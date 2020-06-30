Aircall and TBI Announce Strategic Channel Partnership

Aircall, a leading provider of cloud-based phone and contact center solutions, joins TBI's portfolio to offer scalable CCaaS solutions to thousands of partners nationwide

NEW YORK and CHICAGO, June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Aircall , a cloud-based voice platform helping companies across the globe manage millions of customer support and sales calls every day, today announced a strategic partnership with TBI, the nation's leading technology brokerage firm.

Under this new program, Aircall and TBI will help more businesses replace aging infrastructure by offering a software-first approach and creating more flexibility for employees. Aircall's solutions will help TBI partners of all sizes utilize the full power of voice for their business — from SMB and mid-market customers who are looking for simple and affordable yet powerful call center solutions, to large consumer-facing enterprise workgroups looking for a cloud-based platform.

"In a trend that is showing no signs of slowing down, remote work continues to rise across the country. As we grapple with the "new normal," flexible working tools, at an affordable price point, are all the more essential to ensuring the survival and success of businesses across the U.S.," said Cary Bush, Director of Channel Partnerships at Aircall. "Our channel expansion with TBI means that we are able to integrate our more than 60 pre-built integrations into its provider portfolio, helping businesses adapt quickly and provide their teams with easy to use tools that allow them to work efficiently from any location."

TBI's Vice President of Sales, Keith Connolly shared how this partnership will greatly benefit TBI selling partners, saying, "Aircall's aggressive price point and pre-built integrations with platforms like Salesforce and Microsoft Teams gives our partners the tools they need to target those SMB and mid-market customers while still having all the advanced capabilities required for Enterprise level accounts. Having quick, easy to deploy cloud-based solutions will only streamline and speed up the sales process. We are excited to add this global CCaaS provider to our portfolio."

About Aircall

Aircall is the phone system for modern business. An entirely cloud-based voice platform that integrates seamlessly with popular productivity and helpdesk tools that workplaces are already using, Aircall was built to make phone support as easy to manage as any other business workflow—accessible, transparent, and collaborative. Aircall believes that voice is the most powerful way to communicate with customers, prospects, candidates, and colleagues, and it is designed to take the headache out of what should be a delightful moment of human connection. For more information, visit www.aircall.io

About TBI

TBI is the nation's leading third-party technology distributor. Since 1991, it has assisted Systems Integrators, VARs, MSPs, IT consultants, developers, software distributors and more in advising and sourcing the right technology solutions. TBI serves as a partner's advocate, ensuring the proper provisioning of cloud, Internet, data, mobility, voice, and managed services from best-in-class service providers to achieve clients' desired business outcomes. Through training and marketing programs focused on the benefits of technology to the business, TBI empowers its partners to be the foremost authority to advise and source all their clients' technology needs. With the largest back-office in the industry, TBI partners are fully supported by pre- and post-sales operations, project managers, and solutions engineers certified in the latest industry-leading technologies. For more information, visit www.tbicom.com.

