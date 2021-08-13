An airline said sorry after it was accused of making a 'petrified' 12-year-old boy with autism take a COVID-19 test to fly home despite an exemption note from his doctor

Ryanair has apologized after some of its staff forced an autistic boy to take a COVID-19 test, despite being medically exempt. Reuters

Ryanair made a boy take a COVID-19 test before flying despite an exemption note, his mother told the BBC.

12-year-old Callum Hollingsworth, who has autism, was "petrified" of the test, his mother said.

Ryanair said it "regrets to hear of the stress caused" by the incident.

Airline Ryanair has apologized after it was accused of making a 12-year-old boy with autism take a COVID-19 test before boarding a flight, despite an exemption letter from his doctor, the BBC reported.

Ryanair, the Irish-owned airline carrier, made Callum Hollingsworth take the test before traveling home to the UK from Spain on August 3, Katy Hollingsworth, his mother, told the BBC.

Callum's doctor wrote a letter exempting him from taking a COVID-19 test after "a nightmare" experience trying to get him tested in January, Hollingsworth told the BBC. The family presented this letter at the airport, but staff insisted that Callum take a test, she said.

The UK government requires all arrivals into England, where the Hollingsworths live, to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken in the three days before travel. But people who can "present a note from a medical practitioner at check in" exempting them do not need to take a test, according to official guidance.

Hollingsworth told the BBC that Callum - who has autism and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) - was "petrified" taking the test and "started hitting the chair and then started hitting himself."

Ryanair said in an emailed statement to Insider that it "apologizes for any inconvenience caused to Ms Hollingsworth and her family," and "regrets to hear of the stress caused."

Ryanair said it "fully complies with EU & Govt travel restrictions, which are constantly changing in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic."

"We continue to make improvements and implement procedures to ensure the health and safety of our passengers and our crew is prioritized while complying with each country's government guidelines at all times," the statement said.

Hollingsworth told the BBC that her son "had a meltdown because he thought it was his fault," and said that her husband and two members of staff physically restrained Callum to get him to take the test before flying back home.

A video of the incident, taken by Callum's father and shared with the BBC, shows the boy crying as airport staff encourage him to get tested.

"The fact that he didn't need this one made it even worse because we'd told him the previous one was going to be his one and only test," Hollingsworth told the BBC.

Callum took a test before flying to Spain on vacation, Hollingsworth told the BBC.

Spain's government requires arrivals from "risk countries", which includes the UK, to present a recent negative COVID-19 test result or evidence of being fully vaccinated, according to its website. Children under 12 years are exempt from these requirements, per the UK government's travel advice.

Some airlines have faced criticism and legal challenges from passengers who have said they were forced to comply with certain COVID-19 measures, despite having medical conditions.

In June, a frequent flyer from Washington DC sued seven US airlines, accusing them of discriminating against passengers who can't wear masks for medical reasons.

He said that he was stranded in Florida because he couldn't fly without a mask due to his generalized anxiety disorder.

