Aircraft destroyed near Moscow, Karabakh commentary, Ukrainian “people’s satellite”

Your slice of the headlines in Ukraine. Daily. Thursday, September 21, 2023.

● Explosions at Chkalovsky airfield near Moscow damage several aircraft

Two Russian airplanes and a helicopter were damaged by explosions at an airfield in Moscow Oblast on Sept. 18, Ukrainian Military Intelligence said in a Telegram post on Sept. 20.





● Zelenskyy addresses possibility of major breakthrough in Ukraine’s counteroffensive this year

No one knows if a major breakthrough in the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ counteroffensive is possible this year, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in an interview with the U.S. television channel CNN on Sept. 19.





● No trade war with Ukraine, Poland says

Poland introducing restrictions on imports of Ukrainian grain does not constitute a trade war, Polish government spokesperson Piotr Muller told local outlet RMF on Sept. 20.





● Why the Karabakh conflict erupted once again – NV analysis

Despite the latest statements by the leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan about the possibility of signing a peace treaty before the end of this year, Azerbaijani forces launched strikes on targets in Karabakh on Sept. 19. NV explores how the region has been living recently and what preceded the latest violent outbreak in the decades-long conflict.





● Ukraine’s cultural drift away from Russia

Can Russia's cultural scene be as hollow or imperialistic in its worldview as the Russian state?





● Russian military drone deliberately targets Swedish journalists in Zaporizhzhya Oblast, one injured

In an apparent war crime, one man was injured after a group of Swedish journalists traveling in Zaporizhzhia Oblast was deliberately targeted by a Russian military drone, reported security expert Maryna Avdeeva on X (Twitter) on Sept. 20.





● Ukraine’s bold strikes on occupied Crimea aimed at disrupting Russian logistics

Recent explosions in occupied regions of Crimea on Sept. 20 were part of planned security and defense operations conducted by Ukraine, confirmed Andriy Yusov, a spokesperson for the Ukrainian military’s Main Intelligence Directorate (HUR), on national television on Sept. 20.

● ‘People’s Satellite’ – purchased through crowdfunding – crucial in Ukrainian attacks on Russian ships in Sevastopol

The “People’s Satellite”, operated by ICEYE, has proven to be a highly valuable asset to Ukraine over the course of a year by providing crucial intelligence for military operations and destroying tons of Russian military equipment, the Ukrainian military’s Main Directorate of Intelligence (HUR) reported on Sept. 20.





● Father of three killed by Russian drone strike on Lviv was first day on a new job after returning from the front lines

A 32-year-old war veteran and father of three, Petro Burban, was tragically killed in a Russian drone attack on Lviv on Sept. 19, Lviv’s Mayor Andriy Sadoviy reported on Facebook on Sept. 20.





● Dovbush shatters record as highest-grossing Ukrainian film of 2023

Ukraine’s historical epic, Dovbush continues its outstanding run at the box office, setting new records along the way. After just four weekends in theaters, it has officially claimed the title of the highest-grossing Ukrainian feature film of 2023.

We’re bringing the voice of Ukraine to the world. Support us with a one-time donation, or become a Patron!

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine