Aircraft and Ground Crews Bring Western Cape Wildfire Under Control

The City of Cape Town said firefighters remained on the scene of a fire in Simon’s Town on December 20, after evacuations the night before.

The fire began on Tuesday and was spread by strong winds, according to local media.

Jermaine Carelse, Cape Town Fire and Rescue Services spokesman, said that at least five firefighters were injured.

Footage by Kristen Pienaar shows the fire on Tuesday evening and the firefighting efforts on Wednesday morning, with helicopters waterbombing the mountainside. Credit: Kristen Pienaar via Storyful