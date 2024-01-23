Airline to offer new, affordable direct flight from Myrtle Beach. Here’s where you can fly

Beginning May 2, Breeze Airways will begin offering direct flights from Myrtle Beach to Hartford, Connecticut, twice a week, according to a press release Tuesday from the Myrtle Beach International Airport.

Flights will take off every Thursday and Sunday, with prices starting at $59 for a one-way flight. Breeze Airways also offers direct flights to Providence, Rhode Island; Charleston, West Virginia; and Tampa, Florida.

The budget airline announced they were joining the Myrtle Beach International Airport in November and will start direct flights in February.

“Hartford, CT is one of the top demand markets for MYR, and these flights are an excellent, much-needed option for travelers,” said Judi Olmstead, director of airports.