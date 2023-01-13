Airbus withdraws from U.S. FAA Boeing safety culture panel

FILE PHOTO: Aerial view of Boeing planes
David Shepardson
·2 min read

By David Shepardson

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - European planemaker Airbus said it had withdrawn from a U.S. government-named panel reviewing Boeing’s safety processes and how they influence Boeing safety culture after two fatal 737 MAX crashes in recent years killed 346 people.

The Federal Aviation Administration's (FAA) panel named last week includes MIT lecturer and aerospace engineer Javier de Luis whose sister was killed in a MAX crash, as well as experts from NASA, the FAA, labor unions, Southwest Airlines, American Airlines, United Airlines, GE Aviation and FedEx Express.

Among those named was James Tidball, head of certification for Airbus Americas. Airbus said in a statement to Reuters it appreciated the FAA's recognition of Tidball's impartiality concerning safety but given "the panel’s focus on a particular (Original Equipment Manufacturer, Tidball)... has decided to recuse himself from this working group."

The panel, which Congress required under a 2020 lawto reform how the FAA certifies new airplanes, has ninemonths to complete its review and issue findings andrecommendations. Congress directed the agency toappoint a panel by early 2021, but the FAA missed that deadline.

A 2020 U.S. House report said the MAX crashes in 2018 and 2019 "were the horrific culmination of a series of faulty technical assumptions by Boeing's engineers, a lack of transparency on the part of Boeing's management, and grossly insufficient oversight by the FAA."

Boeing last week declined to comment on the panel, but previously emphasized it has significantly reformed its safety culture after the MAX crashes cost it more than $20 billion.

Last month, Congress voted to lift a Dec. 27 deadlineimposing a new safety standard for modern cockpit alerts for twonew versions of the 737 MAX aircraft that could have put thefuture of those new models at risk.

In May, the FAA opted to renew Boeing's OrganizationDesignation Authorization (ODA) program for three years ratherthan the five years Boeing sought.

The FAA continues to subject Boeing to enhanced oversight,inspecting all new Boeing 737 MAXs and 787s before they can be delivered.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Josie Kao)

Recommended Stories

  • Boeing 737 MAX makes first passenger flight in China since March 2019

    BEIJING/SYDNEY (Reuters) -A Boeing Co 737 MAX made its first passenger flight in China in nearly four years on Friday, marking a major milestone in the U.S. planemaker's attempt to rebuild its business in the world's second-largest aviation market. The China Southern Airlines Co Ltd domestic flight from Guangzhou to Zhengzhou departed at 0445 GMT using a MAX plane, according to flight tracking website FlightRadar24. The best-selling Boeing model was grounded in March 2019 after fatal crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia, but returned to service around the world starting in late 2020 after modifications to the aircraft and pilot training.

  • UPDATE 3-Airlines' U.S. operations return to normal as FAA investigates outage

    U.S. airline operations returned to normal on Thursday even as the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) continues to investigate pinpoint the cause of a computer outage that grounded flights nationally and to prevent it from happening again. "FAA operations are back to normal, and we are seeing no unusual delays or cancellations this morning," the FAA said in a tweet. Major carriers Delta Air Lines, United Airlines , American Airlines Group Inc and Southwest Airlines all were reporting normal operations on Thursday.

  • Surge in air cargo demand appears over as pandemic disruptions recede

    The International Air Transport Association said this week that global air cargo demand fell nearly 14% year over year in November and 8% for the year.

  • Sweden rejects four extradition requests from Turkey - report

    The Swedish government will not extradite four people sought by Turkey, which says they are connected to a U.S.-based cleric it accuses of being behind a coup attempt in 2016, news agency TT reported on Thursday, without citing sources. The extradition requests were made in 2019 and 2020, before Sweden and Finland signed a three-way agreement with Turkey aimed at overcoming Ankara's objections to the two Nordic countries joining the NATO military alliance. Sweden's High Court decided last summer the four could not be extradited, TT said, leaving the government no choice but to follow its decision.

  • Boeing holding job fair at Jacksonville location for all interested parties

    Boeing is hiring structures aircraft mechanics, composite aircraft mechanics and quality test technicians to support various programs at the Boeing Jacksonville site, including F/A-18 Hornets and Super Hornets, EA-18G Growlers and other military aircraft.

  • Burger King franchise owners must pay $2.2 million to 230 employees for unpaid wages and denying breaks

    Workers of six Burger King franchises in San Francisco say the restaurants were intentionally understaffed to keep labor costs low.

  • Will it snow in Florida this holiday weekend? Temperatures forecast below freezing

    It’ll certainly be cold enough in the state to see the rare sight, but there are conditions.

  • Woman, 20, charged with stabbing University of Missouri student and burning body in fire pit

    Unidentified victim was a University of Missouri student with high-functioning autism

  • SpaceX will flex its monopoly muscle with a Falcon Heavy launch

    SpaceX is seeking $750 million in new capital at a reported valuation of $137 billion. That comes after Elon Musk’s space conglomerate took in $250 million from investors in 2022 and $1.5 billion in 2021.

  • India takes up economic woes of poor nations in virtual meet

    India convened a virtual summit of more than 100 developing countries Thursday to evolve a uniform strategy for a redress of their economic woes from the developed world with "the world in a state of crisis." "It is difficult to predict how long this state of instability will last,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi told leaders of Bangladesh, Vietnam, Thailand, Uzbekistan, Cambodia, Papua New Guinea, Senegal, Mongolia and other nations. Stressing that developing countries with three-fourths of humanity have the largest stakes in the future, he said "as the 8-decade-old model of global governance slowly changes, we should try to shape the emerging order."

  • All-out drone war in Ukraine points to future

    Deployed on a scale never seen before to carry out both surveillance and strikes, drones ranging from small commercially-available models to larger aircraft have become a defining feature of the Ukraine conflict.While drones used to carry out strikes draw more popular attention, the surveillance capabilities of uncrewed aircraft can have a wider-reaching impact, making it more difficult for troops to escape notice by their enemies.

  • Commander-in-chief of Russian Ground Forces arrives in Belarus and inspects Russian units

    A commission of the Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation headed by the commander-in-chief of the ground forces, Oleg Salyukov, has arrived in Belarus to inspect the military. Source: Press service of the Ministry of Defence of Belarus Details: It has been reported that military units and subunits of the Russian group of troops located at Military Training Grounds in Belarus have been inspected.

  • Dow Jones Holds Small Gain; Tesla Stock Falls On This Whammy; 3 Warren Buffett Stocks Eye Buy Points

    The Dow Jones reversed higher. Tesla stock was forced lower on negative headlines. A trio of Warren Buffett stocks are eyeing buy points.

  • GE Stock Rallies For 11th Straight Session — Is It A Buy?

    General Electric is poised to emerge as an aviation company in early 2024 after shedding a series of businesses over the past several years. Is GE stock a buy after its big recent rally? In early January, General Electric spun off its health care business, GE HealthCare Technologies.

  • Blackstone's $4 Billion California Deal Riles University Unions

    (Bloomberg) -- Unions representing 110,000 University of California workers demanded that the system divest holdings from Blackstone Inc., including a recent $4 billion investment with its massive real estate trust. Most Read from BloombergThe Document That Separates Biden and TrumpElon Musk Fan With 2,900% Gain Sees $1.5 Million Wiped AwayT-Mobile Considers Buying Ryan Reynolds’s Mint MobileTesla Slashes Prices Up to 20% in Broad Bid to Boost SalesUS Inflation Cools Again, Putting Fed on Track

  • The history and present of the famous mines of Soledar

    Soledar, which has now become the scene of the fiercest fighting in Ukraine, has been the center of industrial salt mining since 1881. Over almost 150 years, the length of salt mine galleries in the area of the town, which lie at a depth of 300 meters, has reached 200 kilometers.

  • Analysis-Russian mercenary boss courts Putin with Ukrainian battlefield success

    In the twilight of the Soviet Union, Yevgeny Prigozhin was languishing in prison for theft. Now as the founder of Russia's most powerful mercenary group, he is vying for Vladimir Putin's favour by claiming a rare battlefield win in Ukraine. His aim is to leverage the success that Wagner Group, his mercenary outfit, had this week in pushing Ukrainian forces out of the salt mining town of Soledar, a move that revives Russian plans to seize more of eastern Ukraine after multiple defeats.

  • Chuck Schumer Says House GOP Is Delivering 'More Chaos And Ultra MAGA Proposals'

    The Senate majority leader said he hopes the House GOP will reject extremists within their ranks.

  • Machine Gun Kelly Posts Throwback Clip to Celebrate First Anniversary of Proposal to Megan Fox

    "One Year Ago Under a Banyan Tree," Machine Gun Kelly posted on his social media Wednesday alongside footage of him placing an emerald stone on Megan Fox's finger

  • Allie, the dog abandoned at Des Moines airport, has found a new home, rescuers say

    The Animal Rescue League of Iowa says the pup is settling in well in her new home.