Airlines issue waivers, cancel over 1,000 US flights as winter storm hits the Northeast

With winter weather bearing down on the Northeast, Tuesday promises to be a travel headache at the region’s airports. New York City could get as much as eight inches of snow, with a foot or more possible in Boston.

As of 6:00 a.m. ET Tuesday, airlines have canceled more than 1,011 flights, according to flight-tracking website FlightAware. JetBlue represents most of those cancellations, with 156 or 19% of its schedule.

Airlines proactively issued waivers to give travelers extra flexibility to change their tickets ahead of the storm. If you’re traveling from, to or through the Northeast on Tuesday, you should monitor your flight status and consider changing your plans to avoid the worst of the weather.

Depending on the storm’s exact timing, Wednesday could also be a messy day to fly because it can sometimes take airlines extra time to get all their operational pieces back into place after heavy weather clears out.

A Delta airline flight lands as crews remove snow from the Albany International Airport during a winter snow storm Tuesday, March 14, 2023, in Albany, N.Y.

Here are the airlines offering waivers. Click on each carrier’s name to see the full terms.

What you’re owed if your flight is canceled or delayed

If your flight is canceled, you’re entitled to a full refund to your payment method, if you choose not to travel on alternative flights the airline offers you – even if you bought a nonrefundable ticket.

Rules around flight delays are a little murkier. Still, the Department of Transportation’s consumer travel dashboard outlines what commitments various airlines have made to compensate delayed passengers, from food and hotel vouchers to credits for future travel.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 1,000+ US flights canceled in the Northeast amid winter storm