Aircraft associated with military crashes in Las Vegas valley

An aircraft associated with the Air Force crashed in a Las Vegas neighborhood Monday afternoon, a local base said.

Nellis Air Force Base tweeted that it was aware of an incident involving an aircraft "associated" with the base. Black smoke plumes appeared to rise from the scene.

A contractor-operated aircraft took off from the base about 2:30 p.m. local time and crashed "outside the southern edge of the base," the base said.

It was unclear what kind of aircraft was involved. The condition of the pilot and whether there were any injuries were not reported.

NBC affiliate KSNV reported that the crash occurred about 3 miles south of the base.

