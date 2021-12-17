What Airmont Deputy Mayor Brian Downey told federal agent during his weapons arrest

AIRMONT — Deputy Mayor Brian Downey, found with an arsenal of rifles and numerous fraudulent law enforcement badges, acknowledged to federal agents that he lacked the legal registration for several weapons found during a raid on his house, according to a federal criminal complaint.

The complaint against Downey also states he told the agents he believed he was permitted to modify short-barrel rifles. His reasoning was he was a peace officer, according to the complaint.

Downey, a part-time court officer licensed to carry a gun, also stated he understood short-barreled rifles cannot be legally possessed without specific authorization, the document states.

Downey, 47, a deputy Ramapo building inspector who is married has a child, faces multiple federal and state felony charges involving the possession of unregistered rifles, shotguns, and weapons parts, like silencers.

The federal complaint charges Downey with one count of possession of unregistered firearms and one count of possession of federal badges and identification cards.

Rockland prosecutors charged Downey with 11 felony counts — two counts of first-degree criminal possession of a weapon, seven counts of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon. and two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

Mayor Nathan Bubel issued a statement that Downey should take a leave of absence from the board and resign as deputy mayor. Downey has not responded to the mayor and officials about his arrest.

Downey and his attorney, Andrew Quinn of Westchester, didn't respond Thursday to requests for comment.

It remains unknown why Downey had a cache of weapons, beyond being a collector, as well as what the federal agents called fraudulent law enforcement badges, insignias and other identification.

Downey has been released on a $250,000 personal recognizance bond by U.S. Magistrate Judge Andrew E. Krause.

Weapons seized during raid on Downey's house

Federal and state officers raided Downey's Edgebrook Lane home on Sept. 2 armed with an Airmont Justice Court-approved search warrant. The early morning action was based on a tip that Downey had just received several rifle silencers and had a cache of weapons. Rockland District Attorney's Office detectives, U.S. Homeland Security, which got the tip, and Ramapo police were involved.

In what the federal complaint describes as a basement gun room, authorities seized 17 unregistered firearms and 13 firearm silencers. Many of the rifles were displayed on a rack hanging on a black wall, according to photographs in the complaint. Additional weapons were leaned against walls.

The Rockland County District Attorney's Office said it seized these guns from the home of Airmont Deputy Mayor Brian Downey

During the search, authorities also seized a lockbox. The federal complaint states that Downey claimed not to have the box's combination.

The agents opened the box and seized multiple fake credentials and insignias from the FBI and other law enforcement agencies, including the Drug Enforcement Administration and the U.S. Marshals Service, according to the complaint.

In a closet adjacent to the gun room, law enforcement officers recovered an Esquire shotgun with a barrel less than 18 inches long, known as a sawed-off shotgun, the complaint states.

Guns and weapons seized

"He stated that he lacked any registration or authorization for controlled firearms, such as the short-barrel rifle or the sawed-off shotgun," wrote Daniel Suden, a special agent with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, in the complaint.

Downey "further stated that he put the short barrel on the short-barrel rifle, indicating his belief that he was allowed to do so because he was a peace officer," Suden said.

Suden wrote that an agent with the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives found no record of authorization for Downey to own the short-barrel rifle or the sawed-off shotgun.

Federal prosecutors have charged Downey with knowingly receiving and possessing a rifle not registered to him in the National Firearms Registration and Transfer Record.

Absent from meeting

Downey works for Ramapo as a deputy building inspector. The Ramapo Town Board recently moved him from an assistant street construction inspector with the Highway Department. The town hired him in December 2007 and the town's 2021 budget lists his salary at $91,838.

Downey also works as a court officer for several villages. Arimont trustees get paid $3,786 with the deputy mayor getting more money. He and his wife, the Wesley Hills village clerk, are facing financial difficulties with a history of non-payment of state and federal taxes, and are involved in a court fight with their mortgage-holder. They've paid off some tax warrants.

Downey didn't attend a Board of Trustees meeting on Thursday morning. The mayor and trustees met with counsel to discuss terms to settle the civil rights litigation filed against the village by the U.S. Attorney's Office. The legal action — for the third time in Airmont's history since becoming a village in 1991 — accuses the village government of discriminatory zoning and enforcement against Orthodox and Hasidic Jewish residents.

Village Attorney Scott Ugell said Thursday Mayor Nathan Bubel and the village have reached out to Downey since his arrest, but he's not responded.

Bubel said in a statement that while the criminal charges don't involve the village government and Downey has the presumption of innocence, Downey "may not be able to fulfill his responsibilities in Airmont while he defends himself in the courts."

"I was shocked to learn of law enforcement's serious accusations against Airmont's Deputy Mayor Brian Downey," Bubel said. "Brian has always been a dedicated trustee and deputy mayor, providing his services and countless hours to the village. As such, I ask that Deputy Mayor Brian Downey take a leave of absence from the Board of Trustees and relinquish his position as deputy mayor.

Downey won the election in March 2019 with Bubel and Migdalia Pesante, starting a political shift in the Ramapo village along the town's southern tier. The three first-time candidates defeated incumbent Mayor Philip Gigante and trustees Paul Marchesani and Anthony Valvo of Preserve Airmont with the strong support of the village's growing Hasidic and Orthodox Jewish voters.

In the 2021 election, the trend continued as Shimon Moses and Isaac Weiss, both backed by the Hasidic and Orthodox Jewish voters, won the election for four-year terms. They defeated Andrew Dispensa and Jennifer Groff, as two Preserve Airmont trustees, Kevin Warbrick and Peter Blunnie, didn't seek re-election.

