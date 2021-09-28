Airbus talking to China's aviation regulator about A220 certification - exec

A model of the Airbus A220-300 aircraft is seen at a media event at Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi
·1 min read

ZHUHAI, China (Reuters) - Airbus SE is in talks with China's aviation regulator about certifying its A220 narrowbody plane that has received strong interest from domestic airlines, the head of Airbus' China business said on Tuesday.

Airbus China CEO George Xu said that the A220 would help airlines fill the gap between regional aircraft and larger narrowbodies and could be of particular use in the less developed western part of China.

The A220, which is larger than China's homegrown ARJ21 regional jet and smaller than the upcoming C919 narrowbody, has been in service elsewhere since 2016 but it has still not been certified by China's aviation regulator.

Xu's comments were made on the sidelines of Airshow China, the country's biggest air show.

(Reporting by Stella Qiu and David Kirton in Zhuhai; Writing by Jamie Freed; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Teens charged with planning Columbine-style attack at their high school

    Two of the students, 15-year-old Alyssa Kucharski and Zavier Lewis, will be charged as adults due to the "serious nature of the charges," the office said.

  • World Bank cuts Asia growth outlook, calls for virus action

    The World Bank on Tuesday cut its economic growth forecast for developing countries in East Asia due to the impact of the coronavirus’s delta variant and called on governments to help the poor and small businesses avoid long-term damage. Excluding China’s unexpectedly strong growth, developing countries in East Asia should grow by 2.5% this year, down from a forecast of 4.4% in April, the Washington-based lender said in a report. It said China, the region’s biggest economy, should expand by 8.5%.

  • Australian regulator aims to rein in Google's advertising power

    Australia's antitrust regulator said on Tuesday it needed more powers to combat significant competition concerns in advertising technology, a market dominated by Alphabet Inc unit Google. WHAT IS AD TECH? Advertising technology, or ad tech, refers to services that facilitate transactions to buy and sell online advertising space and that determine which ads are shown to consumers.

  • Opinion | What Germany’s Election Results Mean for U.S. Foreign Policy

    A more China-skeptical Germany would be good news for Biden, but it may come at the cost of cooperation on NATO.

  • How Much Of Service Stream Limited (ASX:SSM) Do Insiders Own?

    If you want to know who really controls Service Stream Limited ( ASX:SSM ), then you'll have to look at the makeup of...

  • Yellen Declines to Take IMF Chief’s Calls in Scandal’s Wake

    (Bloomberg) -- Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has declined to return calls from the beleaguered head of the International Monetary Fund, Kristalina Georgieva, since a scandal broke, indicating that the Biden administration’s withholding of support for her goes beyond its public statements.Most Read from BloombergHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsWhy the Gaza Strip May Be the City of the FutureSchool Reopenings Falter as U.S. Kids Near 1 Million Covid CasesThe Rise of the Pandemic Dashb

  • U.S. Bank Stocks Surge Toward Best Year Since 1997 on Fed Shift

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. bank stocks are on track for the biggest annual gain in more than two decades as traders increase bets that the Federal Reserve will start raising interest rates as soon as late next year, promising to boost lenders’ profits. Most Read from BloombergHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsWhy the Gaza Strip May Be the City of the FutureSchool Reopenings Falter as U.S. Kids Near 1 Million Covid CasesThe Rise of the Pandemic DashboardA Jewish Tradition Makes Room for Unconve

  • Taliban issue no-shave order to barbers in Afghan province

    The Taliban banned barbershops in a southern Afghanistan province from shaving or trimming beards, claiming their edict is in line with Shariah, or Islamic, law. The order in Helmand province was issued Monday by the provincial Taliban government's vice and virtue department to barbers in Lashkar Gah, the provincial capital. “Since I have heard (about the ban on trimming beards) I am heart broken," said Bilal Ahmad, a Lashkar Gah resident.

  • HSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in London

    (Bloomberg Markets) -- The interrogators lit into Noel Quinn, as if he were a latter-day Neville Chamberlain. Where were his ethics? asked members of the U.K. Parliament. His morals? His stand against totalitarianism? Comparisons with 1930s Germany often seem “mad,” one politician allowed, but is any country “so evil and wicked” that Quinn would pull his business?Most Read from BloombergHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsWhy the Gaza Strip May Be the City of the FutureSchool Reopenings F

  • Japan protests S.Korean court ordering sale of Mitsubishi Heavy assets

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan has protested a South Korean court order that assets seized from Mitsubishi Heavy Industries be sold off to pay compensation to two women subjected to forced labour for the company during Japan's occupation of the Korean peninsula. A support group for the South Korean forced labour victims welcomed the court decision as a "step forward" on compensation, but top Japanese officials warned of serious impacts to already strained diplomatic ties. Japan's foreign minister, Toshimitsu Motegi, said on Tuesday the ruling a day earlier Japan warns of 'serious' impact after S.Korean forced labour verdict by the Daejeon District Court in South Korea was a "clear violation of international law".

  • McAuliffe, Youngkin to meet for debate in northern Virginia

    Democrat Terry McAuliffe and Republican Glenn Youngkin were set to meet Tuesday evening for the second and final debate in Virginia's closely watched gubernatorial election. Five weeks from Election Day and with early voting already underway, recent polls suggest a tight race between McAuliffe, who is seeking a second term after his first ended in 2018, and Youngkin, a former business executive and political newcomer. Democrats made huge gains in Virginia while former President Donald Trump was in office, taking full control of state government, but Republicans are more energized and optimistic about their chances this fall than they have been in years.

  • An Orlando A/C company shorted workers over $34,000 in earned OT pay, feds announce

    A Florida HVAC company based in Orlando paid $34,142 in back pay after the U.S. Department of Labor found Fair Labor Standards Act violations, the agency announced.

  • Tokyo protests S. Korea court order to sell assets for WWII compensation

    A South Korean court has issued an unprecedented order for assets seized from Japan's Mitsubishi Heavy Industries to be sold to compensate World War II forced labourers, prompting Tokyo to protest on Tuesday.

  • Fallout of China's ban on all crypto transactions  

    Yahoo Finance’s Jennifer Schonberger breaks down the latest in the crypto market amid China’s crackdown on cryptocurrency.

  • Goldman cuts China GDP growth forecast on energy supply crunch

    Goldman Sachs has cut China's economic growth forecast for 2021 to 7.8%, from 8.2%, as energy shortages and deep industrial output cuts add "significant downside pressures", it said in a note on Tuesday. The power supply crunch, brought about by environmental controls, supply constraints and soaring prices, has forced industries throughout the country to cut production, and left several provinces scrambling to guarantee electricity and heating for residents. Goldman Sachs estimated that as much as 44% of China's industrial activity has been affected, leading to a 1-percentage point decline in annualised GDP growth in the third quarter, and a 2-percentage point cut from October to December, it said.

  • These Indigenous People Have Gone Viral For Exposing The High Costs Of Groceries On Native Reservations

    "The water is $36."View Entire Post ›

  • India's Bijnis lands $30 million to help manufacturers build digital identity and sell to retailers

    One of those is factories. There are about 150,000 factories in India, but the vast majority of them lack digital means to connect and sell their products to retailers. About six years ago, a team of four people (Siddharth Vij, Chaitanya Rathi, Siddharth Rastogi and Shubham Agarwal) -- all of whom had either personal or family background in the manufacturing business -- came together to tackle this challenge.

  • Nintendo says 'Donkey Kong' area to open in Universal Studios Japan in 2024

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan's Nintendo Co Ltd said on Tuesday that a "Donkey Kong" themed expansion to its "Super Nintendo World" in the Universal Studios Japan theme park in Osaka will open in 2024. A "Super Mario" themed area opened at the park https://www.reuters.com/article/us-nintendo-universal-studios-japan-idUSKBN2B92QY this year in a major expansion of Nintendo's efforts to diversify its business beyond consoles. At the newly announced expansion, "guests will be able to take a walk on the wild side through the lush jungles where Donkey Kong and his friends live," said the Kyoto-based games maker in a statement.

  • Pelosi vows to pass infrastructure bill, admits social bill will be smaller than $3.5 trillion

    With President Joe Biden’s broad domestic agenda at risk of collapse, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Sunday vowed that Democrats will pass a bipartisan infrastructure bill this week and push ahead on the bigger $3.5 trillion social safety and climate change bill while acknowledging the total amount will drop.

  • Ray Liotta recalls his mom dying 'in my arms' while filming 'Goodfellas'

    Liotta is bringing back his mobster persona in the new film "The Many Saints of Newark," a prequel to "The Sopranos."