Airline selects Kansas City as new headquarters, creating 165 jobs

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — On Wednesday, Eastern Airlines and the Economic Development Corporation of Kansas City announced its selection of Kansas City for the airline’s new headquarters.

Eastern Airlines’ move to Kansas City will create 165 full-time jobs with an average salary of $96,000.

Riverside artist suffers health scare mid-flight after celebrating Chiefs win

The airline first established itself in Kansas City in 2021 when it purchased Alta Aero Technic, LLC, a maintenance, repair, and overhaul facility, and established Foxtrot Aero, LLC, a passenger-to-freighter design company.

“We did look at a number of cities to rebase our headquarters, but the enthusiasm of Missouri and the city combined with the generous assistance of the Missouri Works program made our decision easy,” said Stephen Buscher, Eastern Airlines Chief Financial Officer.

Eastern Airlines said the decision to move its corporate headquarters to Kansas City was well thought out and fits with the company’s long-term goals.

KDOT wants to pay $100 for drivers to give feedback

“Eastern Airlines’ new headquarters is a complement to Kansas City’s new airport terminal and another example of our state’s ability to attract businesses that are creating new opportunities for Missourians,” Missouri Governor Mike Parson said.

The company’s previous headquarters was in Wayne, Pennsylvania.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.