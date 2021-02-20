How Are Airlines Preparing For Renewed Interest In Travel After Pandemic?

Melanie Schaffer

Pandemic-hit airlines have been among the few sectors that have been left out of the bull market. But their time may be coming, as pent-up demand meets a reopening economy.
To prepare, companies have been using the downtime to develop technology and expand their customer bases.

Rundown On The Runways: Shares in American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ: AAL) are down 40% from when the COVID-19 pandemic became a reality last year, so there is room to rebound. On Thursday, American Airlines and JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ: JBLU) announced 80 new routes they would begin booking using a practice called code-sharing.

Although the agreement was opposed by JetBlue pilots, the new routes will begin flying Feb. 25.

Jet Blue also announced that starting this spring, customers of both airlines will be able to use the airlines' rewards programs to earn points and air miles with either carrier. The companies believe this will increase loyalty and help fight off competition with other U.S. airlines.

Jet Blue also announced on Feb. 11 new service between Miami International Airport and Los Angeles International Airport, as well as airports in the Northeast: New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport, Newark Liberty International Airport and Boston Logan International Airport. JetBlue says these new services will help expand the company’s customer base and its market share in the Northeast. Shares in JetBlue are down 40% in February.

On Friday, United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: UAL) announced an expansion of its global routes, offering nonstop service between Boston Logan International Airport and Heathrow Airport in London.

The company said the service will help to expand its presence in London.

United Airlines also has been active on the electric aircraft front. On Feb. 11, United announced it would be providing expertise in airspace management to help Archer Aviation develop battery-powered, short-haul aircraft.

United Airlines also plans to buy up to 200 electric air taxis from Archer for $1 billion. The taxis would take people to airports, bypassing dense urban areas. Mesa Air Group Inc (NASDAQ: MESA) also is part of the deal. The investment is a good sign for Archer's plans to go public via a SPAC.

United's shares are down nearly 40% in the past year but up more than 6% for the past month.

Delta Airlines, Inc. (NYSE: DAL) is also using technology to get ahead of the game. On Thursday, Delta announced a multi-year agreement with IBM (NYSE: IBM) to bring more of Delta's applications into the cloud.

Delta announced earlier in 2020 a partnership with IBM to develop a quantum computer using the IBM Q Network.

Delta hopes these projects will transform the travel experience.

Shares in Delta Airlines are down over 20% in February.

What's Next: There’s hope for more relief, with the U.S. Congress expected to pass the next stimulus bill in the coming weeks. On hopes of stimulus, the US Global Jets ETF (NYSE: JETS) is up 15% since the beginning of February.

(Photo: United Airlines)

See more from Benzinga

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Recommended Stories

  • Why Airline Stocks Are Higher Today

    What happened Airline investors looking for signs of a post-pandemic recovery got some positive news on Friday, and stocks are reacting accordingly. Leading the way were shares of United Airlines Holdings (NASDAQ: UAL), American Airlines Group (NASDAQ: AAL), and Spirit Airlines (NYSE: SAVE), which were each up more than 5% apiece.

  • Our Editor Swears This Sandal Style Will Be Huge This Spring

    It's perfect for a weekend at home.

  • Nick Faldo’s longshot pick to win Genesis Invitational grabs first-round lead

    Sir Nick Faldo made a longshot pick to win the Genesis Invitational, and he's leading after the first round.

  • 4 Reasons Salesforce Stock Is a Buy

    This catalyst drove Salesforce's stock price up 27% over the last 12 months. Here are four reasons Salesforce is a buy. Salesforce's Customer 360 platform is the AI-powered foundation that supports the company's various cloud-based software tools.

  • Facebook has 'tentatively friended' us again, Australia says

    Facebook Inc is back at the negotiating table, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Saturday after the tech giant this week blocked news on its site in the country. Facebook's abrupt decision to stop Australians from sharing news on the site and strip the pages of domestic and foreign news outlets also erased several state government and emergency department accounts, causing widespread anger. The company has "tentatively friended us again," Morrison told a news conference in Sydney.

  • The Merger Wave in the Oil Patch Starts Heading Midstream

    Oil giant Chevron (NYSE: CVX) kicked things off in July by agreeing to acquire Noble Energy for $13 billion. The oil industry's current M&A wave has now splashed into the midstream sector. Chevron again opened the floodgates by offering to acquire Noble's former MLP Noble Midstream Partners (NYSE: NBLX) for an additional $1.13 billion earlier this month.

  • If You Want to Buy an Orange C8 Corvette, 2021 Is Your Last Chance

    Chevy's closing orders for three C8 colors, confirming they're not coming back for next year.

  • The Most Beautiful Jaguar Ever Made Gets An Overhaul

    This 1970 Jaguar XK-E Series II Coupe has been meticulously restored.

  • Chicago police arrest 210 suspected carjackers in first 50 days of 2021

    Chicago alderman and former police officer Anthony Napolitano explains what's behind the crime spree in the Windy City.

  • The Texas energy fiasco highlights Biden’s climate challenge

    There's deep paranoia in the oil patch regarding President Biden's ambitious plans to address climate change.

  • Northrop Grumman launches cargo ship to space station

    The Cygnus cargo ship is loaded with more than 8,000 pounds of supplies and equipment.

  • 'It's a dire situation': Texas residents say promised changes after previous severe winter weather never came

    While many Texans wait to have their power restored, critics question how the state ended up in this predicament in the first place. Federal regulators warned Texas officials after a brutal 2011 storm that it needed to take steps to better insulate its power plants, but those warnings appear to have gone nowhere.

  • United Airlines says it's investigating the leak of Ted Cruz's Cancun flight information

    Cruz has drawn sharp backlash for flying to Cancun with his family as a devastating winter storm ravaged Texas.

  • Two Women Actually Dressed Up As Grannies To Get A COVID Vaccine And WTActualF

    Life comes at you fast, but 2020 decided to stick around into 2021 As a refresher, 2020 was a year when Dolly Parton was more presidential than the actual, sitting President. It was a year thousands of people kept their travel plans despite a global pandemic. And it was a year Colonel Sanders had his []

  • Here’s Where You Can Get Exclusive Access to Birkenstock's Newest Sandal Style

    Over the course of the last year, we’ve been all about ease and comfort when it comes to footwear. Sure, most of us have spent the majority of our time inside with fuzzy slippers on but when it comes to actually leaving the house our choice of shoes always comes down to how easy they […]

  • Logano wants peace at Penske following Daytona 500 crash

    A truce has yet to be called in the Team Penske camp amid friction following the last lap Daytona 500 crash between teammates Joey Logano and Brad Keselowski. Logano was leading Keselowski when Keselowski pulled out to attempt a race-winning pass, a move that caused contact that triggered a fiery eight-car wreck. Three of the cars involved were Fords fielded by Penske.

  • Expert: Gig workers face 'a huge tripping point' when it comes to taxes

    With some people turning towards freelance side-hustles for the first time in the pandemic, many may be surprised by the challenges they may face when filing their taxes for the first time.

  • GameStop Slumps as Lawmakers, Fund Chiefs Spar on Retail Traders

    (Bloomberg) -- GameStop Corp. slumped to the lowest level in almost a month Thursday after a House Financial Services Committee hearing on retail trading and the video-game distributor.The shares sank 11% to $40.69 after members of The U.S. House of Representatives sparred with executives from Robinhood Markets, Melvin Capital and Citadel. The stock briefly rebounded after Keith Gill, who helped push GameStop on Reddit’s WallStreetBets forum, said he still sees it as a good investment. The shares were little changed in postmarket trading.The Grapevine, Texas-based company has been a focus of the retail craze that has drawn ire from Washington and gripped Wall Street which led to a nearly $31 billion wipeout in its market value. At one point, individual investors were unable to trade shares of the retailer and other stocks as brokers including Robinhood Markets set trading limits, drawing outrage from account holders.The surge for heavily shorted stocks from GameStop to AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. was triggered by individual investors who flooded social media platforms like Reddit and Twitter. While backlash against short sellers like Citron Capital’s Andrew Left sparked the initial rally, the euphoria reached its peak late last month when the stock capped off a 2,728% rally and dealt massive losses to prominent hedge funds including Gabriel Plotkin’s Melvin Capital.Thursday’s virtual hearing -- titled “Game Stopped? Who Wins and Loses When Short Sellers, Social Media, and Retail Investors Collide” -- featured testimony from Wall Street bigwigs including Citadel Securities founder Ken Griffin and Melvin Capital Management Chief Executive Officer Plotkin.“Melvin will adapt and the whole industry will have to adapt,” Plotkin said when discussing the meme-stock phenomenon.(Updates share movement in first and second paragraph, adds Gill context in third paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Is Equity Bancshares, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:EQBK) Shareholder Ownership Skewed Towards Insiders?

    A look at the shareholders of Equity Bancshares, Inc. ( NASDAQ:EQBK ) can tell us which group is most powerful...

  • Here's Why We're Wary Of Buying Pembina Pipeline's (TSE:PPL) For Its Upcoming Dividend

    Pembina Pipeline Corporation ( TSE:PPL ) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next four days. You can purchase shares...