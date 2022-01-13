Airlines and flight attendants suffering amid COVID surge
President of the Association of Flight Attendants, Sara Nelson, says the rise in cases has adversely affected airline industry
President of the Association of Flight Attendants, Sara Nelson, says the rise in cases has adversely affected airline industry
I spent over a day riding an Amtrak train from Colorado to California through the Rocky Mountains. Here's what I found surprising from my trip.
Starting Friday, the state of Jalisco, where Puerto Vallarta is located, will require people to show proof of vaccination or a negative PCR test taken within 48 hours to enter places like bars and clubs.
Norwegian Cruise Line canceled more sailings this week as COVID continues to spread across the country.
Royal Caribbean and Norwegian have postponed a total of 15 cruise ships amid a spike in COVID-19 cases.
There's no need to blow your savings on an epic trip.View Entire Post ›
The picturesque landscape is home to 50 acres of Tecolote Ranunculus flowers, which will be on full display from early March to May.
The airline said it wants to give travelers peace of mind as the coronavirus pandemic continues.
The CDC's Framework for Conditional Sailing Order will expire Saturday and the health agency's COVID guidance for cruise ships will become voluntary.
If you like to get your vacation mornings off to a hearty start, here’s the place to go.
The Norwegian Viva is the line's newest mega-ship, slated to launch with a huge array of bells and whistles in summer 2023.
What will replace the now-closed Shrek 4D attraction at Universal Orlando? It's going to be bananas.
City dwellers seeking refuge in the mountains amid the pandemic has put immense pressure on resort towns such as Big Bear.
BEIJING/WASHINGTON (Reuters) -China ordered on Wednesday the suspension of six more U.S. flights in coming weeks after a surge in passengers testing positive for COVID-19, rising to 70 cancellations mandated this year in a schedule that had already been cut back drastically. The aviation regulator said it would suspend two additional United Airlines flights from San Francisco to Shanghai, after seven passengers tested positive on a recent flight. It will also suspend four China Southern Airlines flights from Los Angeles to Guangzhou from the week of Jan. 31, a move that would also affect return flights in February.
For two longtime best friends, a reunion at Zemi Beach House was worth the wait. Here's what not to miss if you grab your friends and book this tropical escape.
McCoy Park's 250 acres and 17 new runs is a unique spot where learners can cruise wide, long-angle runs with expansive mountain vistas.
An American Airlines flight to Miami from Ramón Villeda Morales International Airport in Honduras was grounded Tuesday night after chaos erupted in the cockpit.
The Italian-designed 965-footer is due to hit the seas next year.
Chelsey Lewis shares stories about the Wisconsin people, places and things that make Wisconsin, well, Wisconsin.
The budget airline created by JetBlue founder David Neeleman offers nonstop flights on routes generally not served by major airlines.
Thailand is planning to collect a 300 baht ($9) fee from foreign tourist from April to develop attractions and cover accident insurance for foreigners unable to pay costs themselves, senior officials said on Wednesday. Thailand, one of Asia's most popular travel destinations, has been badly hit by a pandemic-induced tourism slump, with about 200,000 arrivals last year, compared to nearly 40 million in 2019. "Part of the fee will be used to take care of tourists," Tourism Authority of Thailand governor Yuthasak Supasorn told Reuters.