An Airman Died After His Chute Opened While He Was Still in the Plane, Says New Report

An improperly configured back-up parachute inadvertently opened into the wind during a jump training mission, pulling a special tactics airman out of an aircraft and causing his death, according to a new investigation.

The Air Force on Tuesday released its months-long Accident Investigation Board report, which concluded that the unexpected deployment of a T-11R emergency reserve parachute led to the death of Staff Sgt. Cole Condiff, a Special Tactics combat controller with the 23rd Special Tactics Squadron, part of the 24th Special Operations Wing at Hurlburt Field, Florida. The Nov. 5 accident led to a 17-day search for Condiff over the Gulf of Mexico. His body was never recovered.

In addition to improper parachute assembly, the head of Air Force Special Operations Command said deficiencies and lapses in judgment across the community contributed to the accident.

The command "prioritized operations over in-garrison training and predictable deployment scheduling, resulting in stressed units across the command and leaders accepting unnecessary risk for the sake of mission completion," according to a news release accompanying the report.

Since 9/11, "we normalized a culture overly focused on mission accomplishment, causing a lapse in training rigor, strict adherence to standards, and vigorous oversight of high-risk activities at all command echelons," said AFSOC commander Lt. Gen. Jim Slife.

The command noted that, like the overall Special Operations Command community, "mission execution was prioritized to the detriment of leadership, discipline, and accountability practices."

On the day of the accident, Condiff, 29, was assigned to one of six teams participating in a training event known as a rodeo competition to test aircrews and special operators on how quickly and accurately they can get to their target location. The teams were conducting a static-line jump out of an MC-130H Combat Talon II and had already completed a few jumps earlier in the training.

The tasks for Nov. 5 included the jump operations, an obstacle course and land navigation, with teams landing at the "Air Commando" drop zone at Hurlburt, which is specifically designated for personnel parachute operations, according to the report.

Condiff was the designated jumpmaster, scouting ahead from the right paratroop door of the aircraft for the drop zone below. Three teams had already jumped; Condiff's team was slated to jump next. At around 11:14 a.m. local time, Condiff looked out the door of the MC-130, which was flying at an altitude of 1,012 feet above mean sea level at roughly 150 miles per hour.

Witnesses testified that Condiff's top and bottom tuck tab inserts, which help hold the parachute securely in place, were "not flush with the green pockets on his T-11R parachute ripcord assembly" even before his first jump earlier in the day, the report states.

A photo in the report shows Condiff's bottom tuck tab insert sticking out "approximately one inch from the edge of its pocket," and a loose left side tuck tab showed two seams on the parachute pack, making the ripcord assembly vulnerable to wind gusts outside the aircraft.

As the MC-130 turned toward the jump location, airmen on board saw Condiff's reserve parachute inflate outside the right door, pulling at him.

Condiff "impacted the aft door frame 'violently'" before his legs were airborne outside the frame.

"Several witnesses heard a second loud noise that could have been [Condiff] impacting the exterior of the aircraft," the report states. "The evidence indicated he likely sustained fatal injuries upon being pulled from the aircraft."

An immediate search and rescue began for Condiff, who descended under fully inflated reserve and main parachute canopies into the water, approximately two-and-a-half nautical miles south of the coast.

Multiple agencies, including the Navy and Coast Guard, were involved in the search, which included aircraft, underwater drones and scuba divers. Troops and support personnel canvassed 700 square miles of the Gulf stretching between Fort Walton Beach and Pensacola, Florida.

The search was suspended Nov. 22.

The convening authority, Maj. Gen. L. Kip Clark, found a number of training and procedural issues within the wing that contributed to the fatal mishap.