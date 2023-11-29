Airline Crashes Two Planes On Same Runway Hours Apart
Tanzanian airline Unity Air Zanzibar had a rough rough flight operations on Tuesday. The small domestic carrier had one of its planes crash while landing at an airstrip serving a national park. Then, another Unity Air propeller-driven aircraft crashed on the same runway six hours later and struck a nearby building. Both planes experienced landing gear failures and skidded off the runway. Thankfully, no one was seriously injured.
Aynı gün içinde 1 havalimanında 2 benzer olay 😳
▪️Unity Air'in 5H-MJH tescilli Embraer 120 tipi uçağı, 30 yolcu ve 3 mürettebatıyla, Zanzibar - Kikoboga seferini yapmaktaydı. Alçalmaya başlayan kokpit ekibi, iniş takımında sorun olduğunu bildirdi. Piste inen uçağın, sağ ana… pic.twitter.com/9Cs9e3fOah
— HavaSosyalMedya® (@HavaSosyalMedya) November 29, 2023
Both incidents involved Untiy Air’s service between Zanzibar and Kikoboga Airport within Mikuma National Park, a popular tourist destination. The first crash involved an Embraer EMB120 Brasilia with 30 passengers onboard attempting to land at Kikboga around 3:40 p.m. local time, Simple Flying reports. The Brazilian-built aircraft had its right main landing gear fail on landing. The Embraer skidded beyond the runway and came to rest in a field.
