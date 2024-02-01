Airline to increase affordable flights from Myrtle Beach to this Florida city. Here’s where

Spirit Airlines announced Thursday that it will increase its nonstop service from Myrtle Beach International Airport to two cities beginning this spring.

Beginning April 10, the airlines will offer two daily flights to Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and Newark, New Jersey, according to a press release.

The airlines already offers nonstop service from Myrtle Beach to these cities: Atlantic City, Baltimore, Chicago, Cleveland, Detroit, Hartford, Connecticut, Latrobe, Pittsburgh, Philadelphia, New York, Boston and Orlando.