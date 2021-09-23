Airline employees testify on spike in unruly passengers

Motley Fool

Sweeping new regulations are being floated for casinos in Macao that threaten the investment thesis of the entire gambling market in China, even as the region continues to struggle to climb out of the very deep hole caused by the coronavirus pandemic. The promise of intense new oversight, limits on the number of concessions or licenses issued, limits on the number of table games allowed, and having government officials oversee daily casino operations could set back resort plans for a rebound. China's also considering requiring casinos to get permission from the government before distributing dividends to shareholders.