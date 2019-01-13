Is Airbus SE (EPA:AIR) A Great Dividend Stock?

Dividends play an important role in compounding returns in the long run and end up forming a sizeable part of investment returns. Historically, Airbus SE (EPA:AIR) has been paying a dividend to shareholders. Today it yields 1.7%. Does Airbus tick all the boxes of a great dividend stock? Below, I’ll take you through my analysis.

View our latest analysis for Airbus

Want to help shape the future of investing tools and platforms? Take the survey and be part of one of the most advanced studies of stock market investors to date.

5 questions I ask before picking a dividend stock

When researching a dividend stock, I always follow the following screening criteria:

Does it pay an annual yield higher than 75% of dividend payers?

Has it consistently paid a stable dividend without missing a payment or drastically cutting payout?

Has it increased its dividend per share amount over the past?

Does earnings amply cover its dividend payments?

Will it have the ability to keep paying its dividends going forward?

ENXTPA:AIR Historical Dividend Yield January 13th 19 More

Does Airbus pass our checks?

The company currently pays out 40% of its earnings as a dividend, according to its trailing twelve-month data, which means that the dividend is covered by earnings. Going forward, analysts expect AIR’s payout to remain around the same level at 38% of its earnings. Assuming a constant share price, this equates to a dividend yield of around 2.9%. In addition to this, EPS should increase to €5.29.

When assessing the forecast sustainability of a dividend it is also worth considering the cash flow of the business. A business with strong cash flow can sustain a higher divided payout ratio than a company with weak cash flow.

If dividend is a key criteria in your investment consideration, then you need to make sure the dividend stock you’re eyeing out is reliable in its payments. AIR has increased its DPS from €0.12 to €1.5 in the past 10 years. During this period it has not missed a payment, as one would expect for a company increasing its dividend. These are all positive signs of a great, reliable dividend stock.

Compared to its peers, Airbus produces a yield of 1.7%, which is high for Aerospace & Defense stocks but still below the low risk savings rate.

Next Steps:

Taking into account the dividend metrics, Airbus ticks most of the boxes as a strong dividend investment, putting it in my list of top dividend payers. Given that this is purely a dividend analysis, you should always research extensively before deciding whether or not a stock is an appropriate investment for you. I always recommend analysing the company’s fundamentals and underlying business before making an investment decision. There are three fundamental aspects you should further examine:

Future Outlook: What are well-informed industry analysts predicting for AIR’s future growth? Take a look at our free research report of analyst consensus for AIR’s outlook. Valuation: What is AIR worth today? Even if the stock is a cash cow, it’s not worth an infinite price. The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether AIR is currently mispriced by the market. Other Dividend Rockstars: Are there better dividend payers with stronger fundamentals out there? Check out our free list of these great stocks here.

To help readers see past the short term volatility of the financial market, we aim to bring you a long-term focused research analysis purely driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis does not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements.



The author is an independent contributor and at the time of publication had no position in the stocks mentioned. For errors that warrant correction please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com.



