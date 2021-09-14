Airman mom surprises son and then gets tackled after missing his 21st birthday

In The Know by Yahoo

A mom captured her husband's heartwarming reaction to holding their baby boy for the first time, and TikTok is swooning!. TikToker Sarah Beeston (@sarbeeston) gained over 13 million views when she posted the touching footage to her account. In the video, Sarah's husband gently holds his newborn son, with a look of pure shock and awe written across his face. Seemingly in a daze, Dad walks over to the bed and gingerly sits down, his eyes never leaving his baby's face. Gently, he kisses the baby's face — then beams into the camera, "He's so cute!". Sarah's family and their sweet videos are spreading love around the world — something we could definitely never have enough of