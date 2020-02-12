Airbus unveiled a futuristic plane prototype with one giant wing and no separate fuselage

Airbus

Airbus unveiled a concept for an aircraft design at the Singapore Airshow 2020 with a model test aircraft named Maveric.

The new design features a blended-wing structure that largely merges the fuselage and wing to give the appearance of one large wing.

Similar designs are in use in the military and have the potential to reduce fuel consumption, according to Airbus.

The European aircraft manufacturer Airbus has unveiled a model of what it believes may be the future of passenger-aircraft designs.

The Model Aircraft for Validation and Experimentation of Robust Innovate Controls, or Maveric, made its debut at the Singapore Airshow 2020 on Tuesday. The new aircraft design seeks to upend the long-standing tradition of tube-shaped aircraft fuselages.

The model reflects what a "blended-wing" design, a concept used mainly in military aircraft, would look like for commercial planes.

Maveric is in the initial stages of development. Airbus quietly launched the project in 2017 and began tests on a small remote-controlled model in 2019.

Though it looks like something out of a science-fiction movie, aircraft with designs like the Maveric may become a reality if Airbus, one of the largest commercial-aircraft manufacturers, has its way.

Take a look at what may be the aircraft design of the future.

MAVERIC employs a blended-wing concept, which merges the fuselage and wing of giving the appearance of a flying giant wing with two engines and vertical stabilizers in the back.

AirbusInstead of the engines mounted under the wings of the aircraft, they would be attached to vertical stabilizers in the rear and on top of the aircraft.

AirbusAccording to Airbus, the design would have the potential to lower fuel consumption by 20% compared to current aircraft designs, with the blended wing likely allowing for smoother airflow over the aircraft.

AirbusBlended wing designs differ from conventional wide-body aircraft designs that have distinct wings and fuselage, with underwing-mounted engines.

FILE PHOTO: An Airbus A350 takes off at the aircraft builder's headquarters in Colomiers near Toulouse, France, September 27, 2019.

ReutersA similar aircraft design is currently in use with the US Military, the B-2 Spirit stealth bomber aircraft.

