New airline, BermudAir, to begin service from Boston

Ethical electronics startup, Fairphone, has taken the recycled wrapping off a new flagship smartphone, the Fairphone 5, which will start shipping to buyers in Europe next month. It's the sequel to 2021's Fairphone 4 -- which was its first 5G device -- so the Dutch social enterprise is keeping to a roughly two year release cycle for its smartphone line. With the Fairphone 5, the B-Corp certified social enterprise is committing itself to 8 years of software support and 5 OS upgrades.