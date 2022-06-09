Aircraft with 5 Marines on board crashes in Southern California

A Marine Corps Osprey aircraft carrying five Marines crashed Wednesday in southeastern California just north of the Mexican border, military officials said.

There was no immediate information about casualties or damage to property on the ground. Naval Air Facility El Centro Public Affairs Officer Kristopher Haugh said the Imperial County Fire Department and firefighters from the base were responding.

The downed aircraft was an MV-22B Osprey belonging to the 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, First Lt. Duane Kampa said. It was carrying five Marines and crashed at about 12:25 p.m. local time, according to Maj. Mason Englehart, spokesman for the 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing.

The aircraft, which combines the functionality of a conventional helicopter with the long-range, high-speed cruise performance of a turboprop airplane, went down in Imperial County near the community of Glamis.

Ospreys, which cost about $84 million each, can take off vertically like a helicopter, then convert into "airplane mode" and fly up to 300 mph.

Naval Air Facility El Centro is 15 miles north of the Mexican border in the Imperial Valley. It is a two-hour drive from both San Diego and Palm Springs, and one hour from Yuma, Arizona. The facility trains Navy pilots, as well as aviators from other branches of the military.

The 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing is headquartered at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, in San Diego, and provides the aviation combat element for the Marine Expeditionary Force.

The Osprey was the second military aircraft crash in Southern California in a week.

A U.S. Navy fighter jet crashed in the Mojave Desert last week, killing the pilot. The F/A-18E Super Hornet involved in the crash was based out of Naval Air Station Lemoore. It crashed around 2:30 p.m. Friday near Trona, in San Bernardino County.

