Airmont woman charged with arson in fire that damaged home on Dunn Road

AIRMONT - An Airmont woman was charged with arson Wednesday after a fire damaged a single-family home on Dunn Road in the village.

She is accused of starting the fire late Wednesday morning.

James Santoro, the second assistant chief for the Tallman Fire Department, said the fire began on the second floor, and flames were shooting through the roof and out the front windows when the first firefighters arrived.

Ramapo police said the fire was quickly extinguished by Tallman firefighters, who were assisted by Hillcrest, Monsey, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley and Mahwah firefighters who responded under mutual aid. Santoro described the condition of the building as "not livable" following the fire.

No injuries were reported, but the Spring Hill EMS and W.P. Faist Volunteer Ambulance Corps responded to the scene.

Police said after the flames were extinguished, an investigation by their detectives and the Rockland County Sheriff's Arson Investigation Unit led to the arrest of a 51-year-old Airmont woman. She was charged with third-degree arson and second-degree criminal mischief, both felonies.

She was arraigned in Airmont Village Court and released without bail, pending a future court appearance.

Police did not comment on a possible motive or the woman's connection to the home.

Mike Randall covers breaking news for the Times Herald-Record, the Poughkeepsie Journal and The Journal News/lohud. Reach him at mrandall@th-record.com or on Twitter @MikeRandall845.

This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: Airmont fire: Ramapo police charge woman with arson in Dunn Road blaze