Airbus and TotalEnergies partner up for sustainable aviation fuels

The logo of the energy company TotalEnergies is pictured at one of its gas stations in Berlin. European aircraft manufacturing giant Airbus and France's TotalEnergies are forming a strategic partnership for sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), the company announced on Wednesday. Fabian Sommer/dpa

European aircraft manufacturing giant Airbus and France's TotalEnergies are forming a strategic partnership for sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), the company announced on Wednesday.

The partnership aims to contribute to the reduction of the sector's CO2 emissions, in line with achieving net carbon neutrality of aviation by 2050. Member states of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) agreed to the target in 2022.

The SAF supplied by TotalEnergies can reduce up to 90% of the CO2 emissions compared to their fossil fuel equivalent, Airbus said.

The partnership will cover the supply of SAF by TotalEnergies or more than half of Airbus' needs in Europe.

It will also cover a research and innovation program that is aimed at developing 100% sustainable fuels customized to the current and future aircraft design.

TotalEnergies has been supplying SAF to Airbus for its aircraft deliveries in Toulouse since 2016.

A view of the Airbus logo on the facade of the company's headquarters in Bremen. European aircraft manufacturing giant Airbus and France's TotalEnergies are forming a strategic partnership for sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), the company announced on Wednesday. Mohssen Assanimoghaddam/Deutsche Presse-Agentur GmbH/dpa