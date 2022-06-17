Airline staffing shortages worsen summer travel chaos
Weather and staff shortages are causing thousands of canceled and delayed flights as summer travel season kicks into high gear. Errol Barnett takes a look.
Weather and staff shortages are causing thousands of canceled and delayed flights as summer travel season kicks into high gear. Errol Barnett takes a look.
A TikToker explained why she was forced to spend two weeks on vacation with her ex-boyfriend.
STORY: This 'diamond' glass bridgeis Georgia's newest tourist hot spotLocation: Dashbashi Canyon, GeorgiaIt spans 787 feetacross a spectacular canyonand sits about 650 feet off the ground“At the beginning, I was a little scared but after you walk on it, it’s…it can feel very safe. And the view is amazing…it’s so worth it.""It’s kind of scary but not too much. We are like having fun."The diamond structure in the center doubles as a viewing platformFor those seeking an even bigger thrillthere's a bicycle ziplinethat runs parallel to the bridge
Walking around the dismantled 747, I could see the skeleton of the iconic jumbo jet, complete with old wiring, overhead bins, and PA systems.
Now that COVID-19 restrictions are easing up around the country and the world, people are gearing up for a summer of travel. But with reports of long lineups at several major Canadian airports, and many other countries still implementing travel restrictions and mandates, there are a few things to know before embarking on vacation plans.
American and Delta say the vast majority of Friday's flight cancellations are tied to severe weather.
Cruises now have amazing amenities: onboard kennels, private pools, ice chambers, submarines, and even multi-sensory underwater lounges.
This is the fourth year in the row Regent Seven Seas Cruises' world cruise has sold out in "record time," according to the cruise line.
Statesman Journal outdoors writer Zach Urness took his two young children on an adventure down one of Oregon's most beautiful, remote rivers.
Everyone loves a nice vacation every now and then, but some of us take their PTO *very* seriously. In fact, if you’re one of the zodiac signs who love to travel, I bet you can’t relax unless you’re counting down the days to your next excursion. These zodiac signs are essentially modern-day explorers, trying to […]
Ask yourself these questions before splurging on club access during your next trip.
Fueling the selloff are concerns consumers will be curbing discretionary spending in response to rising prices and economic uncertainty.
Turn off your cell phone and get lost at this enchanting, adults-only luxury resort. The post Little Palm: America’s Only Private Island appeared first on Worth.
Cyan Nardiello, a theme park nanny who is hired to watch kids at resorts like Disney, gives parents tips on making the most of their visit.
Guests will travel in a "VIP-configured" Boeing 757 and stop in Japan, China, India, Egypt, and France during the 24-day trip, Disney said.
Most beach town real estate is way out of the average buyer's price range. But not in these spots.
Maybe you'd rather discover underrated treasures and little-known spots whether this is your first or 100th time visiting New York City.
Thailand announced on Friday it would abandon its much-criticised pre-registration process for foreign visitors and no longer require face masks to be worn in public, responding to a slower COVID-19 spread. The "Thailand Pass" system, where foreign tourists must seek prior approval from Thai authorities, will be halted from July 1, Tourism Minister Pipat Ratchakitprakan told reporters, removing one of the country's last remaining travel curbs. Thailand is one of the world's most popular travel destinations, but tourism businesses have long complained its requirement for foreigners to submit multiple documents - from vaccine and swab test certificates to medical insurance and hotel bookings - was impeding the sector's recovery.
Federal security screening is returning to McKellar-Sipes Regional Airport in Jackson, a needed upgrade as passenger traffic is expected to increase with new flights to Atlanta and a planned Ford Motor Co. electric truck factory coming to the region, officials said.
Tourism-driven development is threatening one of Puerto Rico's greatest draws: its rural coastlines. R9 Studios FL/Flickr, CC BYAs world travel rebounds after two years of COVID-19 shutdowns and restrictions, marketers and the media are promoting Puerto Rico as an accessible hot spot destination for continental U.S. travelers. The commonwealth set a visitor record in 2021, and it is expanding tourism-related development to continue wooing travelers away from more exotic destinations. Tourism inc
As an entirely new theme park takes shape in Florida, the role of the Harry Potter franchise in the new facility is drawing a lot of attention.