Airline Insiders Sell Most Shares in Three Years Amid Rally

Justin Bachman, Brandon Kochkodin and Mary Schlangenstein
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Airline executives and directors sold $49.9 million of stock in February, the most in three years, as industry shares posted a record rally fueled by a widening vaccination effort.

The top individual sellers were at Allegiant Travel Co. and Southwest Airlines Co., two leisure-focused carriers that are among analyst picks to benefit from a rebound in vacation travel as the coronavirus pandemic eases. Executives from Delta Air Lines Inc. and Mesa Air Group Inc. also sold significant holdings, according to data from InsiderInsights.com, which analyzes such transactions.

The insider sales increased as investors bet that vaccine campaigns would gain steam and improve the prospects for a travel rebound. Airlines got hammered last year by an unprecedented drop in demand for flights. Continued stock gains are far from guaranteed this year, as the industry’s recovery remains shrouded in uncertainty and the slump in lucrative corporate and international trips is expected to drag on.

The February surge in stock sales came after no airline insiders sold shares the previous month. An index of nine U.S. airlines jumped 30% in February, the most on record, led by a 45% advance for SkyWest Inc. Through Thursday, the stock gauge had rallied about 140% since hitting a seven-year low in May 2020.

As if to underscore the uncertainty, however, the index plunged as much as 8.3% during the Friday trading session before paring losses to close with a fall of only 0.8%.

Pay Limits

Major carriers slashed jobs and cut executive pay because of the crisis, while Congress imposed compensation limits in exchange for tens of billions of dollars in aid.

Bloomberg News surveyed insider transactions for the 11 largest publicly traded U.S. carriers. The data exclude April 2020, when Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc. dumped its large stakes in the four biggest U.S. airlines.

Last month, Allegiant Chief Executive Officer Maury Gallagher Jr. was the industry’s top seller, shedding 101,000 shares worth $21.5 million in 13 transactions. Last year, he sold shares worth $67.9 million. Gallagher still owns more than 13% of outstanding shares in Las Vegas-based Allegiant, which he co-founded in 1997.

The company’s chief operating officer and chief financial officer also sold holdings of more than $1 million apiece. Allegiant declined to comment on executives’ personal decisions to sell shares, said spokeswoman Hilarie Grey. The transactions continued this month as Allegiant President John Redmond sold shares worth $6.1 million.

Southwest’s insider sales made up 19% of the February total for airlines. President Tom Nealon collected at $2.98 million, while Chief Operating Officer Mike Van de Ven got $1.82 million and Chief Financial Officer Tammy Romo had $1.74 million. Restricted stock units paid to executives that vest in February carry “significant” taxes that aren’t fully covered by shares withheld for that purpose, Southwest said in regard to last month’s sales.

Delta President Glen Hauenstein sold $2.63 million, while Mesa Air President Michael Lotz shed $1.79 million. Delta declined to comment.

”Our window is open infrequently and we’ve been accumulating stock for a long time and took the opportunity to diversify holdings,” said Mesa CEO Jonathan Ornstein, who also sold nearly $915,000 in shares last month.

Executives and directors at American Airlines Group Inc. and United Airlines Holdings Inc. sold no shares, according to available data.

(Updates Allegiant president’s sale this month in ninth paragraph)

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Why Airline Shares Fell Today

    Airline stocks have been among the big winners so far in 2021, but Friday was not a good day for the sector. Shares of American Airlines Group (NASDAQ: AAL), Delta Air Lines (NYSE: DAL), United Airlines Holdings (NASDAQ: UAL), Southwest Airlines (NYSE: LUV), Spirit Airlines (NYSE: SAVE), and JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ: JBLU) all fell by about 10% in early trading before recovering somewhat as the day went on.

  • Lender to U.S. electric co-ops carries $4 billion in exposure to waylaid Texas market

    A go-to lender for U.S. electric cooperatives has $4 billion in exposure to the Texas market, where last month’s deep freeze slammed the finances of several co-ops hit with astronomically high gas and electric prices during the state’s grid blackout. The latest quarterly financial disclosure from the National Rural Utilities Cooperative Finance Corporation (CFC) shows the Texas market accounts for 15% of the lender’s $27.1 billion in outstanding loans. Dulles, Virginia-based CFC has not had any loan defaults in its electric utility loan portfolio since fiscal 2013.

  • Wall Street Week Ahead: Investors weigh how far tech stocks can slide after volatile week

    As U.S. technology shares stumble, investors are debating whether the decline is an opportunity to scoop up bargains or a sign of more pain to come for stocks that have led markets higher for years. The Nasdaq Composite, an index heavily populated by tech and growth names, has slumped 8.3% since its Feb 12 closing record, over three times the decline for the S&P 500. Drops in popular growth stocks have been even steeper, with Tesla shares off 27% and Peloton down 32%.

  • Can Value Investors Pick United States Cellular (USM) Stock ?

    Is United States Cellular (USM) a great pick from the value investor's perspective right now? Read on to know more.

  • Buy Boeing Stock. Things Are Finally Going Right With the MAX Jet, Pandemic, and Oil Prices.

    Cannaccord analyst Ken Herbert upgraded shares of the jet manufacturer to Buy. He raised his target for the stock price to $275 from $200.

  • Wynn Adds Virginia, Its 10th State, to Its Online Sportsbook Roster

    Casino company and, recently, online sports betting operator Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ: WYNN) issued a press release Friday saying it has been approved to offer digital sportsbook services in the state of Virginia. After receiving the permit, company president Craig Billings said Wynn "[appreciates] the confidence the Virginia Lottery has in our ability to deliver a world-class, online betting experience." Wynn hasn't activated its WynnBET sports betting platform in the Old Dominion yet, but says it's planning to do so "soon."

  • Southwest Airlines (LUV) is in Overbought Territory: What's Next?

    Southwest Airlines (LUV) has moved higher as of late, but there could definitely be trouble on the horizon for this company.

  • AstraZeneca Covid Vaccine Appears Effective Against Brazil Variant: Report

    The AstraZeneca and University of Oxford coronavirus vaccine is effective against the Brazil variant, according to a report. But AstraZeneca stock remained muted Friday.

  • Canada on Track to Build National Carbon Trading Marketplace

    (Bloomberg) -- Canada is a step closer to building a nationwide marketplace to trade carbon credits as part of the Trudeau government’s bid to curb greenhouse gas emissions in the country.The federal government released draft regulations on Friday that will create a domestic market for trading carbon credits. The move will allow companies in industries such as agriculture and forestry to voluntarily reduce their emissions by earning revenue through credits. In turn, industries that need to curb their environmental impacts will be able to buy credits.The proposed rules, unveiled by the environment department, are the latest to be proposed in Canada and come as industries are under increasing pressure to reduce climate-polluting emissions. The rules, which include strict criteria for projects, are expected to be in place in the later part of this year.Eligible projects will be able to generate credits, also known as greenhouse gas offsets, with 1 metric ton of carbon dioxide reduced being worth one credit that can be sold to a buyer, according to materials from the federal government. This is a way for buyers to offset their own greenhouse gas emissions. Projects must meet Canada’s eligibility criteria in order to generate credits that must be quantifiable, verifiable and permanent.The regulations will include a tracking and verification system that will be shared through a public registry, and the proposed system won’t replace existing provincial offset rules, like those in British Columbia and Alberta.The price of offset credits will be determined by supply and demand, but the price of the compliance obligations under the pricing system, set each year by Environment and Climate Change Canada, will serve as a ceiling in that marketplace, a department official speaking on background at a technical briefing said Friday.Starting in 2022, companies using the pricing system must meet 25% of their obligations using emission credits from that system, while 75% can come from the proposed offset credits or other recognized units, the official said.The greenhouse gas price is set at C$40 ($31.60) per metric ton of emissions in 2021 and Ottawa plans to raise this to C$170 per metric ton by 2030.(Adds program details from fifth paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • UPDATE 1-Norwegian Air says Boeing dispute to be decided in U.S. court

    Norwegian Air expects its dispute with Boeing over the cancellation of orders for 97 aircraft to be decided in U.S. legal proceedings and not as part of an Irish restructuring process, a lawyer for the airline said on Friday. On Friday, the airline indicated to the Irish court that it was seeking to repudiate three aircraft sales contracts with Boeing. But a lawyer for Norwegian later made clear to the court that any repudiation would not impact or prejudge ongoing legal proceedings linked to the contracts in the United States.

  • Boeing unveils new executive performance metrics tied to product safety

    The planemaker said its Chief Executive Officer David Calhoun had a take-home pay of $269,231 in 2020 after he agreed to forgo his pay and incentive bonus in March last year as the COVID-19 pandemic set in, according to a proxy filing. When Calhoun took over as Boeing's CEO in January 2020, he was also entitled to two supplemental equity awards worth $17 million, but they were not eligible to be vested last year, according to the company. The disbursal of a portion of the equity awards is linked to the safe return to service of the 737 MAX jets, and the successful entry into service of the 777X aircraft, among other conditions, Boeing said.

  • UPDATE 1-Bostic says Fed will support U.S. economy as long as necessary

    The U.S. economy is still under "considerable distress" and the Federal Reserve will continue to provide support until the labor market is stronger and average inflation is on track to meet the U.S. central bank's long-term target, Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic said on Friday. "We’re ready and able…to support the recovery as long and as strongly as necessary,” Bostic said during a virtual event organized by Stanford University. The U.S. economy could grow between 5% and 6% this year, Bostic said.

  • Mesa Air stock tumbles in wake of analyst downgrade, CEO share sales

    Shares of Mesa Air Group Inc. tumbled Thursday, after the regional air carrier disclosed stock sales by its chief executive, just before Deutsche Bank analyst Michael Linenberg recommended investors stop buying.

  • Apple Shares Are Lagging the Market. Why the Stock Could Continue to Underperform.

    Apple's multiple is still too wide, and there are no new obvious new product catalysts, an analyst says.

  • Dow slumps nearly 350 points as bond yields climb on Powell's inflation remarks

    Stocks posted three straight days of losses Thursday, as comments from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell did little to soothe concerns about a recent rise in bond yields.

  • Latest Bitcoin price and analysis (BTC to USD)

    Bitcoin is currently trading at $47,350 following a significant correction on Thursday that saw it slump from $52,000 to as low as $46,300.

  • Nasdaq ends sharply lower after Powell comments

    Wall Street ended sharply lower on Thursday, leaving the Nasdaq down nearly 10% from its February record high, after remarks from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell disappointed investors worried about rising longer-term U.S. bond yields. A decline of 10% from its February record high would confirm the Nasdaq is in a correction. The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield spiked to 1.533% after Powell's comments, which did not point to changes in the Fed's asset purchases to tackle the recent jump in yields.

  • Here's Why I'll Be Buying Shares of Costco Friday

    Execution has been excellent. That means that both management and labor are on their 'A' games. Need proof?

  • Virgin Galactic Chairman Sells $213 Million Stake

    (Bloomberg) -- Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. tumbled Friday after its billionaire Chairman Chamath Palihapitiya offloaded shares worth about $213 million in the space-tourism company founded by Richard Branson.Palihapitiya, who has helped drive the frenzied growth of blank-check companies, disposed of 6.2 million shares at an average price of $34.32 this week, based on a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. He still owns 15.8 million shares with his partner Ian Osborne through investment firm Social Capital Hedosophia, amounting to about a 6.5% stake. Palihapitiya previously sold shares worth almost $100 million in December, filings show.Palihapitiya said he sold the shares to fund an investment to help fight climate change.“The details of this investment will be made public in the next few months,” he said in a statement Friday. “I remain as dedicated as ever to Virgin Galactic’s team, mission and prospects.”Read more: The king of SPACs wants you to know he’s the next Warren BuffettVirgin Galactic’s shares fell 9.9% to $27.29 in New York on Friday and have slid more than 50% since their peak in mid-February.The Las Cruces, New Mexico-based company merged with Social Capital’s first SPAC in 2019. Palihapitiya has since launched blank-check companies that have merged with businesses across health insurance, financial services and real estate including Opendoor Technologies Inc. and Clover Health Investments Corp.Opendoor fell 9.8% on Friday, while Clover Health rose 7.5% after earlier sliding. Other Palihapitiya SPACs such as Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp IV and V reversed midday losses to end up for the day.Palihapitiya, 44, has made a fortune for himself and his investors through SPACs. The former Facebook Inc. executive has raised more than $4 billion via blank-check firms, using social media to talk up the investments and becoming one of the most prominent figures in the phenomenon, which has everyone from Colin Kaepernick to former House Speaker Paul Ryan racing to market their own.He’s also a lightning rod for skeptics who dismiss his success as the product of self-promotion and see blank-check companies as proof of a bubble inflated by government money-printing.A month ago, Palihapitiya said it would only be under the rarest of circumstances that he’d reduce his holdings of any SPAC.“If I could really just go for it, I wouldn’t sell a share of anything I buy because I believe in it,” he said Feb. 8 in a interview on Bloomberg Television’s “Front Row.” “But every now and then, I run into liquidity constraints, like everybody else.”At the time, Palihapitiya had just recently sold 3.8 million Virgin Galactic shares. He said he did so because his family office called needing cash for other purposes.Shares DropSocial Capital’s merger with Virgin Galactic -- where Palihapitiya is chairman -- made the Branson startup the world’s first publicly traded space-travel venture. The transaction raised about $800 million, with Palihapitiya also directly contributing $100 million.While the shares surged in the wake of the listing, they have tumbled since a February decision to delay the next flight to space. The new schedule also pushed back plans to carry Branson, 70, on a separate mission before Virgin Galactic is expected to take its first flight with passengers paying for the trip.The company on Thursday announced the departure of its chief space officer, George Whitesides, saying he has decided to pursue potential opportunities in public service. Whitesides, who served as chief executive officer for a decade until July 2020, will remain chairman of a four-person Space Advisory Board. Swami Iyer is joining Virgin Galactic later this month as president of aerospace systems.Though Virgin Galactic has hundreds of clients lined up to pay at least $250,000 for a 90-minute flight to the edge of space, it has been a slow journey since the venture was founded in 2004. Plans were put on hold for four years in 2014 after a space plane broke up mid-flight, killing one pilot and injuring another.(Updates stock prices throughout.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Powell: Higher inflation temporary, no rate hikes in sight

    Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell suggested Thursday that inflation will pick up in the coming months but that it would likely prove temporary and not enough for the Fed to alter its record-low interest rate policies. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note had jumped from below 1% at the end of last year to roughly 1.4% Wednesday — and then surged above 1.5% during Powell’s remarks. Stock investors, too, dumped shares in the midst of Powell's remarks, in which he suggested that the Fed would need to see both a near-full recovery in the job market and a sustained rise in inflation above its target level before considering a rate hike.