Airline SAS to cut, suspend U.S. flights

STOCKHOLM, March 13 (Reuters) - SAS said on Friday it would cut flights to some U.S. destinations and suspend traffic to others in the wake of new U.S. travel restrictions from March 14.

U.S. President Donald Trump announced travel curbs on much of continental Europe on Wednesday evening.

From March 14, SAS will operate a reduced schedule on routes between Copenhagen and Chicago and New York and between Stockholm and New York, it said.

Flights between Copenhagen and San Francisco will operate according to schedule until March 17 and the airline's flights to other U.S. destinations will be suspended from March 15 until March 31.

Part-owned by Sweden and Denmark, SAS has seen a double-digit percentage fall in bookings due to the coronavirus outbreak, its chief executive told Danish daily Berlingske on Thursday. (Reporting by Anna Ringstrom in Stockholm and Stine Jacobsen in Copenhagen)