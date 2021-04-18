Airbus SE Stock Gives Every Indication Of Being Modestly Overvalued

- By GF Value





The stock of Airbus SE (OTCPK:EADSY, 30-year Financials) gives every indication of being modestly overvalued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $31.165 per share and the market cap of $97.9 billion, Airbus SE stock appears to be modestly overvalued. GF Value for Airbus SE is shown in the chart below.





Because Airbus SE is relatively overvalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be lower than its business growth.

Companies with poor financial strength offer investors a high risk of permanent capital loss. To avoid permanent capital loss, an investor must do their research and review a company's financial strength before deciding to purchase shares. Both the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage of a company are a great way to to understand its financial strength. Airbus SE has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.96, which which ranks in the middle range of the companies in Aerospace & Defense industry. The overall financial strength of Airbus SE is 4 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of Airbus SE is poor. This is the debt and cash of Airbus SE over the past years:

It is less risky to invest in profitable companies, especially those with consistent profitability over long term. A company with high profit margins is usually a safer investment than those with low profit margins. Airbus SE has been profitable 8 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $58.3 billion and loss of $0.373 a share. Its operating margin is 1.33%, which ranks worse than 75% of the companies in Aerospace & Defense industry. Overall, the profitability of Airbus SE is ranked 5 out of 10, which indicates fair profitability. This is the revenue and net income of Airbus SE over the past years:

One of the most important factors in the valuation of a company is growth. Long-term stock performance is closely correlated with growth according to GuruFocus research. Companies that grow faster create more value for shareholders, especially if that growth is profitable. The average annual revenue growth of Airbus SE is -5.6%, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in Aerospace & Defense industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth is -31.6%, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in Aerospace & Defense industry.

One can also evaluate a company's profitability by comparing its return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted average cost of capital (WACC). Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the return on invested capital exceeds the weighted average cost of capital, the company is likely creating value for its shareholders. During the past 12 months, Airbus SE's ROIC is 0.68 while its WACC came in at 9.28. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Airbus SE is shown below:

In conclusion, The stock of Airbus SE (OTCPK:EADSY, 30-year Financials) is estimated to be modestly overvalued. The company's financial condition is poor and its profitability is fair. Its growth ranks in the middle range of the companies in Aerospace & Defense industry. To learn more about Airbus SE stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

