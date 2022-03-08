Airbus strikes deal with Australia's Fortescue as airlines seek hydrogen boost

FILE PHOTO: Airbus site in Toulouse
·1 min read

PARIS (Reuters) - European planemaker Airbus chose the Australian miner Fortescue Metals Group Ltd's hydrogen unit to help it reduce CO2 emissions from flying, Fortescue Future Industries (FFI) said in a statement on Tuesday.

The move, marked by the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding, reflected the companies' "shared ambition ... to support the entry-into-service of a hydrogen-based aircraft by 2035," according to the news release.

FFI's chairman, Australian magnate Andrew "Twiggy" Forrest, has built most of his wealth in the highly emitting iron ore mining sector, but recently became one of business world's most outspoken advocates for fighting climate change.

"The time is now for a green revolution in the aviation industry," he was cited as saying.

The partnership will allow both companies to study the application of green hydrogen - hydrogen produced from using renewable energy - in the aviation industry, seen by analysts as the sector's most promising bet to reduce emissions while keeping flight numbers high.

Financial details were not immediately available.

(Reporting by Tassilo Hummel in Paris)

Recommended Stories

  • Wells Fargo Raises Price Target On Several Aerospace & Defense Companies

    Wells Fargo analyst Matthew Akers raises the price target of four Aerospace & Defense companies. The analyst believes the valuation is likely to remain high on elevated tensions for some time to come. General Dynamics Corp's (NYSE: GD) price target raised to 2 (an upside of 11%) from $235 and maintained an Overweight rating on the shares. L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE: LHX) price target raised to 1 (an upside of 5.5%)from $240 and maintained an Overweight rating on the shares. Northrop Grumman

  • Putin has deployed nearly 100% of pre-staged forces into Ukraine- U.S. official

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Russian President Vladimir Putin has now deployed into Ukraine nearly 100% of the more than 150,000 forces that he had pre-staged outside the country before the invasion, a senior U.S. defense official said on Monday. Twelve days after starting its invasion of Ukraine, Russian forces have largely stalled north on Kyiv and still do not control the skies over Ukraine, increasingly relying on missile and artillery strikes. The official said Russia had fired more than 625 missiles at Ukrainian targets.

  • Answer Man: Duke Energy shipping old Lake Julian coal burners overseas?

    A reader asks if Duke Energy is shipping the old Lake Julian coal burners overseas for use in another country.

  • Cathie Wood Got Oil Wrong. It Isn’t Going to $12. Here’s What She Missed.

    FEATURE ARK Invest’s Cathie Wood admitted she didn’t get her oil price forecast correct. There is a lesson in the admission about commodity investing. Wood predicted back in 2020 that oil prices were headed to $12 a barrel.

  • U.S. officials deploy more troops to Europe as Russian advance stalls

    U.S. officials deploy more troops to Europe as Russian advance stalls in its unprovoked attack of Ukraine, while the Kremlin appears to recruit Syrian fighters.

  • Ukraine news – live: Zelensky back in Kyiv office for the first time since invasion

    Russian negotiators said the fourth round of peace talks would be unlikely to bring a final result

  • 2 Income-Focused Mutual Funds Convert To ETFs

    The funds hold nearly $29 million in assets.

  • Bill Browder on What's Next for Russia

    Re-pricing in the aftermath of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine remains the dominant theme across global financial markets, with energy and food supplies top-of-mind for investors and policymakers alike. West Texas Intermediate crude reached levels last seen in 2008 on reports the U.S. federal government is actively considering a ban on Russian oil imports. Wheat is also trading at decade-and-a-half highs. And European natural gas has surged 79% since the onset of war. Squeezing Vladimir Putin seems the international community’s primary strategy right now. According to Bill Browder, a longtime nemesis of the Russian president, “The only way we can stop Putin is to starve him of resources.” Browder, co-founder and CEO of Hermitage Capital Management and the leader of the Global Magnitsky Justice Campaign, joins Real Vision’s Maggie Lake for today’s Daily Briefing to address Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and to assess the impact of coordinated international sanctions on Putin’s government, the oligarchs who support him, and the Russian economy. Want to submit questions? Drop them right here on the Exchange: https://rvtv.io/3ClhVc6

  • I'm Buying These 3 Resilient Stocks During a Bear Market

    Bear markets can come about for various reasons, including a slowdown in economic activity, a tightening of fiscal and monetary policy, and a geopolitical crisis like the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Regardless of the cause, the common theme among bear markets is that investors look for security in less risky stocks and assets. Resiliency is often measured by the degree to which a business's sales and profits fall due to the factor or combination of factors that cause the bear market.

  • London bullion market bars Russian gold refineries

    The London Bullion Market Association (LBMA) said on Monday it had suspended its accreditation of six Russian precious metals refiners, meaning they will no longer be able to sell gold and silver in the London market, the world's largest. The LBMA did not give a reason for the suspension, but the association last week told Reuters it had asked the refiners if they have commercial links with sanctioned Russian entities. Governments including those of the United States and the European Union have imposed sanctions on numerous Russian individuals, companies, banks and the Russian central bank since the Kremlin sent troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24.

  • Images of this ‘zombie’ shark will haunt your nightmares forever

    A YouTuber has shared new footage of a mummified “zombie” shark found in an abandoned aquarium. The shark itself isn’t actually a zombie, of course. However, mold and exposure to air have given the shark the look of a zombified creature you’d expect to see in a sci-fi movie. “Zombie” shark images are truly haunting … The post Images of this ‘zombie’ shark will haunt your nightmares forever appeared first on BGR.

  • The problem with government incentives for rooftop solar | Opinion

    Thousands of homes now have solar panels and net metering has become a burden on working families because the program allows wealthy homeowners to avoid covering their fair share of maintaining the electric grid.

  • What's the greatest conservation success in U.S. history?

    There are plenty of great conservation success stories, but the turkey project should rank No. 1. Here's why.

  • UN report: Climate change already so severe humans nearing adaptation limits

    A comprehensive new United Nations-sponsored assessment of climate change finds that global warming is reshaping the world more rapidly and severely than was known several years ago. Why it matters: The report finds that climate change is affecting every person's physical and mental health, and classifies nearly half of the global population as being "highly vulnerable" to climate impacts. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeImporta

  • Flight of the yellow cardinal

    Bird watchers have been observing a rare one-in-a-million yellow cardinal in a wooded teaching area at the UF campus in Gainesville.

  • 'The bill is fair': Controversial Florida solar bill gets final approval despite opposition

    A controversial solar bill that will eventually prevent rooftop solar subsidies received final approval by the Florida Senate on Monday.

  • Environmental groups press California on electric car rules

    More than 80 environmental groups and other organizations on Monday urged California Governor Gavin Newsom to impose tougher rules promoting electric vehicles even as the state is moving faster than President Joe Biden's administration. "Californians being punished by high gas prices and climate disasters deserve the fastest all-electric future Gov. Newsom can deliver," said Scott Hochberg of the Center for Biological Diversity’s Climate Law Institute, one of the groups signing the letter. The groups want Newsom and California air regulators to back requiring more electric vehicles faster than the current plans and to set more stringent annual emissions reductions for gasoline-powered vehicles.

  • NYC ends COVID vaccine and mask mandates: ‘It’s time to open our city’

    Mayor Eric Adams is dropping some key pandemic restrictions to 'get the economy back up and operating' as NYC COVID cases fall

  • What we know about Panama City fires after third blaze erupts on Star Avenue

    Two wildfires were in the areas of Adkins Avenue and Bertha Swamp Road when Bay County Emergency Services reported a new fire on Star Avenue.

  • Biden administration proposing rule to cut truck pollution

    The Biden administration announced on Monday that it is proposing a new rule that would aim to slash pollution generated by heavy-duty vehicles, including buses and trucks. The administration seeks to cut releases of nitrogen oxides - which can contribute to asthma and other lung conditions - from new heavy-duty vehicles by up to 90 percent by 2031 when compared to current standards. If finalized, this Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)...