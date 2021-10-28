Airlines seek urgent U.S. action to address Russia overflight rights -letter

An airport worker stands on a tarmac next to a Delta Air Lines plane at Pittsburgh International Airport in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
David Shepardson
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

By David Shepardson

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A trade group representing major U.S. passenger and cargo carriers has asked the State Department to "act urgently" to address the needs of airlines to secure rights to overfly Russian airspace, according to a letter seen by Reuters.

Airlines for America, which represents American Airlines, Delta Airlines, United Airlines, FedEx Corp, United Parcel Service and others, in an Oct. 14 letter asked Secretary of State Antony Blinken for his intervention, warning without action they could be forced to halt some flights.

"Many U.S. airlines urgently need additional rights to overfly Russian airspace to meet market demands," the previously unreported letter said, adding without additional rights "U.S. airlines will be forced to operate on alternate, inefficient routes resulting in time penalties, technical stops, excess CO2 emissions and loss of historic slot rights."

The Russian Embassy in Washington did not respond to requests for comment. The State Department declined immediate comment.

Sources said the U.S. government has held extensive interagency discussions on the issue.

The airline group's chief executive, Nicholas Calio, in the letter said "U.S. passenger airlines need additional Russian overflights to operate efficiently from the U.S. to destinations in Asia, India, and the Middle East."

He added that "U.S. all-cargo carriers need restoration of overflight rights on all-cargo routes between points in Europe and Asia that were mutually agreed upon but were unilaterally stripped away by the Russian government."

The airlines also sent the letter to Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo. The airlines asked "that State Department officials act urgently and pursue discussions with their Russian counterparts aimed at addressing additional overflight capacity for both sides in time for the upcoming air traffic winter season."

Calio said the Russian government "is interested in seeing progress on the processing of visas before they will consider discussing additional overflight capacity for U.S. airlines."

The American Embassy stopped processing most visa applications in May due to Moscow's https://www.reuters.com/world/us/moscow-decries-us-move-call-russians-homeless-visa-purposes-2021-10-24 ban on employing embassy staff in Russia.

With ties already at post-Cold War lows, Russia and the United States are in a dispute over the number of diplomats they can post to each other's capitals, and failed to make progress at talks this month.

Calio warned that without action "U.S. carriers may need to consider mitigation measures, including schedule reductions. This outcome would make U.S. carriers far less competitive globally... and will exacerbate the growing backlog of cargo and express shipments needed to reduce the pressure on the supply

chain."

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Chris Reese and Stephen Coates)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Risk aversion and secrecy are costing U.S. its military advantage, No. 2 general says

    Air Force Gen. John Hyten will step down in November.

  • Rights lawyer who fled Russia says he is wanted by authorities

    A top human rights lawyer who fled Russia last month after defending jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny's team said on Thursday he had been added to a wanted list by the authorities. Defence lawyer Ivan Pavlov is known in Russia for taking on politically sensitive cases, including defending people charged with treason or espionage by the Federal Security Service (FSB), the successor to the Soviet KGB. Pavlov fled to the South Caucasus country of Georgia last month, saying it was impossible to work in Russia because of the restrictions imposed as part of a criminal investigation against him.

  • Democrats scrap bank reporting requirement from U.S. spending package

    U.S. banks will not be required to report additional information about certain accounts to the Internal Revenue Service after Democrats removed the proposal from a sweeping government spending package. The exclusion of the provision, originally sought by some Democratic lawmakers as a way to identify people underreporting income on their taxes, marks a major victory for banks and credit unions that had vigorously opposed the provision. U.S. President Joe Biden unveiled https://www.reuters.com/world/us/biden-give-update-democrats-spending-plans-before-europe-trip-source-2021-10-28 the framework for a $1.75 trillion economic and climate change plan on Thursday, his latest attempt to unify Democrats in Congress behind a comprehensive bill pursuing many of his top policy priorities.

  • Vaccine mandate refusal sidelines 2 dozen Chicago Fire Department personnel; judge hears police union bid to pause shot reporting rule

    A judge heard arguments Thursday in the Chicago police union’s lawsuit challenging the city’s vaccine mandate, while the union representing Fire Department employees confirmed about two dozen firefighters and paramedics have been placed on no-pay status for their refusal to report their vaccine status. The Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 7 sued the city earlier this month over Mayor Lori ...

  • Schoolkids got a trip to a bar with a ‘Miley High Club’ on the menu. Then came a social storm

    What happens when a School Board member takes elementary kids on a field trip to a bar and grill with a gay clientele?

  • Biden Promises Nation His Big Bill Will Pass for Real This Time

    REUTERSAfter months of negotiations and major concessions on some of his most prized policy goals, President Joe Biden told the nation on Thursday that he had finally reached a framework for one of the most expansive social spending packages in modern history.The stakes of its passage, Biden said, are existential for the future of the nation as a global leader.“We face an inflection point as a nation,” Biden said, pointing to backsliding in American education, infrastructure and social welfare t

  • Macron says up to Australia to repair broken relations

    PARIS (Reuters) -French President Emmanuel Macron told Australia's prime minister that he had broken the trust between their two countries and that it was up to Canberra to repair relations with "tangible actions," the Elysee said on Thursday. France has accused its allies of stabbing it in the back when Australia opted for nuclear-powered submarines to be built with U.S. and British technology instead of a multi-billion- dollar French submarine programme. While France has sought to mend fences with Washington, with Macron meeting U.S. President Joe Biden on Friday in Rome, it had frozen its contacts with Australia.

  • Border agents seen in controversial photos on horseback not yet questioned: Source

    The U.S. Border Patrol agents at the center of a controversy stemming from their use of horses to block Haitian migrants from entering the U.S. have not yet been questioned more than a month after the incident took place, according to a law enforcement official. Images of mounted patrol agents using their horses to push back migrants, mostly Haitian, stirred national controversy as an unprecedented number attempted to cross the Rio Grande into the small border town of Del Rio, Texas, in September. The Department of Homeland Security launched an internal investigation into the matter shortly after the images came out.

  • 691 people have been charged in the Capitol insurrection so far. This searchable table shows them all.

    Thousands of pro-Trump supporters descended on the US Capitol on January 6. Nine months later, 691 people have been charged with crimes.

  • U.S. lawmakers express concern over reports of potential Turkey F-16 purchase

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Democratic and Republican U.S. lawmakers urged President Joe Biden's administration not to sell F-16 fighter jets to Turkey and said they were confident Congress would block any such exports. In a letter to Biden and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, 11 members of the House of Representatives cited "a profound sense of concern" about recent reports that Turkey may purchase 40 new Lockheed Martin F-16s and 80 F-16 modernization kits.

  • U.S. Coal Miners Are ‘Sold Out’ for 2022

    (Bloomberg) -- Almost every lump of coal that U.S. miners will dig out of the ground next year has already been sold, as surging natural gas prices prompt utilities to burn more of the dirtiest fossil fuel. Most Read from BloombergA Deep Dive Into Squid Game's World of InequalityCan a New Mayor Fix Seattle’s Downtown?The Terrifying Rise of Haunted TourismIn Minneapolis Election, the Future of Policing Is at StakeMeet Six People Fighting Water Scarcity Across the GlobePeabody Energy Corp., the to

  • Russia opens case against Apple in App Store payment dispute

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russia has opened an antitrust case against Apple for failing to allow app developers to tell customers about alternative payment options when using its App Store platform, Russia's anti-monopoly regulator said on Wednesday. The U.S. tech giant could face a fine based on its revenue in Russia if found guilty of a breach, the regulator said. Apple did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

  • Milley calls China's denied hypersonic test 'very close' to a 'Sputnik moment'

    Gen. Mark Milley expressed concern about reports that China has tested a nuclear-capable hypersonic missile, comparing it to the country's own "Sputnik moment," which propelled the Soviets ahead of the United States in the space race.

  • Official: ISIS in Afghanistan could be able to attack U.S. in 6 months

    Official: ISIS in Afghanistan could be able to attack U.S. in 6 months

  • There aren't enough rich people for Democrats' 'tax the rich' plan

    There aren't enough rich people for Democrats' 'tax the rich' plan

  • Moldova turns to Poland for gas amid tensions with Russia

    The Republic of Moldova has turned to a non-Russian natural gas supplier for the first time as the former Soviet republic seeks to avert a looming gas shortage this winter after failing to renew a long-term supply contract with Moscow. On Tuesday, Moldova received a million cubic meters of gas from Poland in a move aimed at diversifying its energy supply following years of strong Russian influence over the small nation of 3.5 million people. Moldovan President Maia Sandu posted online on Wednesday that the European Commission has pledged €60 million ($70 million) to help the country with its gas crisis.

  • Iran says nuclear talks with six powers to resume by end November

    Iran's talks with six world powers aimed at reviving a 2015 nuclear deal will resume by the end of November, its top nuclear negotiator said on Wednesday, as Western concerns over the Islamic Republic's nuclear advances grow. In April, Tehran and six powers started to discuss ways to salvage the 2015 nuclear pact, which three years ago then-U.S. President Donald Trump abandoned. Trump then reimposed harsh sanctions on Iran that have devastated its economy by squeezing its oil exports.

  • Residential customers to bear brunt of $1.5 billion FPL rate hike

    In less than an hour Tuesday, Florida’s utility regulators approved a record-setting $1.53 billion increase in rates for Florida Power & Light customers over the next four years, setting in motion an opportunity for the state’s largest electric utility to automatically raise customers’ bills, hitting residential clients hardest.

  • Why the identity of the Capitol Riot bomb suspect is still a mystery

    Not much is known about the suspect who placed two pipe bombs ahead of the Capitol riot, but experts told Insider they can deduce a few more details.

  • China calls for overhaul of farm subsidy rules under WTO

    "There are very unfair rules in the agriculture sector, and enormous subsidies some developed country members are entitled to, that severely distort international agricultural trade," Wang Shouwen, vice minister of China's Ministry of Commerce, told a press briefing. Agricultural subsidies allowed for developing countries, however, are capped at 10% of the value of production and have "very limited impact" on trade, added Wang, yet are vital for ensuring grain supply and food security.