Airline employees testify on spike in unruly passengers
Airline employees testified to lawmakers about passengers' unruly behavior on flights. Some want unruly passengers to be criminally prosecuted, not just fined. Errol Barnett takes a look.
Airline employees testified to lawmakers about passengers' unruly behavior on flights. Some want unruly passengers to be criminally prosecuted, not just fined. Errol Barnett takes a look.
Travelers tend to assume that coach class seating is the same among all airlines, aka, not great. But that just isn't the case; indeed some airlines are worse than others, offering even less legroom...
United Airlines has postponed the return of nonstop flights from San Francisco International Airport to Atlanta, New Orleans and Pittsburgh. The SFO to Atlanta nonstop resumed briefly during July and August of 2020 before being halted again. A word of caution: United, as with all airlines, can change flight schedules or cancel flights altogether, depending on demand and government travel restrictions.
If you've been waiting for bargain fares to Spain, Italy, or Portugal, your time is now.
Sibgha “Saba” Altaf said customers used to come from all over Maryland as well as Pennsylvania and New Jersey for her to do their eyebrows at The Gallery at Harborplace mall in downtown Baltimore. But foot traffic at the Inner Harbor mall slowed considerably when the food court closed in 2015, said Altaf, the owner and sole employee of Organic Eye Brow Threading. It dwindled even more once the ...
The end of virtual queues for Disney's Hollywood Studios' wildly popular "Star Wars" ride is really just the beginning of the tollbooths.
Russian travel agencies are selling package tours for Russians to receive foreign COVID-19 vaccines abroad amid frustration among some Russians that their domestically produced vaccines have not been approved internationally. Russia has not registered any foreign-made vaccines for use. It has approved four domestically produced vaccines including the two-dose Sputnik V. None of Russia's shots are approved by the World Health Organisation or European Union.
When you’re in Seattle, you can’t miss Cannabis City, the area’s very first recreational weed store. This historic shop, opened by a doctor, was the site of the very first legal purchase of recreational cannabis in the city.
"The apartment just literally melted, like in Wicked or something," the TV host tells PEOPLE exclusively of the storm's impact on her home
Travelers at Raleigh-Durham International Airport will have to wait until well into 2022 for the airport’s nonstop flights to Paris and London to return.
Allegiant Air came out on top for the third year in a row.
These are the best places to travel this December in the United States and around the world.
A viral tweet sparked criticism for the prison-turned-hotel Malmaison Oxford and some of the guests who posted about their stays on Instagram.
Sweeping new regulations are being floated for casinos in Macao that threaten the investment thesis of the entire gambling market in China, even as the region continues to struggle to climb out of the very deep hole caused by the coronavirus pandemic. The promise of intense new oversight, limits on the number of concessions or licenses issued, limits on the number of table games allowed, and having government officials oversee daily casino operations could set back resort plans for a rebound. China's also considering requiring casinos to get permission from the government before distributing dividends to shareholders.
The sustainable, design-forward hotel celebrates the traditions of the region, from mezcal and cuisine to artisan craftsmanship,
St Tropez? So passé.
The number of countries allowing unvaccinated American travelers to visit has been dwindling in recent weeks. Now those globe-trotters will find it more complicated to return to the United States after going abroad. Starting in early November, Americans who have not been vaccinated against the coronavirus will have to test negative within a day of leaving on a return flight to the United States. That is a shift from the current rule that mandates travelers test negative within 72 hours of depart
People who have been dosed with Covishield, the Indian-made version of the Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid vaccine, will finally be considered fully vaccinated by the UK government, but that does not necessarily include Indians. The UK today (Sept. 22) announced that a broader range of brands of vaccines that are already approved in Britain will be accepted from international travelers. The new rules are implemented from Oct. 4, at which point the UK will also simplify its color-coded list for international travel.
In some circles, Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ: HOOD) has become associated with risky investment strategies and gamified trading. Elsewhere, Robinhood is lauded for pioneering commission-free trades and fractional shares, making the stock market more accessible to younger generations. On the money manager side, CEO Mortimer Buckley recently added Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB) stock to Vanguard's portfolio, which now owns roughly 7.9 million shares.
It should be a morning to rejoice. As of 4am today, eight countries have been removed from the red list, bringing the number of no-go countries down to 54.
Since early 2020, the federal government has maintained a ban on international travel to the U.S. affecting billions of foreigners. Naturally, these restrictions have drastically crimped demand for international travel to and from the U.S., hurting airlines like Delta Air Lines (NYSE: DAL), United Airlines (NASDAQ: UAL), and American Airlines (NASDAQ: AAL).