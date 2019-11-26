Airlines are joining in on Black Friday with major flight sales — here's how you can save

Delta

A Delta Air Lines flight is pushed put of its gate at the airport in Salt Lake City More

Reuters

Delta is offering a ton of Black Friday deals starting on Tuesday, November 26 (the airline is calling it "Takeoff Tuesday").

The airline is offering cut-rate sales on a ton of individual routes throughout its network, on both domestic US and international flights.

To get the best deals, book by Sunday, December 1. The travel periods depend on the route, but are generally in December, January, or February — a few include days in March and April, too.

Visit Delta's Black Friday sale page to see the routes available. Some of the best deals include:

New York–Amsterdam for $309 round-trip.

Detroit–San Jose, Costa Rica for $507 round-trip.

Miami–New York for $187 round-trip.

Los Angeles–Milan, Italy for $639 round-trip.

Delta's also offering a Black Friday deal on vacation packages. You can get up to $350 off or 35,000 bonus miles when you book a vacation package. That's in addition to the usual savings from booking a flight and hotel together as a package.

Click here to book Delta's Black Friday deals.

Qatar Airways

Qatar Airways

Qatar Airways is offering $150 off round-trip economy flights and $300 off business class flights — including Qatar's award-winning Q Suite seats — to a handful of destinations from the US.

Tickets must be purchased by December 1, and the discounts are valid for travel from January 11 through May 19.

Use promo code "FLYDAY" to get the discount. Visit Qatar's Black Friday page to see a full list of eligible routes.

Click here to book a Black Friday deal on Qatar Airways.

Aer Lingus

An Aer Lingus plane in Ireland's Dublin Airport in February 2018. More

Aer Lingus

Aer Lingus, the Irish flag carrier, is offering up to $100 off round-trip flights in economy from the US and Canada to Ireland and Europe, and $200 off business class for the same flights.

The airline says that the prices will be reflected in search results. Of course, because airline pricing models are incredibly complex and opaque, it's hard to tell how the discounts are being applied.

However, a few sample searches found some stellar prices, including the low $300s from New York to destinations in Ireland and the UK.

Book by December 3 for travel between January 1 and March 8, 2020.

Click here to book a Black Friday deal on Aer Lingus.

Air France

Air France

Instead of discounts, Air France is offering triple miles for its Flying Blue frequent flyer members on round-trip flights between the US and Paris.