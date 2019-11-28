Airlines are joining in on Black Friday with major flight sales — here's how you can save

Delta
Delta is offering a ton of Black Friday deals starting on Tuesday, November 26 (the airline is calling it "Takeoff Tuesday").
The airline is offering cut-rate sales on a ton of individual routes throughout its network, on both domestic US and international flights.
To get the best deals, book by Sunday, December 1. The travel periods depend on the route, but are generally in December, January, or February — a few include days in March and April, too.
Visit Delta's Black Friday sale page to see the routes available. Some of the best deals include:
- New York–Amsterdam for $309 round-trip.
- Detroit–San Jose, Costa Rica for $507 round-trip.
- Miami–New York for $187 round-trip.
- Los Angeles–Milan, Italy for $639 round-trip.
Delta's also offering a Black Friday deal on vacation packages. You can get up to $350 off or 35,000 bonus miles when you book a vacation package. That's in addition to the usual savings from booking a flight and hotel together as a package.
Click here to book Delta's Black Friday deals.
American Airlines
American Airlines is offering Black Friday specials on vacation packages booked through the airline.
You can already get discounts by booking your flight and hotel together as a vacation package, but the Black Friday sale offers an extra discount on top of that.
Visit American's Vacations website and use promo code "Friday2019" to see sale prices. Packages must be booked by December 11 for travel by July 31, 2020.
Click here to search Black Friday vacation deals through American Airlines.
United Airlines
United is also offering Black Friday specials on vacation packages. Save up to $600 on flight + hotel packages, including up to 74% off hotels, and get 10,000 bonus United miles on select packages.
Make sure to book by December 5 to take advantage of the sale prices.
Click here to look at United's Black Friday and Cyber Monday vacation packages.
Southwest
Southwest is offering a ton of low fares for Black Friday and Cyber Monday.
The fares currently listed must be purchased by the end of Thanksgiving Day — November 28 at 11:59 p.m. PT — but it's likely Southwest will add additional deals for Black Friday itself.
Visit the sale page and check the interactive search tool to browse options. Keep in mind that listed prices are all one-way.
Click here to browse Southwest Black Friday fares.
Emirates
Emirates is offering steep discounts on flights from its 12 US gateways to a variety of destinations.
Black Friday fares start at $449 round-trip in economy and $2,959 in business class.
To get the best prices, book by Saturday, November 30 at 11:59 p.m. ET. Travel dates vary depending on cabin and routing. Most economy fares are valid for travel between December 4– November 15, 2020, while most business class fares are good for travel between January 12–December 9, 2020.
Click here to shop Emirates Black Friday deals.
Qatar Airways
Qatar Airways is offering $150 off round-trip economy flights and $300 off business class flights — including Qatar's award-winning Q Suite seats — to a handful of destinations from the US.
Tickets must be purchased by December 1, and the discounts are valid for travel from January 11 through May 19.
Use promo code "FLYDAY" to get the discount. Visit Qatar's Black Friday page to see a full list of eligible routes.
Click here to book a Black Friday deal on Qatar Airways.
Norwegian Airlines
Save up to 30% on flights with Norwegian Air, including on short-haul and long-haul flights.
Use promo code "BLACKFRIDAY19" when searching for flights, and check Norwegian's Black Friday page to browse available fares.
Book by December 2 for travel between December 1–March 28, 2020.
Click here to search Norwegian's Black Friday and Cyber Monday flight deals.
Aer Lingus
Aer Lingus, the Irish flag carrier, is offering up to $100 off round-trip flights in economy from the US and Canada to Ireland and Europe, and $200 off business class for the same flights.
The airline says that the prices will be reflected in search results. Of course, because airline pricing models are incredibly complex and opaque, it's hard to tell how the discounts are being applied.
However, a few sample searches found some stellar prices, including the low $300s from New York to destinations in Ireland and the UK.
Book by December 3 for travel between January 1 and March 8, 2020.
Click here to book a Black Friday deal on Aer Lingus.
Iberia
Spanish airline Iberia is offering a wide range of discounted flights for Black Friday.
Book by December 2 to get the best prices on travel between now and March 27, 2020.
There are some deals to cities in Spain — like New York to Madrid for $272 round-trip — as well as connecting through Spain to other destinations — like New York to Tel Aviv, Israel for $569.
Click here to book Black Friday fares with Iberia.
Icelandair
Icelandic budget airline Wow Air may have gone bankrupt, but there are still plenty of opportunities to fly to Iceland for cheap.
Icelandair's Black Friday sale has discounts on round-trip flights to Reykjavik from all over the US. Fly from New York for about $360, from Seattle for $479, or from a handful of other cities around the country.
You can also connect through Reykjavik and fly to other destinations in Europe, depending on your origin city.
Visit the Black Friday sale page to see options from your home airport. Tickets must be booked by December 3.
Click here to browse Icelandair's Black Friday deals.
Ryanair
The European budget airline is offering different deals every day of "Cyber Week." Check back on its website every day to see the latest.
Click here to browse Ryanair's Cyber Week flight deals.
Aeromexico
Aeromexico is offering a handful of discounted flights for Black Friday and Cyber Monday.
Some deals are better than others — for instance, a $325 round-trip flight from New York to Mexico City is a solid deal, while an advertised $1,110 flight from Houston to Lima is far from competitive.
The best thing to do is check Aeromexico's promotion page and explore the various routes and prices to see if something works for you, and then price-compare on Google Flights.
Occasionally, you can score an incredible deal on business class — sometimes it's around the same price as coach — so make sure to search for that too. That's how I got to fly to Santiago, Chile in business class last summer, which was a fantastic experience.
Click here to explore Aeromexico Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals.
Hawaiian Airlines
Hawaiian Airlines is also advertising a Black Friday sale, although it hasn't offered specifics on pricing or dates.
If you're interested in traveling to Hawaii, the best thing to do would be visit the Black Friday sale page and start searching for flights to see if you can find a deal.
Click here to search Hawaiian Airlines' Black Friday deals.
Air France
Instead of discounts, Air France is offering triple miles for its Flying Blue frequent flyer members on round-trip flights between the US and Paris.
Book from now until December 2, and travel between December 7 and March 31, 2020 to take advantage of the deal.
Click here to book Air France flights as part of the triple miles promotion.
KLM Royal Dutch Airlines
KLM — which is co-owned with Air France by the larger Air France-KLM group — is offering a similar promotion for Flying Blue frequent flyer members.
Earn triple Flying Blue miles on round-trip flights from the US and Amsterdam when you book by December 2, and travel between December 7 and March 31, 2020.
Click here to book KLM flights as part of the triple miles promotion.
La Compagnie
La Compagnie, a boutique all-business class French airline, is offering a pre-Black Friday sale.
Fly round-trip between Paris and New York in business class for just $1,000 if you book by November 26 — although the deal was supposed to end, the promo page is still live, so it's definitely worth checking to see if you can still snag a great price. The fares are valid on travel between now and April 30, subject to availability.
La Compagnie often offers competitive business class fares, but it's rare to see them go below $1,500.
Click here to book La Compagnie flights for $1,000 round-trip.
Check back here for more deals!
We expect a ton of airlines to announce their Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals over the next few days as Thanksgiving draws closer.
Singapore Airlines and Turkish Airlines have both teased their Black Friday sales, and more airlines will in the next few days.
Be sure to bookmark this page and check back — we'll be updating it constantly as new deals are announced!
record with $6.22 billion in Black Friday business in online sales alone.
With the online component, Black Friday continues to include more than just electronics and toys. Even airlines have been jumping on board with sales and specials of their own.
So far, deals are rather sparse, but we expect more to be announced as Black Friday and Cyber Monday get closer.
We'll be updating this list as the world's airlines announce their Black Friday sales, so be sure to check back and refresh.
In the meantime, scroll down to find the best airline Black Friday and Cyber Monday flight deals of 2019.
