Airmont Trustee Brian Downey pleads guilty to federal gun charge

Steve Lieberman, Rockland/Westchester Journal News
AIRMONT − Village Trustee Brian Downey has pleaded guilty to a federal charge of illegally possessing an unregistered firearm he obtained by mail in 2021, ending his tenure on the Board of Trustees.

Downey, a suspended Ramapo deputy building inspector who also worked part-time as a court officer, still faces 11 state felony charges in Rockland County Court in New City. He's scheduled to enter a plea on Feb. 28 before Judge Larry Schwartz.

Downey is not seeking reelection to a second, four-year term in the March 21 village election. A felony conviction automatically removes him from office under the state Public Officers Law.

Brian Downey, elected Airmont trustee March 19, 2019

Downey and his attorney, Andrew Quinn, didn't return several attempts at seeking comment on his federal guilty plea and County Clerk case. The Rockland District Attorney's Office said Downey's next court appearance is Feb. 28.

Downey waived the indictment and signed a plea agreement with the U.S. Attorney's Office on Feb. 10. He had faced a federal complaint charging him with one count of possession of unregistered firearms and one count of possession of federal badges and identification cards.

Downey admitted on Friday to receiving and possessing a PA-15 rifle that had been modified and had not been registered to him in the National Firearms Registry, according to a document filed with the U.S. District Court in White Plains.

He's scheduled to be sentenced on June 1 by Judge Cathy Seibel on the federal felony count. He was charged in a 10-page federal complaint on Sept. 3, 2021. His attorney has been negotiating for months with federal prosecutors.

Downey was arrested at his Airmont home on Sept. 2, 2021, following a joint investigation by U.S. Homeland Security and the Rockland District Attorney's Office.

During the early morning raid in 2021 on Downey's home, investigators removed what they called an arsenal of weapons.

The Rockland County District Attorney's Office said it seized these guns from the home of Airmont Deputy Mayor Brian Downey

Downey, found with an arsenal of rifles and numerous fraudulent law enforcement badges, acknowledged to federal agents that he lacked the legal registration for several weapons found during a raid on his house, according to a federal criminal complaint.

The complaint states Downey told the agents he believed he was permitted to modify short-barrel rifles. His reasoning was he was a peace officer, according to the complaint. Downey, a part-time court officer licensed to carry a gun, also stated he understood short-barreled rifles cannot be legally possessed without specific authorization, the document states.

In what the federal complaint describes as a basement gun room, authorities seized 17 unregistered firearms and 13 firearm silencers. Many of the rifles were displayed on a rack hanging on a black wall, according to photographs in the complaint. Additional weapons were leaned against walls.

Guns and weapons seized

As a result of the raid, Rockland prosecutors charged Downey with 11 felony counts — two counts of first-degree criminal possession of a weapon, seven counts of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, and two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

The investigation was conducted by the Rockland County District Attorney’s Office, the Department of Homeland Security, and U.S. Postal Service inspectors.

Downey has been released on a $250,000 personal recognizance bond by U.S. Magistrate Judge Andrew E. Krause.

Downey is not seeking re-election on March 21. He won a four-year term with Nathan Bubel and Migdalia Pesante, who is not seeking another term.

Bubel said Thursday that he's appointed Morris Friedman to succeed Downey on the Board of Trustees. Friedman, a Planning Board member, is one of Bubel's running mates in the March election.

Downey won the election in March 2019 with Bubel and Pesante, starting a political shift in the Ramapo village along the town's southern tier. The three first-time candidates defeated incumbent Mayor Philip Gigante and trustees Paul Marchesani and Anthony Valvo of Preserve Airmont with the strong support of the village's growing Hasidic and Orthodox Jewish voters.

Bubel's running mates in March on the Airmont Forward Party line are Friedman and Lawrence O. Toole, the clerk to the Rockland Legislature and former in-law of former Ramapo Supervisor Christopher St. Lawrence, booted from office on federal convictions.

Running on the Airmont Taxpayer Party are former Mayor and Trustee Ralph Bracco Sr. and trustee candidates Marcal Matthews and Joseph Sferrazza.

Brian Nugent, of Feerick Nugent MacCartney in South Nyack, the special counsel to Airmont, said his office has confirmed that Downey entered a plea of guilty to a felony charge in federal court.

"Pursuant to the provisions of the New York State Public Officers Law § 30, a public office in New York State is deemed automatically vacated upon the entry of a guilty plea in federal court to a felony," Nugent said.  "Accordingly, Brian Downey's Village Trustee position became vacant at the moment of his plea."

Steve Lieberman covers government, breaking news, courts, police, and investigations. Reach him at slieberm@lohud.com. Twitter: @lohudlegal.

