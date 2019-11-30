Winter weather and holiday travel: JetBlue, American Airlines, Delta waiving flight change fees

As a powerful winter storm continued to rage over the weekend and a nor'easter began to form off the New England coast, airlines started offering waivers to their customers.

The National Weather Service said the weekend winter storm could make travel impossible in some places. And six to 12 inches of snow is expected from northeast New Jersey to Connecticut, with "impactful amounts of snow" Sunday into Monday in Boston and the interior of New England.

And it's a busy travel weekend. Dec. 1 is likely to be American Airlines' second busiest day of the year, spokesman Ross Feinstein told USA TODAY.

From Nov. 30 through Dec. 3, American Airlines had more than 27,000 departures scheduled with more than 2.6 million customers.

Feinstein said the airline has issued a travel alert for more than 40 airports, including its New York and Philadelphia hubs.

A jet passes snow-covered cars parked at Denver International Airport on Nov. 26, 2019, in Denver. Flights were delayed and rescheduled due to a winter storm that dropped nearly a foot of snow in the city.

Airlines offering waivers

The waivers that airlines, including American, are issuing give travelers who have booked flights on specific dates heading to and from certain cities the option to change or cancel their flights for no fee during the storms.

Here's a look what some airlines are offering:

As of 12:45 p.m. ET on Saturday, 214 flights were canceled in the U.S., according to FlightAware, with an additional seven canceled in Minneapolis in advance of Sunday.

