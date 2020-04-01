As airlines say goodbye to the legendary Boeing 747 early, the plane still plays a vital role for cargo carriers and is aiding efforts to defeat COVID-19

Pascal Rossignol/Reuters
- The Boeing 747 is facing retirement at many of the world's airlines but is seeing a resurgence in the air cargo industry.
- The four-engine aircraft's capacity and range make it ideal for cargo carriers looking to carry as much freight in a single trip as possible.
- The spread of novel coronavirus has seen these aircraft provide a vital lifeline in transporting supplies and materials to the front lines.
- Boeing recently donated three 747-400LCF Dreamlifters to aid in supply distribution, the White House announced on Friday.
The COVID-19 pandemic affecting the airline industry has advanced the retirement of the iconic Boeing 747, with KLM Royal Dutch Airlines officially retiring the type at the end of March and Qantas grounding its 747 with little hope for a return to scheduled service.
Boeing's Queen of the Skies began flying passengers in 1970 boasting unmatched amenities in terms of range and capacity, as well as being a status symbol for airlines at the time.
Despite a 50-year run, airlines are abandoning the four-engine bird in favor of more efficient twin-engines to save on operating costs, especially as regulators continue to ease engine requirements for overwater flights.
United Airlines and Delta Air Lines have already abandoned their 747 fleets in favor of Boeing and Airbus' newest twin-engine offerings, leaving only foreign passenger airlines to operate what remains of American aerospace royalty.
On the other hand, cargo airlines can't get enough. A veritable flying tractor-trailer, the 747 boasts one of the largest cargo capacities of any aircraft flying and can carry it further than most of its counterparts.
While Boeing's latest four-engine product, the 747-8, didn't fare too well in the passenger market only being picked up by a handful of airlines, the freighter variant saw success with cargo carriers across the world.
With the US in desperate need of supplies, take a look at how Boeing 747s are once again saving the day.
The Boeing 747 made its debut in novel coronavirus assistance when the US government evacuated Americans from Wuhan, China at the start of the outbreak.
A Kalitta Air Boeing 747 freighter was stocked with passenger seats and flown to Wuhan, returning with evacuees to Air Force bases in California for two-week quarantine. The route then became common as more evacuation flights were required.
Tim Boyle/Getty
With the coronavirus spread growing in severity, passenger air traffic quickly dwindled and countries shut their borders to all but essential traffic, leaving freighters to freely roam the skies.
Ilya Naymushin/Reuters
Pilots flying to Asian countries affected by the virus were instructed to take special precautions and were even given hazard pay for flying the missions.
PASCAL GUYOT/AFP/Getty
Unlike passenger airlines who were canceling service to Asia, cargo airlines armed with 747s and other aircraft were operating as usual into freight hubs including Hong Kong, Seoul, and Shenzhen.
EQRoy / Shutterstock.com
Airlines still flying 747s between the US and Asia include UPS Airlines…
Thiago B Trevisan / Shutterstock.com
Kalita Air…
Eliyahu Yosef Parypa / Shutterstock.com
Atlas Air…
Michael Sohn / AP Images
Asiana Airlines…
Philip Pilosian / Shutterstock.com
China Airlines…
Louis Nastro/Reuters
Cathay Pacific…
Bobby Yip/Reuters
Cargolux…
Arnd Wiegmann/Reuters
Polar Air Cargo...
w_p_o / Shutterstock.com
Nippon Cargo…
Mike Fuchslocher / Shutterstock.com
SkyLease Cargo…
Carlos Yudica / Shutterstock.com
Suparna Airlines...
StudioPortoSabbia / Shutterstock.com
And EVA Air Cargo.
TIM CHONG/Reuters
That's compared to the few remaining passenger airlines operating 747s including Lufthansa…
Larry Downing/Reuters
Air China…
WOLFGANG KUMM/AFP/Getty Images)
British Airways…
Thomas Pallini/Business Insider
Corsair...
Charles Platiau/Reuters
Korean Air…
Thai International Airways…
Thiago B Trevisan / Shutterstock.com
And Virgin Atlantic Airways.
Virgin Atlantic Airways
Even the oldest 747 models, including the -200, are still flying freight with cargo airlines around the world.
Fasttailwind / Shutterstock.com
The most prevalent 747 freighter flying is the -400F, the type also most flown by the remaining 747 airlines.
Louis Nastro/Reuters
The latest 747 to come from Boeing, the 747-8i, gave cargo airlines increased cargo capacity.
Pascal Rossignol/Reuters
The largest 747 variant also provides cargo operators with new fuel-efficient General Electric GEnx engines to reduce operating costs.
Elaine Thompson/AP
Boeing also recently announced it would be giving the US government a new fighter in the war against COVID-19, three 747-400LCF Dreamlifter aircraft on loan.
cpaulfell / Shutterstock.com
With 65,000 cubic feet of cargo capacity, the oversized aircraft is capable of flying large amounts of freight to the frontlines, aiding in sorely-needed supply distribution.
The Asahi Shimbun via Getty
While the 747 is quietly being removed from the world's passenger fleets, it's serving a higher purpose in the fight against a global pandemic and will live on in cargo fleets for years to come.
Boeing
