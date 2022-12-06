Airlines warn of higher fares from green transition

The International Air Transport Association holds its Annual General Meeting in Boston
Emma Farge
·2 min read

By Emma Farge

GENEVA (Reuters) - Airline passengers face higher ticket prices as the industry moves towards its target of reducing emissions to net zero by 2050, the head of a global trade association said on Tuesday.

Willie Walsh, Director General of the International Air Transport Association, which includes most of the world's major airlines, called for swifter action in Europe to drive up scarce production of greener Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF).

Air fares have already jumped this year as a result of higher prices for conventional fossil-based jet fuel.

"You cannot expect an industry making on average $1 profit per customer to absorb the increases we’ve seen," Walsh told reporters at an annual media briefing.

"Going forward as we see increases in carbon costs...there has to be an impact on ticket prices as the industry transitions to net zero. The airlines cannot absorb increased costs."

Environmental groups argue that air higher travel costs will help to rein in emissions by curbing growth in traffic.

Walsh praised efforts by the United States to lift output of clean fuels, in apparent contrast with European objections that new U.S. incentives could create an uneven playing field.

"In the U.S. it is recognised that Sustainable Aviation Fuels are part of the answer and they are heavily focused on additional production," Walsh said.

He dismissed as "nonsense" European Union moves to oblige airports to offer increasing supplies of SAF, which is not widely available.

"Europe's answer to the problem penalises people," he said.

In July, the European Parliament backed rules on aviation fuel that set binding targets for the replacement of kerosene with less polluting sources, while extending the definition of what a green fuel could be.

In the United States, the Biden administration has launched a government challenge to supply at least 3 billion gallons of SAF per year by 2030.

The airline sector is considered one of the most difficult to decarbonise as fuel for flights cannot be easily replaced with other kinds of power.

This year's U.S. Inflation Reduction Act includes significant subsidies to the SAF industry in the form of tax credits, but European industry leaders including the head of planemaker Airbus have said the legislation is unfair.

(Reporting by Emma Farge, Editing by Tim Hepher and Louise Heavens)

Recommended Stories

  • UK watchdog moots tougher checks on financial marketing

    Britain's financial watchdog on Tuesday proposed tougher rules for approving financial promotions after a sharp rise in misleading marketing online. Currently, marketing information can be approved by a firm regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) without its direct nod. But under the new measures, which are part of a draft financial services and markets bill before the parliament, firms approving the promotions will have to show they have the right expertise.

  • Argentina Court Poised to Rule on Landmark Cristina Kirchner Graft Case

    (Bloomberg) -- Argentina’s Vice President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner faces a sentence of as much as 12 years when a federal court on Tuesday rules in an investigation for alleged corruption that risks upending the country’s already-volatile politics.Most Read from Bloomberg‘Huge, Missing and Growing:’ $65 Trillion in Dollar Debt Sparks ConcernStocks Hit by Fed-Hike Jitters as US Yields Surge: Markets WrapThird Russian Airfield Hit by Drone as Moscow Accuses UkraineElon Musk’s Impossible Elec

  • Russia's car sales slump continues, down 61.6% y/y in November

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russia's automobile market slump extended into November, the Association of European Businesses (AEB) said on Tuesday, with sales of new cars down 61.6% year-on-year, as the struggling sector feels the strain of sanctions and subdued demand. Sales have dived since Moscow sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine in February, with sanctions hindering access to parts and several foreign producers suspending operations in the country. The AEB said 46,403 vehicles were sold during November, compared with more than 120,000 vehicles sold in the same month of 2021.

  • Australia's Big Four banks pass central bank rate hike to home loan customers

    Earlier on Tuesday, the Reserve Bank of Australia lifted its cash rate by 25 basis points to a 10-year high of 3.1%, and reiterated that further policy tightening would be needed to contain inflation. The top four lenders, the Commonwealth Bank of Australia, National Australia Bank and Australia and New Zealand Banking Group's will hike their rates from the end of next week, while Westpac Banking Corp's hike will be effective December 20, the banks said in separate statements.

  • ECB to hike again but "very close" to neutral rates - Herodotou

    European Central Bank interest rates will go up again but are now "very near" their neutral level, ECB policymaker Constantinos Herodotou said on Tuesday. Having raised rates by a combined 200 basis points since July, the ECB is expected to hike by another 50 basis points on Dec 15, slowing the pace of policy tightening after back-to-back 75 point moves. Herodotou underscored that he was referring to rate hikes in the plural in his comments be added that he didn't expect the euro zone, which will consist of 20 countries from next year, to suffer a "hard landing" despite its current slowdown.

  • Big Ten Power Football Rankings: Spartans finish near bottom of league after disappointing 2022 season

    See where Michigan State lands in our final Big Ten football power rankings of the 2022 season

  • Mercedes opens its first EV-only dealership in the world in Japan

    Mercedes-Benz's first dealership in the world dedicated to its all-electric Mercedes-EQ brand opened in Yokohama, south of the Japanese capital on Tuesday, the German automaker's local unit said. Mercedes-Benz has rolled out five electric models since 2019 and "sees further growth in the electric vehicle market in Japan," it said in a statement. Battery EVs have been slow to catch on in Japan, where domestic makers dominate the market.

  • Chile to Hold Rates as Inflation Starts to Ebb

    (Bloomberg) -- Chile’s central bank will likely hold its key interest rate Tuesday after a streak of 11 consecutive increases, as inflation starts to ease and growth slows from last year’s record high.Most Read from Bloomberg‘Huge, Missing and Growing:’ $65 Trillion in Dollar Debt Sparks ConcernStocks Hit by Fed-Hike Jitters as US Yields Surge: Markets WrapThird Russian Airfield Hit by Drone as Moscow Accuses UkraineElon Musk’s Impossible Electric Truck Is Getting the Last LaughAmbitious Plans t

  • Putin drives Mercedes across bombed-out Crimean bridge; Russia blames Ukraine for blasts in air bases: Live updates

    Putin drove a car across the Crimean bridge Monday, 2 months after a truck bombing that Russian officials blamed on Ukrainian terrorism. Live updates.

  • Penn State extends offer to Texas A&M DL Elijah Jeudy

    Penn State among the first offers for Texas A&M DL transfer

  • Saints coach Dennis Allen on blowing lead to Buccaneers: “It stings, it sucks, it hurts”

    Saints coach Dennis Allen was unsurprisingly unhappy after his team blew a 16-3 fourth-quarter lead and lost 17-3 to the Buccaneers on Monday night. “It sucks. It stings. It hurts,” Allen said. Allen said the game came down to a few plays the Saints didn’t make. “We didn’t get it done,” Allen said. “We had [more]

  • Mark Ingram apologizes for failing to get first down: “I’m sick about this one”

    With the Saints leading 16-3 and facing second-and-8 near midfield with six minutes remaining in the fourth quarter on Monday night, Mark Ingram caught a short pass and had a clear path to pick up a first down. Bizarrely, Ingram stepped out of bounds a yard short of the first down. If Ingram had picked [more]

  • Penn State Football: 2022 transfer portal departures tracker

    The Penn State football transfer tracker is live and updated.

  • Week 14 NFL playoff picture: Buccaneers take big step toward winning NFC South

    Someone has to win the NFC South, and after Monday night, it will almost certainly be the Buccaneers. The 6-6 Bucs haven’t had a good season, but their 17-16 comeback win over the Saints on Monday night gives them a 1.5-game lead over the Falcons in the NFC South, and the Bucs also have the [more]

  • Biden to visit Taiwan's TSMC chip plant in Arizona, hail supply chain fixes

    President Joe Biden will visit the Arizona plant of TSMC on Tuesday as the Taiwanese chipmaker is set to more than triple its planned investment in the factory to $40 billion, among the largest foreign investments in U.S. history. The investment is a big win for Biden after supply-chain issues disrupted the U.S. economy early in his presidency. Joining Biden for his visit to Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd's facility in Phoenix to promote efforts to boost U.S. technology manufacturing will be Apple CEO Tim Cook, TSMC founder Morris Chang, and the heads of chipmakers Micron, Sanjay Mehrotra, and NVIDIA founder and CEO Jensen Huang, among others, the White House said.

  • Top economist Mohamed El-Erian says the Fed is still doing ‘too little, too late’ and warns there are ‘clouds on the horizon’

    “Inflation remains a problem. Yes, it’s coming down, but it’s not coming down fast enough,” economist Mohamed El-Erian warned over the weekend, pointing to the stronger-than-expected jobs report as evidence.

  • Transfer Portal 20 Players You Need To Know. Where Should They Go?

    Transfer Portal Top 20 players you need to know. Where could they end up?

  • Facebook owner Meta may remove news from platform if U.S. Congress passes media bill

    Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc on Monday threatened to remove news from its platform if the U.S. Congress passes a proposal aimed at making it easier for news organizations to negotiate collectively with companies like Alphabet Inc's Google and Facebook. Sources briefed on the matter said lawmakers are considering adding the Journalism Competition and Preservation Act to a must-pass annual defense bill as way to help the struggling local news industry. Meta spokesperson Andy Stone in a tweet said the company would be forced to consider removing news if the law was passed "rather than submit to government-mandated negotiations that unfairly disregard any value we provide to news outlets through increased traffic and subscriptions."

  • People are scavenging for high-end coolers that are washing up on shores from Seattle to Alaska after a freighter lost shipping containers last fall: 'The Yetis are still out there'

    After a freight ship lost some of its cargo in rough waters last year, its haul of Yeti brand coolers has been circling the globe.

  • 6 no-fail baking recipes that turn out perfect every time

    Looking to brush up on your baking skills this winter? Here are six deceptively-easy yet seriously-tasty desserts that won't let you down.