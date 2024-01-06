Airline Pilot Helps Load Baggage onto Key West Flight

An American Airlines pilot jumped in to help load baggage onto his flight at Key West International Airport on January 5, footage shows.

Robert Idell said he was leaving Key West when he filmed this footage from his seat on American Airlines Flight 4051.

“This pilot needs a raise & recognition!” Idell wrote on social media. “He was helping load bags to help everyone with their connections.”

The flight made it to Miami but was delayed by about 30 minutes, according to flight data.

Storyful was not able to confirm if the airport was short-staffed. Credit: @robertidellxyz via Storyful