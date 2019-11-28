Airlines are joining in on Black Friday with major flight sales — here's how you can save

Delta

A Delta Air Lines flight is pushed put of its gate at the airport in Salt Lake City More

Reuters

Delta is offering a ton of Black Friday deals starting on Tuesday, November 26 (the airline is calling it "Takeoff Tuesday").

The airline is offering cut-rate sales on a ton of individual routes throughout its network, on both domestic US and international flights.

To get the best deals, book by Sunday, December 1. The travel periods depend on the route, but are generally in December, January, or February — a few include days in March and April, too.

Visit Delta's Black Friday sale page to see the routes available. Some of the best deals include:

New York–Amsterdam for $309 round-trip.

Detroit–San Jose, Costa Rica for $507 round-trip.

Miami–New York for $187 round-trip.

Los Angeles–Milan, Italy for $639 round-trip.

Delta's also offering a Black Friday deal on vacation packages. You can get up to $350 off or 35,000 bonus miles when you book a vacation package. That's in addition to the usual savings from booking a flight and hotel together as a package.

Click here to book Delta's Black Friday deals.

American Airlines

AP

American Airlines is offering Black Friday specials on vacation packages booked through the airline.

You can already get discounts by booking your flight and hotel together as a vacation package, but the Black Friday sale offers an extra discount on top of that.

Visit American's Vacations website and use promo code "Friday2019" to see sale prices. Packages must be booked by December 11 for travel by July 31, 2020.

Click here to search Black Friday vacation deals through American Airlines.

United Airlines

Justin Sullivan / Getty Images

United is also offering Black Friday specials on vacation packages. Save up to $600 on flight + hotel packages, including up to 74% off hotels, and get 10,000 bonus United miles on select packages.

Make sure to book by December 5 to take advantage of the sale prices.

Click here to look at United's Black Friday and Cyber Monday vacation packages.

Southwest

Scott Olson/Getty Images

Southwest is offering a ton of low fares for Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

The fares currently listed must be purchased by the end of Thanksgiving Day — November 28 at 11:59 p.m. PT — but it's likely Southwest will add additional deals for Black Friday itself.