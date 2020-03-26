Airlines owe you a refund when they cancel a flight. So why is United balking during coronavirus crisis?

The text from United Airlines popped up on Joe Bushee's iPhone just before dinner on Sunday.

"Your flight UA366 from Hartford to Denver is canceled due to the unprecedented circumstances currently affecting travel,'' it said.

Bushee, 27, a television producer, had already decided not to go on the trip with his college buddies due to coronavirus concerns but hadn't called United to cancel because the airline's website urged travelers to wait until 72 hours before their flight. Bushee's wasn't due to leave until Thursday.

When he called United on Monday, he asked about his reimbursement options. He wanted his $364 back and figured it was a no-brainer since United, not him, canceled the flight. He had received an instant refund for a concert in Denver that was canceled.

Bushee said the agent told him United is not giving out refunds "at this time'' and offered a different flight to Denver or a travel credit good through December. Bushee declined.

He read up on the U.S. Department of Transportation rules requiring refunds on nonrefundable tickets when an airline cancels your flight and turned to Twitter for help from United, to no avail.

He called United back, and a second agent said he was due a refund, but when he tried to process it, the computer only showed a travel credit as an option. The agent told Bushee he hadn't seen any official policy from United about not issuing refunds but figured it was because the airline was losing "a lot of revenue.''

Bushee asked to talk to a supervisor and pressed his case. He was finally promised a refund.

The most frustrating part of the ordeal, he said: "Nobody seemed to know why I couldn't get the refund.''

No major U.S. airline is outwardly touting the availability of cash refunds to passengers whose flights are canceled given the industry's precarious finances, typically offering rebooking or a travel voucher as the first options online and over the phone. (Travelers who cancel upcoming flights on their own can rebook or receive a travel credit, with the change fee usually waived depending on the travel date.)

But American, Delta and Southwest do offer refunds without fine print for domestic and international flights the airlines cancel, their standard practice.

United is playing hardball with travelers who should be eligible for a refund – something it did not do during the Boeing 737 Max crisis that grounded planes and forced thousands of flight cancellations over the past year.

The airline's coronavirus refund policies for travelers whose flights are canceled by the airline are the stingiest of the big four U.S. airlines and appear to skirt the DOT guidelines. An agency spokesperson said the government's rules have not changed: a passenger is entitled to a refund if an airline cancels a flight and the passenger chooses not to accept an alternative flight on that airline.

@united Actions speak louder than words. Refund passengers whose flights you have cancelled. Taking money from people for flights that no longer exist is not a demonstration of unity; it's a demonstration of corporate greed, at best - and theft at worst. — Lauren Goshen (@lgoshen) March 24, 2020

United's policies are complicated and hard to find on the airline's website or get clear answers about from the airline. Its cancellation assistant bot offers no help on this front.

The bottom line for travelers: United is not offering immediate refunds for canceled international flights and has added a big hurdle for canceled flights within the U.S. The changes came as United and other airlines have slashed flights in unprecedented numbers as travel demand has plunged due to government and business travel restrictions and traveler anxiety.

Domestic flights: For canceled flights within the United States, United is not issuing refunds unless the new flight their computer system automatically put you on delays your departure or arrival by more than six hours. If it doesn't, and you don't want to travel, you'll receive a travel credit for the value of the ticket. (United booked Bushee on a flight three hours later, which required a connection. His original flight was nonstop.) The DOT policy does not mention time frames for determining a refund when a flight is canceled. There is a separate policy on refunds for significant delays caused by a schedule change.