Aircraft lessors cool on risky markets after $10 billion Russia blow

Logo of Aeroflot is seen on top of building in Moscow
Conor Humphries and Padraic Halpin
·3 min read

By Conor Humphries and Padraic Halpin

DUBLIN (Reuters) - Aircraft leasing companies, which own most of the world's passenger jets, face a tricky balance between risks and rewards after losing 400 planes in Russia, but have made no "knee-jerk" withdrawal from any major market yet, executives said.

The lessors took a hit of almost $10 billion when Russia barred airlines from returning planes hit by Western sanctions to their owners in the West. This has turned the spotlight on other risky markets, most prominently China and Taiwan, where some fear future conflict could cause a similar seizure on a much larger scale.

"It's going to have long lasting impacts beyond when this is settled," said Robert Korn, president and co-founder of Carlyle Aviation Partners, which owns or manages 415 jets worth $12 billion, citing "significant changes" to the availability of insurance.

"It's going to take quite a long time for financiers, for lessors, for institutions to truly feel comfortable returning to many of these places," he told the Airline Economics conference, one of two flagship annual conferences held in Dublin, home of most major aircraft lessors.

Leasing firms, which together financed more than 60% of passenger jet deliveries globally last year, are currently suing insurers in a bid to recoup their Russian losses. Executives complained of growing insurance costs, difficulty sourcing some coverage and a heightened focus on the small print of contracts.

When discussing the Russia losses, most executives speaking at the conference, also touched on China risks.

"Clearly the tension between the U.S. and China is a point of key focus and concern," said John Plueger, chief executive of Air Lease Corporation, who said there was now "much more" concern in the industry about geopolitical risk.

"China and Taiwan are very active markets for us. Would I be willing to do 200 more airplanes tomorrow in China or Taiwan? Hmmm I'm not so sure about that," Plueger said.

GUESSWORK

But any political risk assessment would always involve a lot of guesswork, Plueger said.

"I mean can anyone here tell me what China's going to do over the next month, two months, year?"

Several executives said the loss of aircraft to Russia would simply feed into risk management models and encourage lessors to be careful about spreading their exposure rather than withdrawing from markets altogether.

"I don't think there's any knee jerk here," said Andy Cronin, chief executive of No. 3 lessor Avolon. Avolon is controlled by Bohai Leasing, a majority-owned subsidiary of China's HNA Group.

"I think it's back to that overall risk policy. How big is your concentration in any jurisdiction? And that's what we assess," Cronin told Reuters.

The problem for lessors is risky markets are often where they make most money, as airlines in more mature markets have easier access to capital, said Mark Wasden, a senior analyst at Moody’s Investors Service.

"I think the lessor business model disproportionately exposes them to weaker areas, that's just a function of the model, that's where they get their yields, that's where the capital need resides," Wasden said.

"Lessors aren't going to be able to abandon higher risk areas because that is what they do," he added.

(Writing by Conor Humphries. Editing by Jane Merriman)

Recommended Stories

  • Marketmind: Netflix flickers

    With the macro picture turning foggy again, streaming giant Netflix generated a rare bright spark in an otherwise gloomy corporate earnings season. Netflix shares surged 7% in after-hours trading as the firm said it picked up more subscribers than expected - some 7.7 million - at the end of last year while co-founder Reed Hastings stepped down as chief executive and handed the reins to longtime partner Ted Sarandos and chief operating officer Greg Peters. One of the stock market darlings of the pandemic lockdowns, Netflix then plunged almost 70% between late 2021 and early last year on a combination of falling subscribers and stiffer competition as well as rising inflation and interest rates that have squeezed household budgets.

  • China reopening spurs record inflows into emerging market funds -BofA

    LONDON (Reuters) -Investors poured a record $12.7 billion into emerging-market debt and equity funds in the week to Wednesday, in response to China's easing of its COVID-19 restrictions on activity, data on Friday from BofA Global Research showed. The sudden shift in Chinese policy has boosted many different asset classes, from commodities and mining stocks to currencies and equity markets in popular tourist destinations. The BofA data also showed weekly flows of $14.4 billion into bond funds, $7.5 billion into equities, $0.6 billion into cash and $0.6 billion from gold.

  • Nordstrom Stock Slums As Retailer Slashes Profit Forecast Following Weak Holiday Sales

    "The holiday season was highly promotional, and sales were softer than pre-pandemic levels," said CEO Erik Nordstrom.

  • Putin foe Browder slams jacked-up fee to attend Davos event

    Bill Browder, a leading critic of Russian President Vladimir Putin, criticized the World Economic Forum on social media for jacking up his entrance fee to the annual meeting in Davos that he has attended for the last 27 years. Browder told The Associated Press that it was wasteful to pay a quarter of a million dollars for a ticket and he thought organizers of the elite gathering in the Swiss Alps didn't want him around. A former manager with the Hermitage Fund, a large Russian investment fund, Browder says he has set aside his commercial activities and devotes his time to getting justice for his former lawyer Sergei Magnitsky, who was tortured and killed in Russian police custody in 2009, and other victims of human rights abuses.

  • CIA director secretly visited Kyiv last week, met with Ukraine’s Zelensky

    CIA Director William Burns visited Kyiv last week to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, a U.S. official said Thursday, in the latest example of high-level contacts between the U.S. and Ukraine.

  • Poland and Lithuania will insist on security guarantees for Ukraine, Poland’s Duda says

    Poland and Lithuania will push for security guarantees for Ukraine at the July 2023 NATO Summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, Polish President Andrzej Duda told journalists at the World Economic Forum meeting in Davos on Jan. 19.

  • I’m a retired mom, and want to buy an apartment in New Jersey with my daughter. Should we sell her home and buy now — or sell and wait for houses prices to fall?

    Given the headwinds in the housing market right now, I’d say, go for it: Sell now, and slowly start looking for a home to buy. The number of homes for sale is low, as homeowners are locked in to ultra-low mortgage rates. Plus, mortgage rates are still above 6% still, which means you’re gonna have to budget for higher monthly payments.

  • Peter King: Santos won’t be able to fake his way through Congress

    Former Rep. Peter King (R-N.Y.) warned Republicans in a scathing op-ed that the numerous scandals surrounding “dead man walking” Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.) could cost them a House majority in future elections. King, who was in Congress from 1993 to 2021, reflected in The New York Times op-ed on how difficult he thought it would…

  • Zelenskyy vows to retake Crimea from Russia

    ABC News analyst Mick Mulroy discusses Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s comments on retaking control of Crimea as the U.S. Coast Guard monitors a suspected Russian intelligence ship off Hawaii.

  • FTX’s token jumps over 35% after report says the bankrupt crypto exchange may restart

    Bankrupt crypto exchange FTX’s FTT token jumped over 35% after the Wall Street Journal reported that the company’s new chief executive John J. Ray III is looking at the possibility of restarting the exchange.

  • Japan refiles request to list divisive gold mine on UNESCO

    Japan has formally resubmitted documents seeking to obtain UNESCO World Heritage recognition for a controversial former gold mine that has added to diplomatic frictions with South Korea over Japanese colonization of the Korean Peninsula and its wartime actions. Japan's earlier hope to get the Sado Island mine listed as a World Heritage site this year was delayed because the original documents filed were insufficient and required more information. Japan submitted updated documents on Thursday.

  • DAVOS 2023-UAE and India discussing settling non-oil trade in rupees

    The United Arab Emirates is in early discussions with India to trade non-oil commodities in Indian rupees, Emirati Minister for Foreign Trade Dr Thani Al Zeyoudi said on Thursday. The UAE signed a wide-ranging free trade agreement last year with India, which, along with China, is among the biggest trade partners for Gulf Arab oil and gas producers, most of whose currencies are pegged to the U.S. dollar.

  • Lock in a yield of 6.7% by being the FBI's landlord? It's possible — and easy. Here's how to do it

    Even the DEA can be your tenant.

  • United Airlines CEO warns travelers will face more Southwest-style ‘meltdowns’ from rivals

    With Southwest Airlines' widespread flight cancellations amid the December holidays still fresh in people’s minds, United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby is calling out his rivals, saying the same could happen again. “What happened over the holidays wasn’t a one-time event caused by weather, and it wasn’t just that one airline literally got the bulk of the media coverage,” Kirby told investors on the company’s (NASDAQ: UAL) earnings call Wednesday. Kirby argues that his rivals are experiencing flights of fancy, creating schedules that they won’t be able to operate given the structural changes he sees occurring in aviation since the pandemic.

  • Best Income Stocks to Buy for January 20th

    ASBFY and WH made it to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) income stocks list on January 20, 2022.

  • CIA director visits Kyiv, meets with Ukraine's Zelenskyy

    CIA Director William Burns visited Kyiv last week to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, a U.S. official said Thursday, in the latest example of high-level contacts between the U.S. and Ukraine. The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the director's classified schedule, said Burns emphasized Washington's "continued support for Ukraine" in the war. Burns also met with Ukrainian intelligence officials.

  • China's Inflation Will Still Be Benign: Ahya

    Chetan Ahya, chief Asia economist at Morgan Stanley, discusses China's economy, inflation and his outlook for growth. He speaks on Bloomberg Television.

  • U.S. mortgage interest rates fall to lowest levels since September - MBA

    The average contract rate on a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage fell by 19 basis points to 6.23% for the week ended Jan. 13. Financial markets have been buoyed by a string of recent data that shows high inflation is slowing, allowing the Federal Reserve to scale back its hefty interest rate hikes and plan a stopping point this spring. Mortgage rates soared to more than 7% last October as the U.S. central bank raised its benchmark policy rate in 2022 at the fastest pace in 40 years.

  • Coast Guard monitoring Russian spy ship off Hawaii

    Pentagon spokeswoman Sabrina Singh says the U.S. Coast Guard has been monitoring a Russian spy ship near Hawaii over the last several weeks. She said so far the ship has stayed in international waters and no unsafe behavior has been spotted. (Jan. 20)

  • Saudi Arabia Wealth Fund Explored Bid to Buy F1 Motor Racing

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergMore Young Americans Are Dying, But Not From VaccinesNew Zealand Prime Minister Ardern Announces Shock ResignationTreasury Taps Retirement Funds to Avoid Breaching US Debt LimitHolmes Should Be in Prison, Not $13,000-a-Month Estate, US SaysBiden Revives Housing Rule That Trump Derided as ‘Abolishing the Suburbs’Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund considered an attempt to add Formula 1 motor racing to its growing portfolio of sports investments, people fami