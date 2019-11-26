Airlines are joining in on Black Friday with major flight sales — here's how you can save

Delta
Delta is offering a ton of Black Friday deals starting on Tuesday, November 26 (the airline is calling it "Takeoff Tuesday").
The airline is offering cut-rate sales on a ton of individual routes throughout its network, on both domestic US and international flights.
To get the best deals, book by Sunday, December 1. The travel periods depend on the route, but are generally in December, January, or February — a few include days in March and April, too.
Visit Delta's Black Friday sale page to see the routes available. Some of the best deals include:
- New York–Amsterdam for $309 round-trip.
- Detroit–San Jose, Costa Rica for $507 round-trip.
- Miami–New York for $187 round-trip.
- Los Angeles–Milan, Italy for $639 round-trip.
Delta's also offering a Black Friday deal on vacation packages. You can get up to $350 off or 35,000 bonus miles when you book a vacation package. That's in addition to the usual savings from booking a flight and hotel together as a package.
Click here to book Delta's Black Friday deals.
Qatar Airways
Qatar Airways is offering $150 off round-trip economy flights and $300 off business class flights — including Qatar's award-winning Q Suite seats — to a handful of destinations from the US.
Tickets must be purchased by December 1, and the discounts are valid for travel from January 11 through May 19.
Use promo code "FLYDAY" to get the discount. Visit Qatar's Black Friday page to see a full list of eligible routes.
Click here to book a Black Friday deal on Qatar Airways.
Aer Lingus
Aer Lingus, the Irish flag carrier, is offering up to $100 off round-trip flights in economy from the US and Canada to Ireland and Europe, and $200 off business class for the same flights.
The airline says that the prices will be reflected in search results. Of course, because airline pricing models are incredibly complex and opaque, it's hard to tell how the discounts are being applied.
However, a few sample searches found some stellar prices, including the low $300s from New York to destinations in Ireland and the UK.
Book by December 3 for travel between January 1 and March 8, 2020.
Click here to book a Black Friday deal on Aer Lingus.
Air France
Instead of discounts, Air France is offering triple miles for its Flying Blue frequent flyer members on round-trip flights between the US and Paris.
Book from now until December 2, and travel between December 7 and March 31, 2020 to take advantage of the deal.
Click here to book Air France flights as part of the triple miles promotion.
KLM Royal Dutch Airlines
KLM — which is co-owned with Air France by the larger Air France-KLM group — is offering a similar promotion for Flying Blue frequent flyer members.
Earn triple Flying Blue miles on round-trip flights from the US and Amsterdam when you book by December 2, and travel between December 7 and March 31, 2020.
Click here to book KLM flights as part of the triple miles promotion.
La Compagnie
La Compagnie, a boutique all-business class French airline, is offering a pre-Black Friday sale.
Fly round-trip between Paris and New York in business class for just $1,000 if you book by November 26. The fares are valid on travel between now and April 30, subject to availability.
La Compagnie often offers competitive business class fares, but it's rare to see them go below $1,500.
Click here to book La Compagnie flights for $1,000 round-trip.
Check back here for more deals!
We expect a ton of airlines to announce their Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals over the next few days as Thanksgiving draws closer. Be sure to bookmark this page and check back — we'll be updating it constantly as new deals are announced!
record with $6.22 billion in Black Friday business in online sales alone.
With the online component, Black Friday continues to include more than just electronics and toys. Even airlines have been jumping on board with sales and specials of their own.
So far, deals are rather sparse, but we expect more to be announced as Black Friday and Cyber Monday get closer.
We'll be updating this list as the world's airlines announce their Black Friday sales, so be sure to check back and refresh.
In the meantime, scroll down to find the best airline Black Friday deals of 2019.
