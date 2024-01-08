Airline announces discounted fares from RSW in Fort Myers. What to know

January is here and travel plans are being made for 2024. Breeze Airways is trying to make your next adventure a little easier on your wallet.

Here's what to know:

Breeze announced Monday (Jan. 8) that it will offer 35% off all roundtrip base fares from Southwest Florida International Airport (RSW) in Fort Myers on travel through May 22 if the promo code ‘GETFRESH’ is used at checkout on the Breeze App or at flybreeze.com.

The promotion is available until 11:59 p.m. ET on Jan. 12 and includes every route in Breeze’s coast-to-coast network spanning 45 cities in 26 states.

The 35% base fare discount applies only to new reservations for roundtrip flights with promo code GETFRESH.

Supply is limited, and no advance purchase requirement applies.

Promotion must be purchased at flybreeze.com or on the Breeze app from Jan. 8, 2024 through Jan. 12, 2024 (11:59 pm ET), for travel from Jan. 15, 2024, through May 22, 2024. Travel must be flown on qualifying travel dates for discount to be applied in full. Discount will apply only to flights on qualifying travel dates. All fare rules will apply.

Certain flights and/or days of travel may be unavailable. Fare prices, fare classes, rules, routes, and schedules are subject to change or exemption without notice. Cannot be combined with any other offer. Any changes or modifications to qualifying promotional reservations will be subject to fare repricing. A difference in airfare at the current fare price may apply. Other restrictions and blackout dates may apply.

What they are saying: Breeze Airways discount fares out of Fort Myers

“What better way to kick things off in the New Year than by booking your next adventure,” said Breeze Airways’ President Tom Doxey. “With travel dates spanning into the Spring and early Summer, this promotion is a great way to look ahead with the added flexibility of no change or cancellation fees.”

Breeze doesn’t charge change or cancellation fees up to 15 minutes prior to departure and offers other benefits such as free family seating and a la carte pricing. With seamless booking, no change or cancellation fees, up to 24-months of reusable flight credit and customized flight features delivered via a sleek and simple app, Breeze makes it easy to buy and easy to fly. Learn more about Breeze’s flight offerings via our site or the app.

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: Breeze airways launches discounted fare promotion from Fort Myers