This airline is offering $129 business class flights – but only for today

Frontier Airlines has announced that they are offering business travel flights starting at $129 (Getty)

Does your company seem to have mounting travel expenses? Frontier Airlines has announced that they are offering business travel flights starting at $129 one-way, but you will need to hurry, as their deal is closing on 7 February at 11.59pm Eastern time.

The airline announced the launch of “Biz Travel For Less” last Thursday, a promotion that will help companies save money on business travel, Frontier said in a statement.

Their new BizFare product includes perks such as a free carry-on bag, free premium seat assignment and no change or cancellation fees (just watch out for fare and options price differences as they may still apply).

The airline will also offer you Board First priority boarding, guaranteed overhead bin space, same-day confirmed flight changes and 10 x Frontier Miles for every qualifying dollar you spend.

“For nearly 30 years, Frontier has made flying easier and more affordable, and we are excited to deliver even more value to business travellers and travel managers with Biz Travel For Less,” said Barry Biffle, CEO of Frontier Airlines.

“Our new BizFare is perfect for companies looking to improve their bottom line and save money on business travel. In addition, we believe our new network design will provide more destination options as well as additional frequencies on our most popular routes,” he added.

So how can you get this deal? BizFare is available through the global distribution system (GDS) channel. The airline is encouraging travel managers to contact their travel management company or online booking tool provider to make sure that Frontier’s BizFare is available to book for their employees.

If travel managers need help, the company said that a dedicated Frontier Field Sales Team will be available for support.

“We already serve a number of cost-conscious business customers who routinely utilise Frontier for their business travel needs,” said Mr Biffle.

“For companies with a strong focus on keeping travel expenses down, our BizFare is going to be a great new option to integrate into their overall corporate travel mix.”

Mr Biffle also added in his statement that travellers can enjoy their Frontier Miles flyer programme, “that makes it easy and fast to attain Elite Status”.

Frontier’s Elite Status can be attained by their Frontier Miles members and then work their way up from Elite Silver to Elite Diamond status the more they fly. With every new tier achieved, new benefits are rewarded, such as no change or cancellation fees, family pooling up to priority boarding and full refunds.

The promotional fares from $129 one-way need to be purchased by 11.59pm Eastern time on Wednesday 7 February.

The fares are valid for non-stop travel on select domestic continental US routes.