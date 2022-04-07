Airbyte acquires data synchronization service Grouparoo

Frederic Lardinois
·2 min read

Airbyte, the well-funded open source data integration platform, today announced that it has acquired Grouparoo, an open source startup that focuses on helping businesses sync data between their data warehouses and cloud-based tools. In many ways, this complements Airbyte's offering, which focuses on loading data into data warehouses, while Grouparoo then specializes in operationalizing that data.

"It's an open source reverse ETL [extract, transform, load] company," Airbyte co-founder and CEO Michel Tricot said. "They focus exactly on the other direction [from Airbyte]. They have a very strong technical team and they've already built a part of the product and it's going to be about how we can leverage everything that they've done and get them into the team to expand the Airbyte product for reverse ETL."

Image Credits: Airbyte

Tricot stressed that Aribyte here isn't so much buying the product as the team's expertise. "We're not integrating their technology," he said. "It's more about the knowledge that they have and the experience that they've got." Tricot also noted that the Grouparoo team always focused on making its service accessible to a non-technical audience, something Airbyte, too, has long focused on (though it also offers a command-line tool for technical users that want more flexibility, too). He specifically called out that he hopes the team can help Airbyte build out UI tools for creating the connectors it needs to connect to more third-party services.

Grouparoo CEO and co-founder Brian Leonard chose a slightly more sober tone in his announcement today.

"Thank you to our users and investors for your continued support," he wrote. "Grouparoo certainly had a set of early believers and users that saw what we were trying to accomplish. They deployed Grouparoo in their infrastructure or on our cloud, and some even built their own plugins to extend the platform. When we really took a hard look at it, though, we were not on the right path to have the impact that we wanted to have in the world."

He did note, though, that he believes Airbyte is on the right path, in part because virtually every company today needs to extract and load data into their warehouses if they want to operationalize it.

"By aligning with the engineers that are responsible for this core task, Airbyte has thrived. By being further down the value chain with a more varied set of stakeholders, Grouparoo saw less demand," wrote Leonard.

The two companies did not disclose the price of the acquisition. Grouparoo previously raised about $3 million in a seed round led by Eniac Venture and Fuel Capital in late 2020.

Recommended Stories

  • 3 Coins That Could Outperform Shiba Inu in April

    Shiba Inu grabbed headlines at the end of March with the official launch of its Shib Metaverse, but it still failed to realize any significant price gains. All in all, SHIB only gained 1% across the whole month, while market leader Bitcoin (BTC) was up just over 3.5%, according to CoinGecko data. There's a lot of excitement about metaverse tokens, but observers have raised several concerns about SHIB's project and the recent announcement did little to reassure them.

  • Robinhood Releases Crypto Wallet to 2M Users, Plans Integration With Bitcoin Lightning Network

    In a pair of announcements from the Bitcoin 2022 conference in Miami, the trading app flexed its crypto chops. But check the fine print.

  • Mystery of alleged Chinese hack on eve of Ukraine invasion

    A western intelligence official believes the aim was espionage - but questions remain.

  • Bitcoin and ETH Face Hurdles, Why BNB Could Aim Fresh Surge

    Bitcoin price is struggling below $44,000, Ethereum’s ether is facing hurdle at $3,270, and BNB might rally if it clears the $456 resistance zone.

  • 2 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Until You Retire

    Digital transformation (DX) is a somewhat nebulous term that refers to the ongoing need to keep pace with technology. Organizations are constantly under pressure to operate more efficiently, work more productively, and provide a better customer experience. Companies like Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) and Zscaler (NASDAQ: ZS) are well-positioned to benefit from that DX tailwind, and both stocks could make you richer by retirement, whether that's in five years or a few decades.

  • Some Ethereum leaders are worried people are investing in crypto mining equipment that might soon be obsolete

    The upcoming Ethereum merge could change everything. But no one knows when it will happen.

  • Vitalik Buterin Silently Donates $5 Million in Ethereum to Ukraine

    Ethereum’s development over the years has made it into something much bigger than just a Decentralized Finance application chain.

  • Tencent Closes Game Streaming Site After Beijing Blocks Merger

    (Bloomberg) -- Tencent Holdings Ltd. announced it will shut down its game streaming service, more than a year after Beijing blocked its effort to create China’s equivalent of Amazon.com Inc.’s Twitch through a merger.Most Read from BloombergCanada to Ban Foreigners From Buying Homes as Prices SoarMocked as ‘Rubble’ by Biden, Russia’s Ruble Roars BackIf Stocks Don’t Fall, the Fed Needs to Force ThemRussia Sidesteps Sanctions to Supply Energy to Willing WorldUkraine Update: UN to Vote on Dropping

  • Robinhood becomes latest to integrate Bitcoin's Lightning Network

    The so-called second-layer application appears to be the what’s next for the largest cryptocurrency as it takes center stage at the annual Bitcoin conference.

  • AI is explaining itself to humans. And it's paying off

    OAKLAND, Calif. (Reuters) -Microsoft Corp's LinkedIn boosted subscription revenue by 8% after arming its sales team with artificial intelligence software that not only predicts clients at risk of canceling, but also explains how it arrived at its conclusion. The system, introduced last July and described in a LinkedIn blog post https://engineering.linkedin.com/blog/2022/the-journey-to-build-an-explainable-ai-driven-recommendation-sys on Wednesday, marks a breakthrough in getting AI to "show its work" in a helpful way. While AI scientists have no problem designing systems that make accurate predictions on all sorts of business outcomes, they are discovering that to make those tools more effective for human operators, the AI may need to explain itself through another algorithm.

  • Lightning Labs Launches Taro To Compete With SWIFT and Global Banks

    The Lightning Network will be capable of issuing and transferring assets, both cryptocurrency and stablecoins, across the Bitcoin blockchain.

  • Meta won't host its F8 developer conference this year

    Meta won't hold an F8 conference in 2022 as it shifts its attention to the metaverse.

  • Accept cookies? Pros weigh in once and for all

    Stumped for an answer when that seemingly ever-present pop up arises? Here's what the pros suggest.

  • Why Meta’s “Zuck Bucks” Might Alienate The Crypto Community

    Meta has plans to roll out a new virtual currency, though it will reportedly not be based on blockchain technology.

  • SolidProof Will Soon Make Its Auto Audit Tool Available for Everyone

    Handewitt, Germany--(Newsfile Corp. - April 6, 2022) - After introducing the SolidProof Automated Auto Tool (SAAT), the German audit company is ready to make the product available on a large scale. We are all aware of the massive success that Decentralized Finance (DeFi) is having, but we cannot ignore its security and stability threats.Solid ProofTo view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/8513/119562_b626e18bf425a801_001full.jpgThe developing

  • What Can Disney or Netflix Do To Stop Password Sharing ?

    For a long time, Netflx had a laissez-faire attitude toward password sharing, as did most of the other streaming services. Other streaming platforms, like Disney+, have had the same issues of password sharing — a recent report found that Disney+ has five moochers for every one actual subscriber. Netflix's current program to curb sharing also isn't that aggressive.

  • TikTok delays opening of first European data center again

    TikTok has once again delayed the timeline for opening its first data center in the European Union, in Dublin, Ireland -- saying the facility is now not expected to be fully operational until next year. The video-sharing social network has been trailing plans to store the data of EU, EEA and U.K. users in the region since 2020. This Ireland data center was initially slated to be up and running in early 2022.

  • Near Protocol Raises $350M

    Hedge fund giant Tiger Global led the funding round. It’s Near’s second nine-figure raise this year.

  • Russian-backed hackers got into Ukrainian military officials' Facebook accounts

    Facebook's parent company, Meta, says they posted videos urging the Ukrainian army to surrender and filed as many as thousands of false reports against users, mainly in Ukraine and Russia, for policy violations.

  • The race to dominate satellite internet heats up

    Though satellite internet has existed for years, the competition is about to rapidly intensify, with companies planning to launch thousands of their own systems into low Earth orbit.