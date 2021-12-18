Airmont: Brian Downey indicted on 120 counts of gun possession and having forged documents

AIRMONT — Deputy Mayor Brian Downey has been hit with 120 felony counts of weapons possession and fake badges resulting from an arsenal of weapons discovered during a September raid of his home by federal and Rockland authorities.

The Rockland grand jury indictment on Friday charges Downey with 117 counts of possessing weapons and three counts of having forged law enforcement credentials.

During a court-approved search of Downey's home on Sept. 2, investigators found 12 firearm silencers, 19 assault rifles, and more than 85 high-capacity magazines, Rockland District Attorney Thomas Walsh said in a statement released Friday.

Brian Downey, elected Airmont trustee March 19, 2019

Raid and arrest: Airmont Deputy Mayor Brian Downey arrested, accused of buying gun parts over the Internet

Talking: What Airmont Deputy Mayor Brian Downey told federal agent during his weapons arrest

Suspended: Brian Downey suspended from Ramapo deputy inspector job pending criminal case

Investigators also recovered numerous fake federal law enforcement badges and insignias, as well two phony New York State court Officer shields and a New York State Court Officer Identification card.

Downey, 47, a deputy Ramapo building inspector and part-time court officer, also faces federal charges resulting from the raid on his Edgebrook Lane house by Rockland authorities and U.S. Homeland Security agents.

Downey has denied the charges through his attorney. While his case is pending in federal court, federal documents show his attorney, Andrew Quinn, has opened plea discussions with federal prosecutors to avoid a trial.

The Rockland County District Attorney's Office said it seized these guns from the home of Airmont Deputy Mayor Brian Downey

A federal complaint charges Downey with one count of possession of unregistered firearms and one count of possession of federal badges and identification cards.

The genesis of the September raid came when Homeland Security agents made Rockland prosecutors aware of a package being mailed to Downey's home containing a firearm silencer, authorities said.

The package had been intercepted by the U.S. Customs and Border Protection. The package's description stated "motorcycle noise reduction exhaust pipe," Walsh's release said.

Story continues

The subsequent investigation determined other packages had been delivered to the house.

Federal complaint: Federal agents detail weapons found in Downey's house

Downey spoke with federal agents, according to the complaint filed with the U.S. District Court in White Plains..

"He stated that he lacked any registration or authorization for controlled firearms, such as the short-barrel rifle or the sawed-off shotgun," wrote Daniel Suden, a special agent with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, in the complaint.

Guns and weapons seized

Downey "further stated that he put the short barrel on the short-barrel rifle, indicating his belief that he was allowed to do so because he was a peace officer," Suden said.

What's next

The Rockland grand jury returned the following charges:

• One count of first-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

• 12 counts of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

• 19 counts of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

• 85 counts of 3rd-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

• Three counts of second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument.

The charges carry state and federal prison time.

Downey has been released on a $250,000 personal recognizance bond by U.S. Magistrate Judge Andrew E. Krause. Plea negotiations have been extended for the third time to Dec. 22, according to federal court documents.

Downey's arraignment on the Rockland grand jury charges are pending in County Court. He remains suspended as a town assistant building inspector, second in charge of the department. He remains a village trustee.

Steve Lieberman covers government, breaking news, courts, police, and investigations. Reach him at slieberm@lohud.com. Twitter: @lohudlegal. Read more articles and bio. Our local coverage is only possible with support from our readers.

This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: Airmont Deputy Mayor Brian Downey indicted by Rockland grand jury