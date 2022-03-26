An aircraft seat design company has created the 'first floating bed in the sky' for narrowbody jets — meet Elevate

Taylor Rains
·3 min read
Teague and NORDAM&#39;s Elevate single-aisle seat.
Teague

  • American design firm Teague announced the first "floating bed in the sky" on Wednesday, known as Elevate.

  • The aircraft cabin is intended for narrowbody jets and uses sidewall attachments to make the furniture "float."

  • Teague's innovative design provides more comfort and space to passengers on single-aisle planes flying long-haul.

Long-haul flying is changing with the rise of modern narrowbody jets, like the Airbus A321neo and the Boeing 737 MAX.

JetBlue A321neo.
JetBlue A321neo.Business Wire

More airlines are choosing single-aisle jets for flights from North America to Europe — see the full evolution of jet-powered transatlantic flying

Historically, widebody aircraft, like the mammoth Boeing 747 or the Airbus A330, were most commonly used to cross the Atlantic. But, airlines struggled to fill the jets on certain routes, causing them to lose money.

British Airways Boeing 747.
British Airways Boeing 747.Jed Leicester/Shutterstock

Source: Insider

As a result, single-aisle aircraft have become a popular alternative. This is due to their enhanced fuel efficiency and lower passenger capacity, allowing carriers to profitably operate lower-demand city pairs.

Airbus A321neo.
Airbus A321neo.Airbus

Source: Insider

Airlines like JetBlue and United are using the planes on routes between the East Coast and Europe, like United's new flight from Newark International Airport in New Jersey to Ponta Delgada, Portugal, using the 737 MAX 8.

United Airlines is the first airline in the world to use 100% SAF on a passenger flight.
United Airlines is the first airline in the world to use 100% SAF on a passenger flight.United Airlines

United just revealed 5 new international destinations for 2022 in its largest-ever transatlantic expansion

Currently, many of the narrowbody planes are competing with the premium products on widebody jets. Because of the constraints of the smaller planes, business and first class space and comfort could be compromised.

Finnair&#39;s new AirLounge business class seat.
Finnair's new AirLounge business class seat.Finnair

A European airline just unveiled its new business class seat, but the seats don't recline — meet Finnair's AirLounge

However, cabin design companies are creating new seating solutions that tackle the issue while also keeping operating costs low.

Factorydesign ACCESS business class seat.
Factorydesign ACCESS business class seat.Factorydesign

An English design company has created a business seat for narrowbody planes as more airlines fly them across the Atlantic — meet ACCESS

One of the most recent design is Teague's "floating furniture" concept, known as Elevate. The American design firm partnered with aerospace company NORDAM to create the futuristic space.

Teague and NORDAM&#39;s Elevate single-aisle seat.
Teague

Source: Teague

Elevate is the first single-aisle aircraft cabin that features the "floating" seats and tables, which are secured to the fuselage using NORDAM's patented "Nbrace" attachment.

Teague and NORDAM&#39;s Elevate single-aisle seat.
Teague

Source: Teague

The sidewall attachment is a first in the industry. The technology creates a lighter product, as well as increases the bed size, living space, floor space, and storage capacity.

Teague and NORDAM&#39;s Elevate single-aisle seat.
Teague

Source: Teague

It also allows TVs to be directly fixed to the cabin walls, as well as give options for a variety of different seat pitches and angles.

Teague and NORDAM&#39;s Elevate single-aisle seat.
Teague

Achieving a lightweight cabin improves fuel efficiency, therefore making each flight more sustainable.

LEAP-1A engines
LEAP-1A enginesAirbus

Source: Teague

According to Teague, the seat offers more privacy and comfort "in a home-like interior" without sacrificing passenger capacity. The reverse herringbone layout maintains "market-competitive density."

Teague and NORDAM&#39;s Elevate single-aisle seat.
Teague

Source: Teague

Business-class passengers can enjoy a "residential atmosphere" with more privacy in Elevate because the suite wraps around the entire living space to create a cocoon, reducing the "tubular" feel of other cabins.

Teague and NORDAM&#39;s Elevate single-aisle seat.
Teague

Source: Teague

Moreover, the suites are designed with customized lighting, overhead bins, wood, stone, and nature-inspired colors and textures to create a calming space for travelers.

Teague and NORDAM&#39;s Elevate single-aisle seat.
Teague

Source: Teague

"At a time when passenger wellbeing and sustainability are industry priorities, 'Elevate' heralds in a new generation of beautiful, simplified cabin products that will enable airlines to deliver exceptional experiences for their passengers with the economic efficiency that these smaller aircraft were designed to deliver," Anthony Harcup, Teague's senior director of airline experience said.

Teague and NORDAM&#39;s Elevate single-aisle seat.
Teague

Source: Teague

The luxurious feel of the cabin and open space has earned Teague a place on the shortlist for a Crystal Cabin Award, which recognizes product innovations in aircraft cabin designs.

Teague and NORDAM&#39;s Elevate single-aisle seat.
Teague

Source: Crystal Cabin Awards

Read the original article on Business Insider

