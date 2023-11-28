Airline scraps 'underperforming' nonstop flight from Sarasota Bradenton to North Carolina

Avelo Airlines will permanently end service from the Sarasota Bradenton International Airport to the Raleigh-Durham International Airport on Jan. 9, as first reported by the Daytona Beach News-Journal.

The route will fly through Jan. 8, and Avelo has notified customers with bookings past that date, spokesperson Courtney Goff said. The airline will either provide refunds or redirect those customers to Avelo's flight from Fort Myers to Raleigh-Durham.

The cancelation accompanies several other scrapped flights, including a permanent closure of Avelo’s service from Daytona Beach to Melbourne and temporary suspension from Daytona Beach to the Philadelphia area’s Wilmington Airport.

The airline will cut these routes due to low bookings, Goff said.

“Unfortunately, this route has not generated the demand we expected and has been underperforming in future bookings,” Goff wrote in an email.

Mark Stuckey, SRQ's chief of staff, said a number of factors kept the flight from catching on. As a newer airline, Avelo doesn't have the brand recognition of big-name flyers like Delta or Southwest, he said. And at a nine-hour trip by car, Raleigh-Durham is a drivable route, which Stuckey said is less popular among customers.

Similar flights canceled

SRQ saw similar results with Allegiant Air flights to North Carolina's Concord-Padgett Regional Airport and Knoxville's McGhee Tyson Airport, which were also canceled due to low bookings, Stuckey said.

"If it's a drivable market, where somebody can get up in the morning and leave their house at 6 a.m. and be down here by 5 p.m. in time for dinner, those markets seem to be a little more difficult," Stuckey said.

Sarasota Bradenton airport continues to expand

Avelo’s route cancelation comes as SRQ grows exponentially. The airport reported in September that more than 4.2 million passengers traveled through it in a 12-month span: a 13% increase from the same timeframe the year prior. The airport's $73 million expansion project, which will result in a new terminal, broke ground in March.

Founded in 2021, Avelo is a budget-friendly airline that offers exclusively nonstop flights from 23 states and Puerto Rico. It launched service to New Haven — its first at SRQ — in January, and it's since added the Raleigh-Durham route and a route to Wilmington.

SRQ is eager to work with up-and-coming airlines flying to new destinations, Stuckey said. The airport offered Avelo its "two years free operating at SRQ" incentive package — which waives an airline's landing, gate use, and terminal use fees — when the airline first began operations out of Sarasota.

While service to Raleigh-Durham is suspended indefinitely, Stuckey said a return isn't out of the question. Whether the flight is an Avelo route or another airline, SRQ is keeping the route on its radar.

"Raleigh-Durham's still a strong market," Stuckey said. "We think it will return in the future, but as of now, we don't know when."

