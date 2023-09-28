Airman arraigned, bond in limbo

Sep. 28—GRAYSON — A North Carolina man who claimed self defense after shooting an alleged intruder was arraigned in Carter County Circuit Court on Wednesday afternoon.

Dametric M. McGrue, 27, of La Grange, North Carolina, was indicted on a sole count of first degree assault after a grand jury found probable cause to pursue his prosecution.

According to his attorney, Sen. Robin Webb, McGrue is an airman in the U.S. Air Force and social media indicates he is associated with the civil engineering squadron at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base in Goldsboro, North Carolina.

Per the arrest citation, Grayson Police Department responded to reports of a shooting at an apartment off South Hord Street on Aug. 11.

At the scene, the officer wrote McGrue said he shot a man after he "knocked on the door, told me to move out of the way, I told him no and we started fighting."

The man sustained a single gunshot wound to the abdomen and was life-flighted to Cabell Huntington Hospital for treatment, according to court records.

During a preliminary hearing in Carter District Court, the arresting officer testified a witness's statement supposedly verified the man barged in and engaged in an altercation before McGrue fired, but the victim's story was different.

Per the previous testimony, the victim claimed McGrue left the residence after the fight to retrieve his weapon.

Preliminary testimony alleged the witness's statement was inconsistent, specifically in regards to who opened the door.

The arresting officer previously testified the witness said she invited the victim, who expressed anger towards McGrue, to the apartment, but could not say for certain if McGrue knew of this invitation.

Carter District Judge Rupert Wilhoit bound the case to the grand jury following the hearing and determined there wasn't enough solid information to modify a bond.

On Wedneday, McGrue and Webb appeared via video conference for the arraignment after the grand jury decided to indict McGrue.

Webb waived a formal reading of McGrue's charges, entered a not guilty plea and urged a bond modification.

Carter Circuit Court Judge Rebecca Phillips said there was confusion surrounding McGrue's current bond status from district court.

Phillips said she lacked clarity as records showed a previous bond decision was marked overruled, but another filed minutes later permitted $25,000 cash and $50,000 property.

Webb called the situation "very frustrating," as her client planned to pursue the $25,000/$50,000 split, but had been unable due to the previous overruling document.

Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Barry Bradley said he wasn't entirely opposed to a bond modification, but needed to speak with the victim first.

Webb reiterated the victim came in on McGrue, in a place he resided when not on base, and highlighted McGrue's active military status and community support.

Phillips didn't take any immediate action on a bond modification until prosecutors spoke with the victim and scheduled a bond hearing for Oct. 6.

Bradley said if his office contacts the victim before that date, he would relay the information to Webb and Phillips.

McGrue is also scheduled for a pre-trial conference on Nov. 6.

