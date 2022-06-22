Airman in custody in probe of Syria blast injuring US troops

LOLITA C. BALDOR
·1 min read

WASHINGTON (AP) — An Air Force airman has been taken into custody in connection with an April explosion that injured several U.S. troops at a base in eastern Syria.

Rose Riley, an Air Force spokeswoman, said the airman was placed in pretrial confinement by his commander after a review of the investigation. An initial hearing on the matter is expected to take place Wednesday.

Riley said no charges have yet been filed, and the airman's identity will not be released unless he is charged. The military has provided no details on the investigation.

The U.S. military initially reported that the injuries were caused by artillery or another form of indirect fire. But it later said the April 7 attack was carried out by the “deliberate placement of explosive charges” by one or more individuals at an ammunition holding area and shower facility on the base, known as Green Village.

The blasts hit two support buildings and four service members were evaluated for minor injuries and possible traumatic brain injuries.

The investigation is being done by the Army Criminal Investigation Division and the Air Force Office of Special Investigations.

The U.S. has several hundred troops in eastern Syria as part of its effort to counter the Islamic State group.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Fires ablaze in Mykolaiv after Russia launches seven missile strikes

    Danger of ‘tactical’ Russian victory in Severodonetsk Ukraine hits Snake Island in 'significant' blow to Russia Watch: 'Kamikaze drone' sparks fire at Russian oil refinery Prepare now for Putin to cut off gas supply, Europe warned Listen to the latest episode of our daily Ukraine podcast

  • EXPLAINER: Why is Israel always holding elections?

    After barely 12 months in office, the leaders of Israel's broad-based but severely weakened coalition government threw in the towel this week, saying they would dissolve parliament and hold new elections — the fifth in 3 1/2/ years. The simplest answer is that Israel is deeply — and almost evenly — divided over whether Benjamin Netanyahu should be prime minister. Here's a look at how Israel reached this point and what comes next.

  • Police say Lansing woman was last seen in May. Here's what they know

    Satoko Asada, 53, of Lansing, was last seen May 8 leaving a residence in the 800 block of Harris Street, according to a Tuesday missing person alert.

  • Why the cheap as chips chills of Sapphire and Steel will forever haunt us

    A man and a woman stand at the window of a service station coffee shop, staring into space. As the camera pans back the greasy spoon is revealed to be drifting through deep, freezing nothingness. It’s devastatingly creepy, made all the stranger by the early Eighties ITV production values. And by the fact one of the pair is Joanna Lumley, a national treasure even in 1982. Her companion is David McCallum, best known for playing the blue-eyed hero of the Man from U.N.C.L.E.

  • Kuwait's crown prince dissolves parliament, calls elections

    Kuwait's crown prince on Wednesday dissolved Parliament and called for early elections, a move to ease government gridlock that has bred popular opposition and paralyzed the tiny country for months. In his televised national address, the 81-year-old Sheikh Meshal Al Ahmed Al Jaber said that while the ruling family respected Kuwait's constitution that grants the country's rowdy parliament more power than elsewhere in the autocratic region of Persian Gulf sheikhdoms, popular dissatisfaction over the deepening dysfunction compelled the emir to intervene. “Our goal with this constitutional solution is the firm and sincere desire for the people themselves to have the final say in the process of correcting the political course anew by choosing who represents the right choice," said Sheikh Meshal, who assumed most of the emir's responsibilities last year.

  • Germany Should Brace for Further Gas Flow Reduction, Habeck Says

    (Bloomberg) -- German Economy Minister Robert Habeck said the country should brace for Russian President Vladimir Putin to further squeeze gas imports, a decision that may trigger the next stage of the country’s gas-emergency plan. Most Read from BloombergThe World’s Bubbliest Housing Markets Are Flashing Warning SignsSwitzerland Imports Russian Gold for First Time Since WarStocks Snap Rally as Recession Fears Mount: Markets WrapThe Supreme Court Has Just Eroded First Amendment LawLiz Cheney Is

  • Kidnapped woman rescued after sending plea for help via Grubhub order

    Workers at the Chipper Truck Cafe in Yonkers, New York, were unsure if the message was a prank – but called the cops just in case

  • I'm a pro storm chaser. I've been in a building as it was ripped apart, but I always plan an escape route.

    Aaron Rigsby became fascinated by storms after a tornado hit his Ohio hometown. Now he shoots extreme weather like the category-four Hurricane Harvey.

  • Gun debate a side note in hearings on Uvalde shooting

    The first public hearings in Texas looking into the Uvalde school massacre have focused on a cascade of law enforcement blunders, school building safety and mental health care with only scant mentions of the shooter’s AR-15-style semi-automatic rifle and gun reform. A day after the head of the Texas state police called the law enforcement response to the May 24 slaughter an “abject failure,” Texas senators on Wednesday turned their attention to mental health funding for schools and a shortage of counselors and mental health providers.

  • Gas prices: ‘We realize there’s no silver bullet,’ White House advisor says

    Gene Sperling, senior advisor to President Biden, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss how the White House is responding to soaring gas prices and the possibility of a gas tax holiday.

  • Fishing feud at end of the world split US and UK over Russia

    It's one of the world's highest-fetching wild-caught fish, sold for $32 a pound at Whole Foods and served up as meaty fillets on the menus of upscale eateries across the U.S. The diplomatic feud, which has not been previously reported, intensified after the U.K. quietly issued licenses this spring to fish for the sea bass off the coast of South Georgia, a remote, uninhabited U.K.-controlled island some 1,400 kilometers east of the Falkland Islands. As a result, for the first time since governments banded together 40 years ago to protect marine life near the South Pole, deep-sea fishing for the pointy-toothed fish is proceeding this season without any catch limit from the 26-member Commission on the Conservation of Antarctic Marine Living Resources or CCAMLR.

  • Europe wildfire risk heightened by early heat waves, drought

    Extended drought conditions in several Mediterranean countries, a heat wave last week that reached northern Germany and high fuel costs for aircraft needed to fight wildfires have heightened concerns across Europe this summer. “Much of the continent is in drought,” said Cathelijne Stoof, an environmental science professor at the Netherlands’ Wageningen University, who called the wildfire outlook “very challenging across Europe.”

  • Joe Biden's Call to Pause Gas Tax for 3 Months Is Met with Skepticism in Congress

    Lawmakers from both sides of the aisle have called a proposed gas tax holiday "a bad idea"

  • Authorities searching for woman caught on video shooting man in Kensington

    Investigators with the Philadelphia Police Department are searching for a woman seen on video shooting a man in Kensington in early June.

  • Indonesian president due to meet Putin this month -state media

    This year's meetings of the Group of 20 major economies have been overshadowed by the war in Ukraine, with Indonesia struggling to keep the group united as some Western countries threaten to boycott the summit and push for Russia's exclusion. The Antara news agency reported that the Indonesian leader, widely known as Jokowi, was scheduled to meet Putin on June 30.

  • Search underway for man who vanished while swimming with children in Marion County

    Marion County deputies are searching for a man who went missing while swimming in Lake Weir.

  • G20 president Indonesia seeks to ease crisis with Ukraine, Russia visits

    JAKARTA (Reuters) -Indonesian President and G20 chairman Joko Widodo will meet leaders of Ukraine and Russia next week to advocate for peace and try to help ease a global food crisis, his foreign minister said on Wednesday, the first such trip by an Asian leader. The Ukraine war has overshadowed meetings of the Group of 20 major economies hosted by Indonesia, which has struggled to unify members while resisting pressure from Western states, which are threatening boycotts and pushing for Russia's exclusion from a November leaders' summit. Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi said Jokowi, as the president is known, will meet counterparts in both Kyiv and Moscow after the G7 Summit in Germany, which ends on Tuesday.

  • Armed Forces of Ukraine have almost completely destroyed Russian army "elite" that was preparing to counter NATO - Security Service of Ukraine

    ALYONA MAZURENKO - WEDNESDAY, 22 JUNE 2022, 17:09 Ukrainian defenders have destroyed the "elite" units of the Western Military District of the Russian Federation, and the only survivors are soldiers who have refused to attack Ukraine.

  • Women for Trump co-founder and Jan. 6 rally organizer: Trump is ‘disconnected from the base’

    A co-founder of Women for Trump and an organizer of the Jan. 6 “Stop the Steal” rally spoke out against former President Trump following Rep. Mo Brooks‘s (R-Ala.) loss to Katie Britt in the Alabama GOP Senate primary Tuesday. Trump, who initially endorsed Brooks in the race, announced earlier this month that he would transfer his…

  • Experts say there are mounting signs that the Kremlin is purging its top generals in Ukraine, the latest hint of deep dysfunction in Putin's army

    A new report from the Institute for the Study of War said that many top officials could be blamed for the failure to fully capture Ukraine.