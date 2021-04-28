Air havoc as passengers return ahead of summer travel boom

Joann Muller
·2 min read

Airlines are scrambling to catch up as travelers return to the skies.

Why it matters: Passengers are finding fuller planes, busier airports — and, in some cases, surprise changes to their itineraries — as airlines try to add flights and rework their schedules.

Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.

The big picture: Cranking up a complex flight network is like putting a puzzle back together after it suddenly fell on the floor. It can be messy, and it takes time.

What's happening: Delta Air Lines, for example, is notifying customers of changes to existing flights — sometimes adding layovers or even modifying dates of travel.

  • Apologetic emails offer to rebook or cancel trips for a credit if the new itineraries are unsatisfactory, but wading through that process can take hours.

How it works: Putting grounded aircraft back into service can require many hours of maintenance. And laid-off flight crews must undergo retraining and recertification before they can fly again.

Increased vaccinations are helping to unleash pent-up demand after a year of staying home.

  • Many Americans have banked a whole lot of frequent flier miles over the past year, notes Brian Kelly, founder and CEO of The Points Guy, a consumer travel website.

  • Many also have vouchers from cancelled 2020 trips that are going to expire soon, Kelly said.

What to watch: Fares are up from last year's deep discounts, but are still significantly cheaper than they were before the pandemic, according to Airlines for America, a trade organization.

  • Business travel remains practically non-existent, but some leisure passengers are splurging — or using banked miles — to upgrade to first class.

  • Airlines have gotten more flexible with change fees and refunds for canceled flights since the beginning of the pandemic. But, Kelly warns, "It's like Whack-A-Mole. One fee goes away but another fee comes along."

  • Travel to more of Europe could open up soon, after European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen signaled last weekend that vaccinated Americans will be allowed to travel to the continent this summer.

Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

Recommended Stories

  • Sun Country is adding and growing 18 routes in a major expansion that will help shape it into the Midwest's hometown airline

    Sun Country's ultra-low-cost route network will bring more non-stop flights to deserving cities across the US as more Americans want to fly again.

  • Japan's unused 14 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines point to logistical hurdles

    Japan has only used about a fifth of the COVID-19 vaccine doses it has imported so far, government data showed on Wednesday, underscoring logistical hurdles such as a shortage of medical staff, as it grapples with a sluggish inoculation campaign. Japan has secured the largest amount of COVID-19 vaccines in Asia, as it gears up for the Olympics in the summer. By the end of April, Japan will have imported enough vials of Pfizer Inc's vaccine for almost 17 million doses, according to a schedule from the Cabinet Office.

  • Boeing’s Earnings Will Be Awful. It’s What the CEO Says That Matters Most.

    Boeing reports first-quarter earnings Wednesday morning. All eyes are on what management says about the future.

  • South Korea to lift mandatory quarantine for residents fully vaccinated against COVID-19

    South Korea said on Wednesday it will offer some exemptions to mandatory quarantine measures for people who have been fully inoculated against COVID-19, in an effort to encourage more vaccinations. South Korea has so far vaccinated 4% of its 52 million strong population, but has set an ambitious target of giving shots to 70% of its people by September and reaching herd immunity by November. From May 5, residents who have had both coronavirus vaccine shots will not have to undergo the mandatory two-week quarantine for people who have been in contact with a confirmed patient or have returned from overseas travel, ​Yoon Tae-ho, a senior health ministry official, told a briefing.

  • 'Europe is still on sale' so book that vacation now: travel expert

    Americans who have been fully vaccinated will be able to travel to Europe this summer and — at least for now — there are deals to be had.

  • Europe’s decision to allow vaccinated US tourists will ‘lead to a flurry of new bookings,’ expert says

    The European Union is reversing its yearlong stance on American tourists and this summer will welcome vaccinated U.S. passport holders.

  • Biden's move to share vaccine doses could be a global game changer

    Data: Airfinity; Chart: Andrew Witherspoon/AxiosThe Biden administration took its biggest step yet toward becoming a global supplier of coronavirus vaccines, announcing that it would export 60 million AstraZeneca doses over the next several weeks.Why it matters: President Biden has been under intense global scrutiny for his "Americans first" approach. Alone among the four major producers, the U.S. has kept nearly its entire supply up to now. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe biggest symbol of Washington's "vaccine nationalism" had been the stockpiling of the AstraZeneca vaccine — not approved and not needed in the U.S., but crucial to many countries' rollouts. A senior administration official told reporters tonight that just 10 million doses were waiting to be distributed (much lower than had been reported), while another 50 million doses would be ready by June.Those doses will be exported around the world, pending an FDA safety review, but the White House says no decisions have been made as to which countries will receive them. India could be near the top of the list given the terrifying outbreak there, though the White House says Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not request doses in a call with Biden today.So too could Mexico, which has turned to Russia and China in search of vaccines despite bordering one of the world's largest producers.Note: This map represents the total number of vaccines administered, not people vaccinated; Data: Our World in Data; Map: Danielle Alberti/Axios Breaking it down: While relatively small compared to the 231 million doses the U.S. has already administered, 60 million doses would be a major boost to the severely strained global supply.The COVAX initiative, the primary source of vaccines for dozens of lower-income countries, has thus far only distributed 45 million doses globally.Still, now that Biden has shown he's willing to export the vaccine the U.S. isn't using, the obvious next question is when he'll allow exports of the ones it is: Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson.What to watch: Nearly every U.S. adult who wants a vaccine will likely have had one within the next two to three weeks, Axios' Caitlin Owens reports. And as demand begins to wane, supply should continue to ramp up. Pfizer, Moderna, J&J and AstraZeneca still owe the U.S. hundreds of millions of doses (more still if Biden exercises additional purchase options).Biden will face international pressure and public health imperatives to share those doses with the world. He has said that he hopes to do so once the U.S. has a "surplus" but offered no clarity as to what qualifies as a surplus or where the doses will go.On the one hand: The Biden administration has emphasized the need for caution and flexibility at home, citing possible production disruptions, the likely need for booster shots and the possibility of vaccinating children.On the other: Secretary of State Tony Blinken has said the U.S. will become "the world leader in helping to make sure that the entire world gets vaccinated."The bottom line: Even as the U.S. puts billions of dollars toward that goal, it has been unwilling to tap the biggest asset at Biden's disposal: the doses streaming out of U.S. factories each week.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Southwest execs reveal the reason the airline doesn't fly to Canada yet is because its system isn't set up to accept Canadian dollars

    By the end of 2022, all except one of America's six largest airlines will be flying to Canada with Southwest's absence not going unnoticed.

  • People Are Already Booking Their Tickets To Europe — But Should They?

    CHICAGO, Nov. 25, 2020 — Travelers wearing face masks are seen at O’Hare International Airport in Chicago, the United States, on Nov. 25, 2020. U.S. Midwest state of Illinois reported 11,378 new COVID-19 cases and 155 new deaths on Wednesday, according to local public health officials. This is the second-highest daily death count the state has suffered in the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Chicago Sun-Times reported. (Photo by Joel Lerner/Xinhua via Getty) (Xinhua/Joel Lerner via Getty Images) It’s been a long, bleak year, but with more and more people getting the COVID-19 vaccinate — enough for the CDC to partially lift mask restrictions, even — we’re starting to spot a light at the end of the tunnel. And yesterday, there was more good news: After being prohibited from entering the European Union for over a year, fully vaccinated U.S. citizens may be able to resume nonessential travel as early as this summer, according to Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Commission. The 27 countries that make up the E.U. will accept people who have been vaccinated with “European Medicines Agency-approved vaccines,” von der Leyen said in an interview with The New York Times. Luckily, the three vaccines currently approved for emergency use in the U.S. — Moderna, Pfizer, and Johnson & Johnson — are EMA-approved. This is good news if only because it’s another indication that the world is inching toward a post-pandemic future. But there’s still a lot we don’t know about the details. Exactly when U.S. tourists will be able to travel to Europe is up in the air, for instance. Officials are also still figuring out exactly how people will prove that they’re fully vaccinated. It seems likely that some form of vaccine certificate will be the solution: The Times reports that the U.S. and E.U. have been discussing the logistics about these for several weeks now. What’s more, just like each state in the U.S. had to develop their own vaccination rollout plan, each nation in the E.U. will create their own requirements for potential visitors. “Each country basically has full control over who can visit and who can not visit,” explains Scott Keyes, founder of Scott’s Cheap Flights and author of Take More Vacations. Just last week, for instance, Greece opened its borders to U.S. citizens that provide proof of vaccination or a negative coronavirus test. Once approved, visitors will not be required to quarantine. Still, Keyes says, von der Leyen’s statement is a big deal. “A part of why this announcement is important is because that coordination is important when thinking about international travel within the E.U.,” Keyes points out. “Having a broader coordination makes it much more seamless to be able to get back to that pre-pandemic, effectively borderless situation that existed in Europe as a result of the E.U.” Keyes says that this announcement was also important due to the fact that there hadn’t been any real guidance or comment from the E.U. about travel yet. “A lot of countries started to jump the gun because they didn’t know whether or not the E.U. was going to allow international travel this summer, which is why you saw places like Greece reopen early. Even France the weekend before said that they intend to open as soon as May for international travelers,” he says. “The E.U. has recognized that they can’t go slowly on this, they need to hurry up and give folks some guidance on what’s coming down the pipe.” But just because the E.U. is hoping to accept more visitors this summer doesn’t necessarily mean traveling the right move for everyone. As of now, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention still categorize most countries in the E.U. as a level 4 area, which means travelers should avoid them due to the high level of COVID-19 cases. If you must travel to countries in the E.U., the CDC recommends that you get fully vaccinated before you visit, and while you’re there, stick to the precautions you’ve been adhering to since early pandemic: Wear a mask, stay six feet from others, avoid crowds, and wash your hands often. The CDC’s newly released guidelines for fully vaccinated people touch on travel a bit as well. Fully vaccinated Americans don’t need to get a COVID test before going abroad, “unless your destination requires it,” the CDC states. You also don’t need to quarantine once you return home, though you should get a test three to five days after getting back. Ultimately, the health agency notes, “You need to pay close attention to the situation at your international destination before traveling outside the United States.” So if you’re itching to book a ticket to Europe this summer, we feel you. Just remember: We’re not fully out of the woods yet. And while our steps into post-pandemic life may seem frustratingly small and slow at times, the caution isn’t misguided: There are still concerns over how long the vaccines last, for instance, or how well they protect against COVID-19 variants. The best strategy is to continue listening to the CDC guidelines, and if you do book a trip, to keep your eye on the situation in your dream destination too. Like what you see? How about some more R29 goodness, right here?No, The COVID Vaccine Won't Give You HerpesThis Is The Key To Preventing Vaccine SorenessYour COVID Vaccine Side Effect Questions, Answered

  • As demand for COVID-19 vaccines drops, experts stress more shots in arms are key for pandemic to 'be over'

    "We don't know what the magic number is to reach herd immunity, but it's certainly more than what it is right now. We've got a ways to go, no matter what," one expert tells Yahoo Life.

  • French new COVID cases slow but intensive care patient numbers rise above 6,000

    PARIS (Reuters) -New COVID-19 cases in France saw the lowest week-on-week increase since early March on Monday, but pressure on hospitals remained high as the number of coronavirus patients rose above 6,000 again for the first time since spring 2020. New cases were up by 3.92% compared to a week ago as week-on-week increases continued their steady decline from more than six percent mid-April. Week-on-week increases have been below 4% only briefly in February, and before that in December, following France's second lockdown in November.

  • Biden nominates Texas sheriff to be ICE director

    After migration at the southern border skyrocketed and became a major crisis for the Biden administration, the Harris County, Texas, sheriff has been nominated to become director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Ed Gonzalez, a Democrat, was re-elected for a second term as sheriff in 2020 but will now move into the Biden administration to tackle a major challenge. White House press secretary Jen Psaki said that announcing Gonzalez's nomination Tuesday shows it was a "priority."

  • What does it mean for a Black man to be Captain America?

    Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) is now officially the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Captain America. It’s a complicated legacy. As the high-flying Falcon, Wilson was Captain America’s longtime partner in the comics, even sharing the series title (Captain America And The Falcon) for most of the 1970s. But he’s not Cap’s child sidekick like Robin or Kid Flash, both of whom replaced their mentors for a period. Sam Wilson is an adult and his Falcon identity isn’t training wheels. As Macbeth said, “Why dress me in borrowed robes?”

  • Germany debates privileges for those who've been vaccinated

    Chancellor Angela Merkel and the governors of Germany's 16 states on Monday discussed whether people who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 should be exempt from certain restrictions put in place to curb the spread of the virus. The issue of special privileges for vaccinated people has been hotly debated in Germany, as in other countries. Others say restrictions on civil liberties are justified while people pose a risk to others.

  • How Biden's request for more education funding would shift more power to the federal government

    The new budget aims to financially assist school districts with high percentages of low-income students. Ben Hasty/MediaNews Group/Reading Eagle via Getty ImagesThe president has called on Congress to make a “historic investment” in the Title I grant program. The program provides financial assistance to school districts that have high numbers or percentages of students from low-income families. The Biden administration wants US$36.5 billion for the program, an increase of $20 billion from the 2021 enacted level. As a political scientist who examines education policy, I believe this larger influx of cash would give the president more power to shape the structure of American education. I also believe it could make it harder for states to push back against the federal government when it comes to such matters as standardized testing. History shows how a larger federal role is part of an ongoing trend. Since the passage of the Elementary and Secondary Education Act of 1965, the federal government has attached conditions that states and districts must meet to get federal education funds. Based on these conditions, if Biden succeeds in his plan to increase federal spending by 41% in fiscal 2022, then the federal government will have even more control over school spending. From ‘cradle to college’ In 2009, the Obama administration launched a competitive grant program, Race to the Top, that financially rewarded states that invested in early childhood education, standards to promote college and career readiness and systems to collect students’ test data throughout their time in public education. The Biden administration is similarly seeking to build an education system that takes young people from “cradle to college.” When President Johnson signed the Elementary and Secondary Education Act in 1965, federal investment in public education more than doubled from under $1 billion to nearly $2 billion. Upon signing the act, President Johnson said, “From our very beginnings as a nation, we have felt a fierce commitment to the ideal of education for everyone.” One of the debates since then, however, has been how much the federal government should steer – as well as help fund – public education. The 1994 version of the Elementary and Secondary Education Act required states to adopt standards-based education reform for all schools, not just high-poverty ones, to receive Title I grants. The federal government covers about 8.5% of K-12 school districts’ budgets. Halfpoint Images/Moment via Getty Images The No Child Left Behind Act of 2001 expected states to test students in reading and math on a fixed schedule, bring all students to the proficient level by the 2013-2014 school year and hold schools accountable for student outcomes. In 2015, President Obama signed the Every Student Succeeds Act, which gave states some leeway about their education plans. Still, the new law required states to place “much greater weight” on academic indicators such as test scores and graduation rates than more subjective measures. Conditional contributions The federal government covers about 8.5% of K-12 school districts’ budgets. However, the percentage varies by state. In fiscal 2017 in New York, for example, federal funding made up approximately $1.6 billion of the more than $70 billion that the state spent on elementary and secondary education. Given that there are costs associated with meeting the conditions necessary to get Title I funds, it might make sense for the state to forgo Title I grants and instead increase state school aid for high-need school districts. The country’s elementary and high school education does not mandate what states and school districts do. Instead, school districts and states apply for Title I grants, and the federal government comes up with the conditions to get the money. People close to the Biden administration are aware of Title I’s power to nudge states and school districts to do things they might not otherwise want to do. For instance, Ary Amerikaner, vice president of The Education Trust, a nonprofit that advocates for low-income students and students of color, as well as a member of Biden’s education transition team, supports the requested $20 billion increase in Title I. However, she wants the Biden administration to “leverage it to change the vast rest of the public education spending inequities in our country.” Resisting federal authority Or take the topic of administering tests during a pandemic. In February 2021, Ian Rosenblum, acting assistant secretary of education, told chief state school officers that the Biden administration expects states to administer federal tests. “We remain committed to supporting all states in assessing the learning of all students,” he stated. The U.S. Department of Education has denied requests for a testing waiver from some states, including New York, Georgia and South Carolina. The chancellor and commissioner of the New York State Education Department told the Biden administration that his department was “deeply disappointed” with the U.S. Department of Education’s denial of its request for a testing waiver. They added that “canceling state assessments would be the most appropriate and fair thing to do” for students living through a pandemic. In a decision that seems to thwart the Biden administration’s expectation that states assess the learning of all students, New York officials decided this spring to have students “opt in” if they want to take the state test. New York education leaders are taking a risk that the federal government might financially retaliate. In 2005, the U.S. Secretary of Education threatened to withhold $76 million from Utah’s federal education funds if the state did not use No Child Left Behind’s way to measure student achievement. In 2019, the U.S. Department of Education told Arizona that it could lose $340 million in Title I funding if it did not comply with federal testing requirements. Biden’s pitch to increase Title I funding is not just about investing more federal money in education. It is also about giving more education power to the federal government. [Insight, in your inbox each day. You can get it with The Conversation’s email newsletter.]This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: Nicholas Tampio, Fordham University. Read more:Federal role in education has a long historyThrough her divisive rhetoric, Education Secretary DeVos leaves a troubled legacy of her own Nicholas Tampio does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organization that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.

  • More patrols, fewer boaters for SpaceX splashdown Saturday

    The astronauts flying SpaceX back to Earth this weekend urged boaters to stay safe by staying away from their capsule's splashdown in the Gulf of Mexico. NASA and SpaceX are promising more Coast Guard patrols and fewer pleasure boaters for Saturday morning's planned splashdown off the Florida coast — the company's second return of a crew. Last August, pleasure boaters swarmed the Dragon capsule carrying two astronauts.

  • We're Leaking Our Secret Wedding Ideas, and They're Too Good to Miss

    Including the cult dress designer to know about.

  • Tennis-Djokovic withdraws from Madrid Open

    The 33-year-old was last seen in action on his home soil at the Serbia Open last week, where he reached the semi-finals before losing to Russia's Aslan Karatsev. "Sorry that I won't be able to travel to Madrid this year and meet all my fans," Djokovic said in a message shared by the Madrid Open organisers on Twitter https://twitter.com/MutuaMadridOpen/status/1387351713074532355.

  • The Complete Guide to Everything You Need to Know About Menopause

    The symptoms can be brutal at every stage—here’s how to get through them.

  • ‘Mortal Kombat’ Is A KO For HBO Max, Says Samba TV

    For AT&T CEO John Stankey, it’s just another case of a “rising tide lifting all boats.” Samba TV is reporting that HBO Max posted its most viewed weekend premier ever with New Line’s Mortal Kombat clocking 3.8 million U.S. households. Samba TV polls HBO Max audiences in terrestrial TV homes, and in this case, those who […]