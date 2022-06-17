Airline staffing shortages worsen summer travel chaos

Reuters Videos

STORY: This 'diamond' glass bridgeis Georgia's newest tourist hot spotLocation: Dashbashi Canyon, GeorgiaIt spans 787 feetacross a spectacular canyonand sits about 650 feet off the ground“At the beginning, I was a little scared but after you walk on it, it’s…it can feel very safe. And the view is amazing…it’s so worth it.""It’s kind of scary but not too much. We are like having fun."The diamond structure in the center doubles as a viewing platformFor those seeking an even bigger thrillthere's a bicycle ziplinethat runs parallel to the bridge