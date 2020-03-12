JetBlue's CEO said the fallout from the coronavirus outbreak is worse than after 9/11. Here's what airlines did then, and what they're doing now.

An American Airlines airplane sits on the tarmac at LAX in Los Angeles

Reuters

Airlines have been hit hard by the coronavirus outbreak, from travel restrictions to consumer fears.

JetBlue CEO Robin Hayes recently said that the demand for flights has fallen more from the coronavirus than it did after 9/11.

Here's what airlines did after 9/11, and how that could inform what they do during the coronavirus pandemic.

Visit Business Insider's homepage for more stories.

President Donald Trump on Wednesday announced the US was banning most flights from Europe to the states in an effort to stem the spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.

Airlines have been hit harder by the coronavirus outbreak than they were after 9/11, according to JetBlue CEO Robin Hayes.

Hayes said on CNBC that the airline industry was hit by a 30% decline in demand from August 2001 to October 2001.

Southwest Airlines CEO Gary Kelly also told CNBC that the decline in demand from the coronavirus outbreak is similar to that in 2001, saying that "it has a 9/11-like feel."

Here's how airlines were impacted after 9/11, what they did, and what they're doing now to handle the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.

Flights were grounded on 9/11

Stranded At Airport More





Thomas Lohnes / Stringer/ Getty Images

On 9/11, travelers were stranded when all flights were grounded immediately.

Fears of a similar scenario happened on Wednesday when President Trump said that all travel would be banned from Europe, though his remarks were later clarified that US citizens and permanent residents were exempt from the ban.

Demand took a big hit

Southwest airport gate ticket customers travelers More





Sandy Huffaker/Getty Images

Airlines experienced a decline in passengers for 12 straight months after 9/11, according to a report by Barron's.

It took them 22 months of growth to get back to pre-9/11 levels.

From August 2001 to October 2001, demand declined by 30%, according to JetBlue CEO Robin Hayes.

Low-cost carriers gained ground after 9/11

JetBlue Airways baggage More





Chris O'Meara/AP

As airlines dealt with the fallout in the years after 2001, low-cost carriers gained ground in the airline industry.

Low-cost carriers went from having 12.3% of market share in 2001 to 18.1% in 2003, according to analysis from the Business Travel Coalition.

Some airlines merged

southwest airlines More





Scott Olson/Getty Images