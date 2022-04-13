Airlines: 'Costs are going up and fares are going up,' analyst says

Dani Romero
·2 min read

What's going on with airline prices? Well, just about everything, according to Cowen Senior Research Analyst Helane Becker.

"Costs are going up and fares are going up — that's the bottom line," Becker said on Yahoo Finance Live (video above).

Last quarter, the average domestic airline ticket cost $327.13 in the U.S., according to the Bureau of Transportation Statistics. However, executives from two of the biggest airlines — Delta (DAL) and United (UAL) — warned that these prices would be climbing only higher over the next few months to offset the rise in oil prices and rebound in travel demand.

Airline travelers wait in line at a security checkpoint at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport in SeaTac, Washington, April 12, 2021. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
Airline travelers wait in line at a security checkpoint at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport in SeaTac, Washington, April 12, 2021. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Both inflation and the Russia-Ukraine war have caused oil prices to skyrocket over the past few months, which has put further pressure on airlines, especially ones that fuel up in areas where prices are particularly high.

For example, Becker said, "JetBlue gets a significant percentage of its jet fuel in this market, 80% of their flights or their whereabouts touch New York and Boston."

The price of New York Harbor jet fuel has more than doubled in the recent weeks. Its Northeast region, which also includes New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Virginia, is currently averaging $7.46 per barrel of jet fuel, the same price as in Alaska. New England is averaging $7.61 per jet fuel barrel, while the Western Pacific region is at an average of $6.77 per barrel. Nearly every region is about $6 per barrel of jet fuel, according to GlobalAir.

Becker is expecting these prices to only keep rising, at least for the foreseeable future.

Aviation fuel is at its highest in New England, the Northeast, and Alaska. (Map: GlobalAir)
Aviation fuel is at its highest in New England, the Northeast, and Alaska. (Map: GlobalAir)

"We think airfares are going up on average about 7% a month for the next three or four months," she said. "Then, of course, on the other side is the consumer with not only airfare going up, but everything is going up. We have this huge inflationary problem in the United States with gasoline in the pump going up, with food inflation, rent, and so on."

The most damaging effect that could arise out of this inflationary issue is demand destruction, which could set airlines back after finally starting down the road of recovery following the height of the coronavirus pandemic.

If that were to happen, Becker said, "Then we'll start to see the higher fares impact demand as we go into the fall."

Dani Romero is a reporter for Yahoo Finance. Follow her on Twitter: @daniromerotv

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, Facebook, Flipboard, and LinkedIn

Recommended Stories

  • Delta stock pops on Q1 earnings and strong travel demand

    Yahoo Finance's Akiko Fujita and Brian Cheung discuss Q1 earnings results for Delta.

  • Chemical weapons use from Syrian war stokes Ukraine's fears

    The chilling scenes from Syria of victims twitching and gasping for air after chlorine cylinders were dropped from helicopters in towns and villages were broadcast over and over in the course of country's civil war. Hundreds were killed, including many children, in dozens of poison gas attacks widely blamed on President Bashar Assad’s forces under the protection of his chief ally, Russian President Vladimir Putin. Several years later, concerns are growing that such weapons could be used in Ukraine, where Russian forces have been waging a devastating war for weeks.

  • Zacks.com featured highlights include National Fuel Gas, Valero Energy, Credicorp, Suncor Energy, and Ryder Systems

    National Fuel Gas, Valero Energy, Credicorp, Suncor Energy, and Ryder Systems are part of Screen of the Week article.

  • Amazon: IMDb TV will be renamed Amazon Freevee

    Amazon announced Wednesday its free streaming service IMDb TV will be renamed Amazon Freevee. The retailer said the streaming service will also expand its original programming by 70% in 2022, with spinoffs of shows such as “Bosh: Legacy” and other series. Amazon.com Inc. said the ad-supported service has tripled its monthly active users in the past two years and is expected to launch in Germany later this year.

  • Factors Likely to Decide Rite Aid's (RAD) Fate in Q4 Earnings

    Rite Aid (RAD) is likely to have gained from strength in PBM, RxEvolution strategy and delivery services in Q4. Rising wage costs and higher payroll expenses are likely to have been concerns.

  • Oil lifted as Putin vows to press ahead with war in Ukraine

    Oil futures rose Wednesday, extending a gain seen the previous session after Vladimir Putin vowed to continue Russia's offensive in Ukraine until Moscow's objectives are met.

  • Eudora Welty letters released 2 decades after author's death

    The Mississippi Department of Archives and History is allowing the public to have access to additional papers from the late author Eudora Welty, including letters written by members of her family. The release came Wednesday on the 113th anniversary of Welty's birth. According to her will, the family correspondence was to remain private for 20 years after her death.

  • When Will Royal Caribbean, Carnival, Norwegian End Vaccine Mandate?

    The three key U.S. cruise lines require passengers (except for young kids) to be vaccinated. Will that change soon?

  • Inflation outpaces wage growth in all but one industry despite Biden's optimistic picture

    The Biden administration wants to make sure it gets credit for the hot labor market if it’s going to get blamed for the high inflation. But the data shows that the gains have been no match for inflation over the last year and even some of the administration’s allies have pointed out that the numbers don’t seem to add up.

  • Stocks Climb as Bond Traders Dial Back Fed Wagers: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Technology companies led gains in stocks, with bond traders paring aggressive bets on Federal Reserve hikes amid speculation that inflation may be near a peak. Investors also weighed the start of the earnings season against geopolitical risks.Most Read from BloombergPutin Says Ukraine Talks ‘at Dead End’, Vows to Pursue WarUkraine Update: Polish and Baltic Presidents Set to Visit KyivNYC Names Person of Interest as Subway Shooter Remains at LargeU.S. Pullout of Locked-Down Shangha

  • Citigroup (NYSE:C) Has Announced A Dividend Of US$0.51

    The board of Citigroup Inc. ( NYSE:C ) has announced that it will pay a dividend on the 27th of May, with investors...

  • Bank of Canada hikes key interest rate by 50 basis points

    Canada's central bank hikes rates to tackle inflation.

  • Is AT&T Stock a Buy Following Warner Bros. Discovery Spinoff? J.P. Morgan Weighs In

    On Monday, Warner Bros. Discovery began trading as a separate entity for the first time after being spun off from AT&T (T). By choosing to go down the tax-free route rather than pursue a more complicated split-off, the spinoff appears to have resonated well with investors. One reason for the positivity revolves around a sense the company will now be able to fully turn its attention to the wireless market, where T faces stiff competition. Mirroring investor sentiment, J.P. Morgan’s Philip Cusick

  • Million-Dollar Homebuyers in U.S. Getting Cheaper Mortgage Rates

    (Bloomberg) -- Mortgage rates are skyrocketing in the U.S., just not so much for the rich.Most Read from BloombergPutin Says Ukraine Talks ‘at Dead End’, Vows to Pursue WarNYC Subway Shooter at Large as Police Shift Focus From TerrorU.S. Pullout of Locked-Down Shanghai Deepens China TensionsUkraine Update: Macron Says Putin Is Paranoid, Bent on FightingUkraine Update: U.S. Warns India Over Russian Energy ImportsThe average for a 30-year fixed jumbo mortgage was 4.48% last week, compared with 4.9

  • Elon Musk's Las Vegas Strip Dream Inches Closer

    Las Vegas has near-permanent traffic that gridlocks when a major trade show hits town. The trip from Harry Reid International Airport to the various hotels and casinos on the Las Vegas Strip is only a few miles, but that ride can become insufferable when any sort of event hits. Las Vegas does have a monorail system.

  • Relatable Tweets About Returning Home From Vacation

    "Welcome back from vacation, you’ll be caught up on laundry again in 46 months."

  • Universal Orlando's Epic Universe-area land is the target of a $250M lawsuit

    Fourth Watch Acquisitions, a Georgia-based real estate entertainment company, is suing entities tied to Universal Orlando Resort and the former owner of 135 acres that make up part of the Epic Universe theme park property. Fourth Watch on April 8 filed a lawsuit with the Ninth Judicial Circuit Court in Orange County claiming business malpractice between Universal City Development Partners Ltd. — a Universal Orlando-related entity — and Universal City Property Management (UCPM) III LLC, which is an entity tracing back to Stan Thomas, who previously owned many parcels of the land now owned by Universal Orlando.

  • 4 travel accessories that’ll make your weekend getaway a breeze

    Travel stress-free this year.

  • JetBlue Passengers Beg To Exit Plane After Failed Landings: 'We Have to Get Off'

    The flight was diverted to Newark Liberty International Airport after multiple attempts to land at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York failed

  • USDA Says All Food Prices Will Increase in 2022—Especially for These 5 Foods

    Get ready to pay higher prices for chicken, eggs, and more.